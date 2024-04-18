These are the best Hoka shoes for walking in 2024

Whether you like to get your steps in with a challenging hike or leisurely stroll, you've likely seen Hokas gracing the feet of your fellow walkers. This ultra-cushioned footwear brand launched in 2009, and its offerings quickly rose through the ranks to become what fans say are some of the best walking shoes around. Beloved by shoppers, podiatrists and celebrities alike, Hokas are known for their comfort, support and bold, bright colors.

The brand's styles range from classic sneakers to hiking boots and recovery sandals, all of which boast the same innovations that have made Hoka incredibly popular. We talked to Jared Smith, Hoka's product line manager, to get the scoop on what makes them great walking shoes. According to Smith, the brand uses three core technologies in all of its products. "We like to call it the heart of Hoka," he said. The cushioned midsole, active foot frame and patented MetaRocker work together to create the brand’s signature feel, he said.

Hoka has a ton of different styles and silhouettes, so it may be hard to pick the best pair for your walking style. We asked podiatrists, hiking enthusiasts and our own experts to weigh in on the best Hokas for walking. Bonus: Each pair we've highlighted comes in both men's and women's styles.

The best Hoka shoes for walking

Hoka Hoka Clifton 9 Best Hokas for walking overall Sizes: 5 to 12 | Colors: 21 | Type of shoe: Sneakers If you've seen a pair of Hokas in the wild, there's a good chance they were Cliftons. These are among the brand's most popular picks, and it's easy to see why. "They're absolutely cloud-like," raved Yahoo Deputy Editor Izabella Zaydenberg. "They were the only shoes that didn't exacerbate my plantar fasciitis (especially when I walked for hours at Disneyland)." I also own a pair of Cliftons, and I wear them every time I go for a long walk, whether I'm on a treadmill, a trail or around town. The cushioned sneakers are undoubtedly the most comfortable walking shoe I've ever tried, and I loved that there was no break-in time. The knit upper is breathable, and the rubber sole provides great traction. "While they're definitely a little bulky, they're still really lightweight and comfortable enough for all-day wear," Zaydenberg said. The sneakers come in regular and GTX (waterproof) styles and both regular and wide sizes, helpful since Zaydenberg found them a bit narrow. And they come in a wide range of colors, so it's easy to find a favorite style (or two). Pros Supportive

Wide sizes available

Waterproof option available

Tons of colors Cons Some shoppers find them snug/narrow $145 at Hoka Explore More Buying Options $145 at Zappos$145 at Nordstrom

Hoka Hoka Bondi 8 Best Hokas for walking with extra cushioning Sizes: 5 to 12 | Colors: 17 | Type of shoe: Sneakers Bondi sneakers are another popular pick that have amassed over 5,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Yahoo Commerce Editor Saundra Latham packed them for a cruise where she walked over 15,000 steps a day. "They're ultra-cushioned, with a flexible upper that's almost sock-like, so it molds to my foot," she said. Marathoner and Hoka ambassador Verna Volker is also a fan: "I love the cushioning on these shoes. I use this shoe daily as a mom on the go." These sporty kicks have the thickest insole of the bunch and weigh less than 9 ounces, making them a great option for anyone whose feet need ultra-plush cushioning. Other key features are the engineered mesh construction, Ortholite hybrid sock liner, lightweight foam and rubber outsole. Latham noted that the upper is flexible, so "you do have to loosen the laces a fair amount before putting them on." But the comfort makes them worth the extra seconds, she said. Latham also added, "I've dealt with some plantar fasciitis in the past and would definitely turn to these if I ever have a repeat bout because they're so cushioned." Pros Super-cushioned

Lightweight

Excellent traction

Tons of colors

Wide sizes available Cons More expensive $165 at Hoka Explore More Buying Options $165 at Nordstrom$165 at Zappos

Hoka Hoka Transport Best Hokas for walking while traveling Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: 7 | Type of shoe: Sneakers Volker loves Hoka Transports for long travel days when you have to walk a lot. "They are very comfortable," she said. "I have been traveling a lot and walking from gate to gate, and my feet never hurt. I love the traction, especially with the cold, wet winters in my area. They're also fashionable with every outfit!" These come in both regular and waterproof GTX styles, so if you’re headed to a rainy destination, your feet will stay nice and dry. Another travel-friendly feature: They have toggle laces, making them easy to slip on and off at airport security. Shoppers can't get over how comfortable and supportive these are. "These shoes are so comfy and the fit is perfect. I have broken my foot several times, so I have to be picky about my shoes, and these are wonderful," one reviewer said. "They run true to size, and I love not having to tie them. The shoes are very supportive and no need to break them in … they are comfy from the second you put them on." Pros Toggle laces make them quick to put on, take off

Waterproof option available

Excellent traction Cons Limited colors $150 at Hoka Explore More Buying Options $150 at Zappos$140 at Backcountry

Hoka Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid Best Hokas for serious hiking Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: 5 | Type of shoe: Hiking boots Planning a hiking trip? "I like Hoka Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Boots," Hazzard says. "They feel like trail runners but offer the extra protection I need in cooler temperatures." The boots are made with waterproof nubuck leather and have been treated to keep snow, slush and water from seeping in. Their Vibram soles have 5-millimeter lugs for better traction on slick trails, while their extended heel is designed for better stability and an overall smooth ride. (You can also choose a low version if you prefer a hiking shoe over a boot.) Shoppers say Anacapas are great at keeping your feet warm in cooler weather. "These are absolutely perfect!" wrote one. "I did an 8-mile strenuous/wet hike in Yosemite National Park, and these were very comfortable — amazing grip, and kept my feet warm the entire time." Pros Comes in mid- and low-ankle options

Waterproof

Supportive

Warm Cons More expensive

Limited colors $195 at Hoka Explore More Buying Options $195 at Zappos$195 at Nordstrom

Hoka Hoka Ora Recovery Shoe 2 Best Hokas for walking post-workout Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: 4 | Type of shoe: Slip-on sneakers Hundreds of shoppers and podiatrists are fans of this ultra-cushioned pair of sneakers. Dr. Hillary Brenner, a podiatric surgeon, says this pair of supportive slip-ons "is hands down my favorite. They meet all the criteria of a supportive shoe, and I especially like that they make their shoes with the EVA material for shock absorption." The Oras have Hoka's signature cushioning and boast a memory foam heel for added comfort. There's also an elastic band at the ankle that cradles the foot and keeps it from sliding around. They're made from 100% vegan materials and have a mesh upper, making them super-breathable. Plus, they weigh less than 6 ounces. "It's such an amazing feeling to be able to walk without feeling like your feet hurt … you truly feel like you are walking through the clouds. I have never felt so good before," wrote one customer. Pros More affordable

Easy to slip on, off

Vegan

Supportive

Good shock absorption Cons Limited colors

No half sizes $90 at Hoka

Hoka Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 Best Hoka sandals for walking Sizes: 5 to 16 | Colors: 30 | Type of shoe: Slides Sandals can be walking shoes too. Yahoo's Westry Green is a big fan of Hoka's recovery slides. "I suffer from a bunion and extremely high arches that require orthotics," he says. "I hate wearing shoes at home, but walking barefoot isn't an option. Even on days when I wear my orthotics for every waking minute, my feet still ache in the place that squeezes my bunion. Enter the Hoka slides and ... bam! My feet feel so much better." These unisex sandals come in 30 colors and have airflow channels built into the strap for breathability. Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, a New York-based podiatrist, explains why these slides feel so great on your feet: "The sole has a rocker bottom, which is helpful for people who have metatarsalgia because it helps with propulsion. And the sole is also a good shock absorber." Pros More affordable

Tons of colors

Unisex

Supportive Cons No half sizes $60 at Hoka Explore More Buying Options $60 at Zappos$60 at Nordstrom

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

How we chose the best Hoka shoes for walking

To figure out which Hokas were the best of the best, we consulted brand insiders, podiatrists, hiking enthusiasts and our own shopping editors. They weighed in on what to look for when picking the right style for your specific needs. We also polled this crew to find out which Hokas are their favorites — because there's nothing like a firsthand recommendation!

The best Hokas for walking FAQs

What are the key considerations when choosing a walking shoe?

Support: Supportive walking shoes are a must, especially when it comes to arches. The sole shouldn't twist too much, and the shoe should provide stability with every step.

Comfort: Features like extra cushioning, memory foam insoles and breathable uppers are all important in walking shoes.

Durability: With apologies to Nancy Sinatra, these shoes are made for walking. You need a pair that's built to withstand plenty of strolls and won't wear out after a few uses.

Weight: If you're trying to get your steps in, the last thing you want is a pair of heavy shoes weighing you down. Most Hokas weigh less than a pound.

Fit: A walking shoe should be wide enough for you to splay your toes for better balance and stability, but it should still be snug enough to prevent your foot from rolling while you walk.

Can you wear Hoka shoes every day?

Whenever we ask podiatrists to list their favorite shoes, Hokas are almost always mentioned because of how comfortable and supportive they are for everyday wear. Brenner told us she loves the brand because it meets "all the criteria of a supportive shoe. I especially like that they make their shoes with the EVA material for shock absorption."

Many Hokas have also earned the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance. This means they have been reviewed and approved by podiatrists to ensure they promote foot health, so you can feel good about wearing them daily.

What sets Hoka shoes apart from other walking shoes?

If you've ever seen a pair of Hokas, you know about the thick, cushioned midsole. The shoes are also designed to work as an ultra-comfortable shock absorber that doesn't weigh you down. Meanwhile, the foot frame cradles your foot to offer extra support and keep it in place no matter the terrain. As for the MetaRocker, Smith explained it like this: "It's a curved shoe geometry that complements the natural gait cycle. It can be dialed up to create a faster transition in the forefoot or dialed down to provide more ground contact and stability."

Meet our experts

Dr. Hillary Brenner, a New York-based podiatric surgeon

Cris Hazzard, hiking expert with HikingGuy.com

Jared Smith, Hoka product line manager

Verna Volker, ultra-marathoner and Hoka ambassador

Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, a New York City-based podiatrist