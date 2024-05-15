Google announced an update for Android Auto with new apps and casting support

Google just announced at an update coming to Android for Cars that should make paying attention to the road just a tiny bit harder. The automobile-based OS is getting new apps, screen casting and more, which were revealed at Google I/O 2024.

First up, select car models are getting a suite of new entertainment apps, like Max and Peacock, for keeping passengers busy during road trips. The company hasn’t announced which makes and models are getting this particular update, and there are dozens upon dozens of major car models that use this platform. Still, more entertainment options are never a bad thing.

To that end, Android Auto is getting Angry Birds, for those who want another game to fool around with while stuck in traffic. The once-iconic bird-flinging simulator is likely the best known gaming IP on the platform, as Android Auto’s other games include stuff like Pin the UFO and Zoo Boom.

Cars with Android Automotive OS are getting Google Cast as part of a forthcoming update, which will let users stream content from phones and tablets. Rivian models will be the first to get this particular feature, with more manufacturers to come.

Google’s also rolling out new developer tools to make it easier for folks to create new apps and experiences for Android Auto. There’s even a new program that should make it much easier to convert pre-existing mobile apps into car-ready experiences.

Android Auto is becoming the de facto standard when it comes to car-based operating systems. Google also used the event to announce that there are now over 200 million cars on the road compatible with the OS. Recent updates to the platform allow users to instantly check on EV battery levels and take Zoom calls while on the road.

