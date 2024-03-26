A procrastinator's guide to the solar eclipse: Everything you need to know before April 8

The total solar eclipse that will be visible in Indiana is only a couple weeks away. If you haven't prepared yet, here are a few things you need to know and still have time to do before the eclipse.

Solar eclipse 2024 time and date

Monday, April 8, 2024, is when a total solar eclipse will be viewable in multiple cities throughout Indiana.

According to NASA and Eclipse2024.org, Hoosiers will be able to watch the total solar eclipse of 2024 at the following times and places.

City Partial Eclipse Begins Total Eclipse Begins Duration of Total Eclipse Partial Ends Evansville 12:45 p.m. CT 2:02 p.m. CT 3 mins 2 secs. 3:20 p.m. CT Terre Haute 1:48 p.m. ET 3:04 p.m. ET 2 mins 57 secs 4:21 p.m. ET Bloomington 1:49 p.m. ET 3:04 p.m., ET 4 mins 2 secs 4:22 p.m. ET Indianapolis 1:50 p.m. ET 3:06 p.m. ET 3 mins 46 secs 4:23 p.m. ET Muncie 1:52 p.m. ET 3:07 p.m. ET 3 mins 46 secs 4:24 p.m. ET

How to view the solar eclipse safely

Before the eclipse happens, it's important to be informed on when you can look and ensure that you have the right solar eclipse glasses that will protect your eyes.

In general, it is never safe to look a the sun (even through a telescope or camera lens), but during the eclipse, there will be a few minutes where the sun is completely covered by the moon (during the period of totality) where it will be okay, but you still need to be careful.

The article below describes what you need to know about what happens when you look at the eclipse.

When purchasing solar eclipse glasses, it is important to make sure they are legit. The article below details everything you need to know about checking to make sure they will really protect your eyes while viewing the eclipse.

Where to buy solar eclipse glasses

If you're still searching for proper eye protection before the eclipse, this article details a few places to check.

Where is the eclipse path of totality?

Ways to watch the solar eclipse in Indiana

If you're looking for ticketed events, you can check the article below to see if these events and viewing parties still have any tickets.

There are also several free events happening in Indy and the article below provides details on those.

Where to stay if you're traveling to Indy

Many people are headed to Indiana to view this once in a lifetime total solar eclipse. Several hotels may already be booked, but you may still be able to find a public campsite to stay at while you're in town for the eclipse. The articles below includes all the information you need to know about that.

If you're staying in an Airbnb, they'll be distributing eclipse glasses to guests. The article below has more information on that.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Solar eclipse 2024: Are you ready? A procrastinator's guide