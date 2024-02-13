Why you can trust us
We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.

Get DeWalt's No. 1 bestselling drill for just $99 (that's 45% off), plus other deals from the fan-fave brand

We found DeWalt deals on a number of tools, including a socket set and an orbital sander.

Patrick Hearn
·Deals Writer, Tech
Updated
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit on blue background
What DeHeck are you waiting for? These DeWalt tools give you everything you need for your DIY projects. (Amazon)

Need to fill a hole in your toolkit? Now's a great time to find fantastic deals on everything DeWalt. Drill? Bam, found one. Sander? Got that, too. But the biggest savings? A cool $80 off the best-selling DeWalt Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit.

Quick Overview

  • DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit

    $99$179
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light / Flashlight (DCL040)

    $37$84
    Save $47
    See at Amazon

  • DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Impact Driver Kit

    $169$269
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator

    $128$149
    Save $21 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set

    $81$109
    Save $28 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Router

    $123$239
    Save $116
    See at Amazon

  • DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander

    $115$179
    Save $64
    See at Amazon

  • Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount

    $12$50
    Save $38
    See at Amazon

  • VacLife Portable Air Compressor

    $25$45
    Save $20 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Stalwart Heated Car Blanket

    $23$33
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Whall Cordless Stick Vacuum

    $150$450
    Save $300
    See at Amazon

  • iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

    $234$269
    Save $35
    See at Amazon

  • Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Vacuum

    $125$210
    Save $85
    See at Amazon

  • ThisWorx Car Vacuum

    $31$40
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer

    $125$170
    Save $45
    See at Amazon

  • Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

    $20$34
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

    $22$65
    Save $43
    See at Amazon

  • JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24-Piece

    $42$70
    Save $28
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $130$345
    Save $215
    See at Amazon

  • Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack

    $18$70
    Save $52 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Saker Mini Chain Saw

    $40$80
    Save $40 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen

    $35$57
    Save $22 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Hopopro Shower Head

    $17$30
    Save $13
    See at Amazon

  • Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack

    $33$108
    Save $75
    See at Amazon

  • Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector

    $18$28
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

    $27$60
    Save $33 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver

    $139$239
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack

    $28$50
    Save $22 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier

    $30$50
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Landneoo 3-In-1 Sponge Holder

    $9$13
    Save $4
    See at Amazon

  • Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

    $10$13
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • Lavodia Cedar Wood Closet Fresheners, 30-Pack

    $10$12
    Save $2 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12

    $7$17
    Save $10
    See at Amazon
See 28 more
Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit

$99$179Save $80

This powerful drill and driver kit is the most popular one on Amazon — and it's 45% off.

The screwdriver/drill tool might look compact, but it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The half-inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a screw, either. Its embedded LED bulb helps illuminate low-light areas and, thanks to the included battery, it charges quickly. Did we mention it's the No. 1 bestselling drill on Amazon?

"Lightweight yet powerful," said one convert. "It's very handy and easy to use. The balance and grip make it a comfortable tool. ... I really like how easy it is to change the bits and how they lock into place. I have had other drills that slip, but not the DeWalt!"

$99 at Amazon

Other DeWalt deals

Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light / Flashlight (DCL040)

$37$84Save $47

This handheld light puts out an impressive 110 lumens and is compact enough to fit into most toolboxes. It can also stand upright or hang from its hook for hands-free illumination. 

$37 at Amazon
Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Impact Driver Kit

$169$269Save $100

Need something with a bit more punch than a typical drill? Try an impact driver.

$169 at Amazon
Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Tire Inflator

$128$149
Save $21 with coupon

Keep this top-selling compact inflator with you and never worry about a flat tire again. You'll want this for any winter vacations you have planned.

Save $21 with coupon
$128 at Amazon
Amazon

DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set

$81$109
Save $28 with coupon

This 108-piece kit is ideal for both pros and everyday tinkerers. Did we mention it's also a No. 1 bestseller?

Save $28 with coupon
$81 at Amazon
Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Router

$123$239Save $116

When you need more precise cuts than a table saw can handle, this popular gadget is the kind of router (no, not the one that powers your internet) that you'll want to invest in.

$123 at Amazon
Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander

$115$179Save $64

Effortlessly sand down rough surfaces until they're velvety smooth.

$115 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on any of these tools, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

  • VacLife Portable Air Compressor

    $25$45
    Save $20 with Prime
    See at Amazon

Vacuums

  • Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Vacuum

    $125$210
    Save $85
    See at Amazon

Kitchen

  • Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer

    $125$170
    Save $45
    See at Amazon

  • JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24-Piece

    $42$70
    Save $28
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $130$345
    Save $215
    See at Amazon

Home

  • Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack

    $18$70
    Save $52 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack

    $33$108
    Save $75
    See at Amazon

  • GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

    $27$60
    Save $33 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver

    $139$239
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack

    $28$50
    Save $22 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Lavodia Cedar Wood Closet Fresheners, 30-Pack

    $10$12
    Save $2 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12

    $7$17
    Save $10
    See at Amazon