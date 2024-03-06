Super Tuesday 2024 live results: Haley and Trump battle for delegates, while Biden scores early wins

President Biden notched early Super Tuesday wins in Iowa, Virginia and Vermont, according to the Associated Press, while former President Donald Trump scored his first victory of the night over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in Virginia.

Trump is hurtling toward his third Republican presidential nomination and a rematch with Biden in the fall. Biden is expected to make a clean sweep on Tuesday, despite some Democrats casting ballots for “uncommitted” to protest his handling of the war in Gaza. Haley, Trump’s lone remaining challenger, vowed to compete through Tuesday’s contests, but her future beyond that is uncertain. The former U.N. ambassador has also walked back her pledge to support Trump, should he be the Republican nominee.

In all, voters headed to the polls in 16 states and one U.S. territory on Tuesday.