These are the best Hoka shoes for walking in 2024
Whether you’re looking for a supportive sneaker, durable hiking boot or comfy sandal, these are the Hokas to consider.
Whether you like to get your steps in with a challenging hike or leisurely stroll, you've likely seen Hokas gracing the feet of your fellow walkers. This ultra-cushioned footwear brand launched in 2009, and its offerings quickly rose through the ranks to become what fans say are some of the best walking shoes around. Beloved by shoppers, podiatrists and celebrities alike, Hokas are known for their comfort, support and bold, bright colors.
Hoka Clifton 9
Best Hokas for walking overall
Hoka Bondi 8
Best Hokas for walking with extra cushioning
Hoka Stinson 7
Best Hokas for light trail walking
Hoka Transport
Best Hokas for walking while traveling
Hoka Gaviota 5
Best Hokas for walking with extra stability
Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid
Best Hokas for serious hiking
Hoka Ora Recovery Shoe 2
Best Hokas for walking post-workout
Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3
Best Hoka sandals for walking
The brand's styles range from classic sneakers to hiking boots and recovery sandals, all of which boast the same innovations that have made Hoka incredibly popular. We talked to Jared Smith, Hoka's product line manager, to get the scoop on what makes them great walking shoes. According to Smith, the brand uses three core technologies in all of its products. "We like to call it the heart of Hoka," he said. The cushioned midsole, active foot frame and patented MetaRocker work together to create the brand’s signature feel, he said.
Hoka has a ton of different styles and silhouettes, so it may be hard to pick the best pair for your walking style. We asked podiatrists, hiking enthusiasts and our own experts to weigh in on the best Hokas for walking. Bonus: Each pair we've highlighted comes in both men's and women's styles.
The best Hoka shoes for walking
Sizes: 5 to 12 | Colors: 21 | Type of shoe: Sneakers
If you've seen a pair of Hokas in the wild, there's a good chance they were Cliftons. These are among the brand's most popular picks, and it's easy to see why. "They're absolutely cloud-like," raved Yahoo Deputy Editor Izabella Zaydenberg. "They were the only shoes that didn't exacerbate my plantar fasciitis (especially when I walked for hours at Disneyland)."
I also own a pair of Cliftons, and I wear them every time I go for a long walk, whether I'm on a treadmill, a trail or around town. The cushioned sneakers are undoubtedly the most comfortable walking shoe I've ever tried, and I loved that there was no break-in time.
The knit upper is breathable, and the rubber sole provides great traction. "While they're definitely a little bulky, they're still really lightweight and comfortable enough for all-day wear," Zaydenberg said. The sneakers come in regular and GTX (waterproof) styles and both regular and wide sizes, helpful since Zaydenberg found them a bit narrow. And they come in a wide range of colors, so it's easy to find a favorite style (or two).
- Supportive
- Wide sizes available
- Waterproof option available
- Tons of colors
- Some shoppers find them snug/narrow
Sizes: 5 to 12 | Colors: 17 | Type of shoe: Sneakers
Bondi sneakers are another popular pick that have amassed over 5,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Yahoo Commerce Editor Saundra Latham packed them for a cruise where she walked over 15,000 steps a day. "They're ultra-cushioned, with a flexible upper that's almost sock-like, so it molds to my foot," she said. Marathoner and Hoka ambassador Verna Volker is also a fan: "I love the cushioning on these shoes. I use this shoe daily as a mom on the go."
These sporty kicks have the thickest insole of the bunch and weigh less than 9 ounces, making them a great option for anyone whose feet need ultra-plush cushioning. Other key features are the engineered mesh construction, Ortholite hybrid sock liner, lightweight foam and rubber outsole.
Latham noted that the upper is flexible, so "you do have to loosen the laces a fair amount before putting them on." But the comfort makes them worth the extra seconds, she said. Latham also added, "I've dealt with some plantar fasciitis in the past and would definitely turn to these if I ever have a repeat bout because they're so cushioned."
- Super-cushioned
- Lightweight
- Excellent traction
- Tons of colors
- Wide sizes available
- More expensive
Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: 7 | Type of shoe: Trail runners
When Cris Hazzard, a hiking expert with HikingGuy.com, needs a little extra cushioning for a day on the trails, he reaches for his Hoka Stinsons. They have a compression-molded EVA midsole, beefed-up traction, the brand’s signature MetaRocker for extra forefoot support and a TPU-reinforced toe cap for added durability. The mesh uppers are moisture-wicking and breathable.
Stinsons are designed to stabilize your stride and have multi-directional lugs to give you ample traction on uneven terrain. "I work 12-hour shifts and these have been a game-changer," said one reviewer. "My feet don't hurt after a long day at work and I get compliments on the colors. The traction isn't bad, the floor has to be soaked for me to start feeling a slip."
- Excellent traction
- Supportive
- Reinforced toe cap
- Stabilizing
- Limited colors
- More expensive
Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: 7 | Type of shoe: Sneakers
Volker loves Hoka Transports for long travel days when you have to walk a lot. "They are very comfortable," she said. "I have been traveling a lot and walking from gate to gate, and my feet never hurt. I love the traction, especially with the cold, wet winters in my area. They're also fashionable with every outfit!" These come in both regular and waterproof GTX styles, so if you’re headed to a rainy destination, your feet will stay nice and dry. Another travel-friendly feature: They have toggle laces, making them easy to slip on and off at airport security.
Shoppers can't get over how comfortable and supportive these are. "These shoes are so comfy and the fit is perfect. I have broken my foot several times, so I have to be picky about my shoes, and these are wonderful," one reviewer said. "They run true to size, and I love not having to tie them. The shoes are very supportive and no need to break them in … they are comfy from the second you put them on."
- Toggle laces make them quick to put on, take off
- Waterproof option available
- Excellent traction
- Limited colors
Sizes: 5 to 12 | Colors: 10 | Type of shoe: Sneakers
Hoka Gaviotas have a stabilizing frame that cradles the foot to prevent it from rolling. They also feature a plush tongue and collar, and an ultra-cushioned insole for added comfort.
"I love the Gaviotas," said a shopper. "They're super-comfortable and support a high arch. Last week, I walked all over Chicago (26 miles, y'all) and my Hokas not only prevented any plantar fasciitis symptoms, but they still look and feel great."
- Wide sizes available
- Supportive
- Plush insole
- Stabilizing
- More expensive
Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: 5 | Type of shoe: Hiking boots
Planning a hiking trip? "I like Hoka Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Boots," Hazzard says. "They feel like trail runners but offer the extra protection I need in cooler temperatures." The boots are made with waterproof nubuck leather and have been treated to keep snow, slush and water from seeping in. Their Vibram soles have 5-millimeter lugs for better traction on slick trails, while their extended heel is designed for better stability and an overall smooth ride. (You can also choose a low version if you prefer a hiking shoe over a boot.)
Shoppers say Anacapas are great at keeping your feet warm in cooler weather. "These are absolutely perfect!" wrote one. "I did an 8-mile strenuous/wet hike in Yosemite National Park, and these were very comfortable — amazing grip, and kept my feet warm the entire time."
- Comes in mid- and low-ankle options
- Waterproof
- Supportive
- Warm
- More expensive
- Limited colors
Sizes: 5 to 11 | Colors: 4 | Type of shoe: Slip-on sneakers
Hundreds of shoppers and podiatrists are fans of this ultra-cushioned pair of sneakers. Dr. Hillary Brenner, a podiatric surgeon, says this pair of supportive slip-ons "is hands down my favorite. They meet all the criteria of a supportive shoe, and I especially like that they make their shoes with the EVA material for shock absorption."
The Oras have Hoka's signature cushioning and boast a memory foam heel for added comfort. There's also an elastic band at the ankle that cradles the foot and keeps it from sliding around. They're made from 100% vegan materials and have a mesh upper, making them super-breathable. Plus, they weigh less than 6 ounces.
"It's such an amazing feeling to be able to walk without feeling like your feet hurt … you truly feel like you are walking through the clouds. I have never felt so good before," wrote one customer.
- More affordable
- Easy to slip on, off
- Vegan
- Supportive
- Good shock absorption
- Limited colors
- No half sizes
Sizes: 5 to 16 | Colors: 30 | Type of shoe: Slides
Sandals can be walking shoes too. Yahoo's Westry Green is a big fan of Hoka's recovery slides. "I suffer from a bunion and extremely high arches that require orthotics," he says. "I hate wearing shoes at home, but walking barefoot isn't an option. Even on days when I wear my orthotics for every waking minute, my feet still ache in the place that squeezes my bunion. Enter the Hoka slides and ... bam! My feet feel so much better."
These unisex sandals come in 30 colors and have airflow channels built into the strap for breathability. Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, a New York-based podiatrist, explains why these slides feel so great on your feet: "The sole has a rocker bottom, which is helpful for people who have metatarsalgia because it helps with propulsion. And the sole is also a good shock absorber."
- More affordable
- Tons of colors
- Unisex
- Supportive
- No half sizes
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
How we chose the best Hoka shoes for walking
To figure out which Hokas were the best of the best, we consulted brand insiders, podiatrists, hiking enthusiasts and our own shopping editors. They weighed in on what to look for when picking the right style for your specific needs. We also polled this crew to find out which Hokas are their favorites — because there's nothing like a firsthand recommendation!
The best Hokas for walking FAQs
What are the key considerations when choosing a walking shoe?
Support: Supportive walking shoes are a must, especially when it comes to arches. The sole shouldn't twist too much, and the shoe should provide stability with every step.
Comfort: Features like extra cushioning, memory foam insoles and breathable uppers are all important in walking shoes.
Durability: With apologies to Nancy Sinatra, these shoes are made for walking. You need a pair that's built to withstand plenty of strolls and won't wear out after a few uses.
Weight: If you're trying to get your steps in, the last thing you want is a pair of heavy shoes weighing you down. Most Hokas weigh less than a pound.
Fit: A walking shoe should be wide enough for you to splay your toes for better balance and stability, but it should still be snug enough to prevent your foot from rolling while you walk.
Can you wear Hoka shoes every day?
Whenever we ask podiatrists to list their favorite shoes, Hokas are almost always mentioned because of how comfortable and supportive they are for everyday wear. Brenner told us she loves the brand because it meets "all the criteria of a supportive shoe. I especially like that they make their shoes with the EVA material for shock absorption."
Many Hokas have also earned the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance. This means they have been reviewed and approved by podiatrists to ensure they promote foot health, so you can feel good about wearing them daily.
What sets Hoka shoes apart from other walking shoes?
If you've ever seen a pair of Hokas, you know about the thick, cushioned midsole. The shoes are also designed to work as an ultra-comfortable shock absorber that doesn't weigh you down. Meanwhile, the foot frame cradles your foot to offer extra support and keep it in place no matter the terrain. As for the MetaRocker, Smith explained it like this: "It's a curved shoe geometry that complements the natural gait cycle. It can be dialed up to create a faster transition in the forefoot or dialed down to provide more ground contact and stability."
Meet our experts
Dr. Hillary Brenner, a New York-based podiatric surgeon
Cris Hazzard, hiking expert with HikingGuy.com
Jared Smith, Hoka product line manager
Verna Volker, ultra-marathoner and Hoka ambassador
Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, a New York City-based podiatrist