Advertisement

Timeline: Key legal and electoral dates for Donald Trump

Yahoo News' comprehensive timeline of the often-overlapping election and court dates.

Ed Hornick
·Yahoo News Senior Editor
Updated
658
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Donald Trump appeared in a Manhattan courtroom Monday for the start of his hush money trial. He is the first former U.S. president to be indicted and criminally charged.

Trump — the GOP’s presumptive nominee for president — faces four criminal cases altogether.

In order to make sense of the often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated:

Get caught up:

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement