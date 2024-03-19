2024 election: Your guide to all the key primaries, debates and what happens next

President Biden and former President Donald Trump each secured enough delegates during the March 12 primary contests to clinch their party nominations at this summer's conventions, setting them up for a rematch in the 2024 presidential election.

Nikki Haley, Trump’s last remaining challenger, announced on March 6 that she suspended her campaign and conceded that the former president would likely be the GOP nominee when Republicans hold their convention in July. Democrats will hold theirs in August.

But there are still 23 states left to vote. On March 19, five states — Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio — will hold their primaries. And there are several important down ballot races to watch.

Here are some of the key dates and outcomes on this year’s political calendar.

2024 election calendar

Former President Donald Trump in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 15. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Jan. 15: Iowa GOP caucuses

Trump scored a decisive victory, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis edged out former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley for second place. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy finished a distant fourth, suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump.

Jan. 23: New Hampshire primary

Trump defeated Haley, his lone remaining challenger in the GOP race after DeSantis dropped out two days before the primary. Biden won in New Hampshire despite not being on the ballot due to a rift between the Granite State and the Democratic National Committee, which decided to make the South Carolina Democratic primary on Feb. 3 its first formal contest.

Feb. 3: South Carolina Democratic primary

Facing nominal opposition in a state where he has long been a favorite among Democrats, Biden won easily, capturing more than 96% of the vote, with self-help author Marianne Williamson and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips splitting the rest.

Feb. 6: Nevada primary

Nikki Haley pauses during a speech at a campaign stop in Aiken, S.C., on Feb. 5. (Allison Joyce/AFP via Getty Images)

Haley suffered an embarrassing loss in the Republican presidential primary in Nevada on Feb. 6, receiving fewer votes than the “none of these candidates” option. It was a contest in which Trump did not compete and the state party tried to have it canceled. Nonetheless, a combination of intense support for Trump and distaste for Haley among Republican voters in the state combined to deal her an unusual humiliation. Biden won Nevada’s Democratic primary handily.

Feb. 8: Nevada and U.S. Virgin Islands caucuses

Trump easily won the Nevada caucuses, as expected. Haley was not on the ballot, but Nevada Republicans made clear that they want Trump to be their nominee against Biden in November’s general election. The former president also won the Virgin Islands Republican caucuses, picking up all four delegates available from the U.S. territory in a contest that Haley had actually campaigned in.

Feb. 13: Long Island special election

Democrat Tom Suozzi won the special election in New York’s Third Congressional District, defeating Republican Mazi Pilip in the race to replace George Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December following a scathing House Ethics Committee report that concluded that Santos “blatantly stole from his campaign.”

Feb. 24: South Carolina Republican primary

Despite Haley serving as the state’s governor for six years, Trump was declared the winner in South Carolina at 7 p.m. ET, just as polls in the state closed.

Feb. 27: Michigan primary

Trump and Biden easily won their respective primaries in a state crucial to each of their presidential election victories. But Biden faced a sizable "uncommitted" protest vote led by Muslim and Arab Americans who have been disillusioned by his response to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. With about 98% of the votes counted, more than 100,000 Michigan Democrats (or 13%) had cast ballots for “uncommitted.”

March 5: Super Tuesday

Trump and Biden swept nearly all of this year’s Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses. Haley won the Vermont Republican primary, denying Trump a clean sweep; Biden lost to political unknown Jason Palmer in the sparsely attended Democratic caucuses in American Samoa.

March 12: Trump and Biden clinch nominations

President Biden pumps his fists during an event in Milwaukee, Wisc., on March 13, a day after clinching the 2024 Democratic nomination. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Both Trump and Biden clinched the nomination for president inside their respective parties in the latest round of state primary contests. The former president has won 1,241 of the 1,215 needed to claim the majority. Biden has 2,107 pledged delegates of the 1,968 needed for the nomination.

March 19: Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio primaries

While Trump and Biden clinched their respective party nominations on March 12, there are still 23 states left to vote. On March 19, five states — Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio — will hold their nominating contests. Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio have both Republican and Democratic contests, while Florida is holding its Republican primary. The Democratic primary was canceled in October after the Florida Democratic Party formally nominated Biden as its choice for president.

There are, however, intriguing down ballot contests in those states. In Ohio, for example, there's a hotly contested GOP Senate race featuring Bernie Moreno, a Trump-backed candidate who is facing questions about a profile seeking casual sexual encounters with men on website called Adult Friend Finder. Moreno said it was created by an intern in 2008.

Conventions

The United Center in Chicago, the site of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

July 15-18: Republican National Convention

The event will be held in Milwaukee, which hosted the 2020 Democratic National Convention during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aug. 19-22: Democratic National Convention

The event will be held in Chicago, which has hosted 11 previous Democratic conventions — most recently in 1996, when Bill Clinton and Al Gore were nominated for reelection. It was also the site of the disastrous 1968 Democratic convention, which was held in the wake of the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy and marred by massive antiwar protests that turned violent.

Debates

Trump and Biden during a presidential debate in Nashville in 2020. (SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sept. 16: 1st presidential debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates has scheduled three presidential debates, the first on Sept. 16 at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, as well as a vice presidential debate in late September.

Sept. 25: Vice presidential debate

The lone sanctioned vice presidential debate will take place at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., on Sept. 25.

Oct. 1: 2nd presidential debate

The second presidential debate will take place at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Oct. 1.

Oct. 9: 3rd presidential debate

The third and final presidential debate will take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Oct. 9, less than a month from Election Day.

Nov. 5: Election Day

Barring a surprise, it'll be Trump vs. Biden II on Nov. 5. The last time a presidential rematch happened was in 1956, when Republican President Dwight Eisenhower defeated Adlai Stevenson, the same Democrat he had beaten in 1952.