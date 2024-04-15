Timeline: Key legal and electoral dates for Donald Trump
Yahoo News' comprehensive timeline of the often-overlapping election and court dates.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Donald Trump appeared in a Manhattan courtroom Monday for the start of his hush money trial. He is the first former U.S. president to be indicted and criminally charged.
Trump — the GOP’s presumptive nominee for president — faces four criminal cases altogether.
In order to make sense of the often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated:
Get caught up:
Here are all 91 felony counts against the former president across 4 cases
Who are Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case?
Trump legal news brief: Trump ordered to pay $355 million, barred from running New York businesses for fraudulently inflating net worth
2024 election: Your guide to all the key primaries, debates and what happens next
2024 election primaries: Delegate tracker and updated results