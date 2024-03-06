Andrew Romano
Super Tuesday 2024 live results: Haley and Trump battle for delegates, while Biden scores early wins
Sixteen states and one U.S. territory are holding presidential nominating elections on Tuesday.
President Biden notched early Super Tuesday wins in Iowa, Virginia and Vermont, according to the Associated Press, while former President Donald Trump scored his first victory of the night over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in Virginia.
Trump is hurtling toward his third Republican presidential nomination and a rematch with Biden in the fall. Biden is expected to make a clean sweep on Tuesday, despite some Democrats casting ballots for “uncommitted” to protest his handling of the war in Gaza. Haley, Trump’s lone remaining challenger, vowed to compete through Tuesday’s contests, but her future beyond that is uncertain. The former U.N. ambassador has also walked back her pledge to support Trump, should he be the Republican nominee.
In all, voters headed to the polls in 16 states and one U.S. territory on Tuesday.
Why Haley’s Virginia loss does not bode well for her chances in other Super Tuesday states
Nikki Haley’s loss to Donald Trump in Virginia — one of the first states to close its polls tonight — does not bode well for her chances elsewhere.
Not only was it an open primary state where independents and even Democrats — her strongest supporters — could participate in the GOP primary. It’s also home to precisely the sort of college-educated suburban voters who have backed Haley in previous primaries.
According to the preliminary exit polls
A majority of Virginia primary voters (52%) were college graduates
Nearly three-quarters (72%) live in suburban areas
Most described themselves as either moderate (29%) or only “somewhat” conservative (37%)
Nearly six in 10 (59%) said they were not part of the MAGA movement
... and yet Trump’s massive advantages with the rest of the primary electorate (conservatives, rural voters, evangelicals, MAGA types, non-college graduates) propelled him to a quick clear-cut victory on what could have been favorable terrain for Haley.
With the possible exceptions of Vermont, Massachusetts and Utah, the rest of tonight’s contests will likely be harder for Haley to win, not easier.
- Kate Murphy
Polls have closed in North Carolina
It’s 7:30 p.m. ET and polls are now closed in North Carolina. Stay tuned for presidential and gubernatorial race results.
- Colin Campbell
Virginia called for Trump
Former President Donald Trump just won his first Super Tuesday victory in the Virginia Republican primary, according to the Associated Press.
Click here for more results.
- Colin Campbell
Vermont called for Biden
President Biden has won the Vermont Democratic primary, according to the Associated Press.
Click here for more results.
- Jon Ward
Virginia has Haley voters — but will enough of them show up?
Virginia has been trending Democratic over the last two decades. George W. Bush, a Republican, won the state in 2000 and 2004. Since then, however, every Democratic candidate for president has won the state.
But Virginia still elects Republican governors. Case in point: current Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a relative moderate who was elected in 2022 and remains broadly popular in the state.
The key voters who have handed victory to Democratic presidents and Republican governors alike are the moderate Republicans who populate the suburbs and exurbs outside Washington, D.C., as well as in and around Richmond and Virginia Beach.
If Nikki Haley has any hope of pulling off what would be a surprising upset in the Virginia primary, she'll need a lot of these voters to show up for her. Unfortunately for her, primary elections are usually dominated by the more partisan and hard-line members of each party.
All that being said, Trump narrowly won the 2016 primary in Virginia, with only 35% of the vote. The remaining 65% was split between four other candidates, with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio coming in second with 32%.
- Colin Campbell
Biden wins Virginia
President Biden has won the Virginia Democratic primary, according to the Associated Press.
Click here for more results.
- Katie Mather
Low voter turnout in Massachusetts: 'People probably don't think it's that important'
In Massachusetts, voter turnout was low for Super Tuesday.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin said in a news conference on Monday that he was "optimistic" for a "reasonably good turnout." There are more than 4.9 million registered voters in the state, with an estimated 10% mailing in their ballots. Polls in Massachusetts will be open until 8 p.m. local time.
But today, some residents were surprised to see there was "only a handful of voters" that showed up to the polls, according to Boston 25 News.
"I just don't like the way the country is going and the only thing I can do is vote," Worcester resident Tom Wilkins told the outlet. "People probably don't think it's that important."
- Kate Murphy
Polls in Vermont and Virginia have closed
It's 7 p.m. ET and the first two polls for Super Tuesday have just closed in Vermont and Virginia. Stay tuned for results.
- Kate Murphy
Fmr. Capitol Police Sergeant injured in Jan. 6 attack votes for Haley in Virginia to block Trump
Former Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who was injured in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, wrote in a post on X that he knows "Biden is a sure thing." In an attempt to block a vote in Virginia for Trump, Gonell hinted that he voted for Nikki Haley.
I know Biden is a sure thing. To help her out, I voted for the lady who was supposedly in charge of the security of the Capitol on Jan 6 instead of someone who desecrates and insults the police and veterans. pic.twitter.com/UtzD8b9O1P
— Staff Sergeant Gonell, Aquilino (@SergeantAqGo) March 5, 2024
Today I did my double duty. I gave testimony to how this “hostage” attacked me and my colleagues. Justice served. Then I voted in the VA primaries. https://t.co/5pQdmfsTOV
— Staff Sergeant Gonell, Aquilino (@SergeantAqGo) March 5, 2024
- Andrew Romano
Preliminary exit polls suggest Haley voters could resist Trump in November — or vote for Biden
A big question after tonight, according to ABC News, will be “whether some Haley voters … shift to Biden in November” or refuse to “turn out for Trump if, as expected, he wins his party's nomination.” The news organization cites some key findings from Super Tuesday’s preliminary exit polls that could complicate Trump’s general-election campaign:
“78% of Haley voters in the North Carolina Republican presidential primary, 69% in California and 68% in Virginia are unwilling to say they'll support the party's nominee whoever it is.”
“Large majorities of Haley voters say Trump would be unfit for office if convicted of a crime [and] say they'd be dissatisfied with him as the nominee.”
“Most Haley voters oppose a federal abortion ban and support a chance for most unauthorized immigrants to apply for legal status.”
“48% of Haley voters in North Carolina and Virginia alike approve of [Biden’s] work as president,” awarding him a higher approval rating than Americans overall.
Read more here.
- Dylan Stableford
Biden’s TikTok is skipping over the primary
While President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris urged their followers on their personal X accounts to get out and vote on Super Tuesday, the Biden campaign’s month-old TikTok account seems laser focused on its likely general election matchup with Donald Trump.
The BidenHQ TikTok has posted just two videos today, both mocking the former president for recent gaffes.
“Trump’s glitching is getting worse and worse,” a young woman says in the campaign’s most recent TikTok. “Just this weekend, he stumbled, slurred and even confused who he was running against.”
- Chanelle Chandler
Rep. Jim Clyburn wants young voters to 'be selfish' this election
Although the Republican nominating contests have dominated attention on Super Tuesday, there are plenty of Democratic primary races today, too, including in Texas, California and North Carolina.
South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn — one of the most influential Democrats in Congress, whose endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020 revived Biden’s struggling campaign and put him back on the path to the White House — says young and Black voters could easily determine the 2024 presidential election in states with tight races and should take that responsibility seriously.
He told Yahoo News in a February interview: “Be selfish, young people, and think about your future.”
Clyburn noted that young Black voters have been pivotal to Democratic victories across the country “for a long, long time” and still largely vote Democrat. But a recent Gallup poll revealed that the historic support for the party among Black Americans has fallen by almost 20% in the past three years.
For Clyburn, however, the struggles faced by young and Black Americans mean they should be leaning more toward Biden, not less.
- Jon Ward
How Super Tuesday delegates are allocated
Most of the states holding primaries on Super Tuesday use a rule for delegate allocation called “proportional with trigger.” In many states, that means that if a candidate wins the contest with more than 50% of the vote, that person gets all the delegates. (If no one wins more than 50%, then anyone who gets at least a certain amount, usually between 10% and 15%, gets that same percentage of the delegates from that state.)
The two parties’ respective nominees are formally selected at the national party conventions over the summer, when delegates from all the states come together and choose their representative for the fall election.
- David Knowles
Haley walks back pledge to support Trump if he's the Republican nominee
In a Sunday interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Nikki Haley seemed to walk back her earlier pledge to the Republican National Committee to support whoever wins the GOP presidential nomination.
“The RNC is now not the same RNC,” Haley said. “I’ll make what decision I want to make.”
Pressed by host Kristen Welker whether she might not endorse Donald Trump in 2024, Haley kept her options open.
“If you talk about an endorsement, you’re talking about a loss. I don’t think like that,” she said. “When you’re in a race, you don’t think about losing. You think about continuing to go forward. What I can tell you is I don’t think Donald Trump or Joe Biden should be president.”
Read more from USA Today.
- Andrew Romano
Super Tuesday exit polls: Most GOP primary voters in Virginia, North Carolina would consider Trump fit for presidency if convicted
CNN reports that most GOP primary voters in Virginia and North Carolina would consider Donald Trump fit for the presidency even if he’s eventually convicted of a crime, according to preliminary Super Tuesday exit polls:
Nearly two-thirds of North Carolina primary voters say that they’d consider former President Donald Trump fit for the presidency if he’s convicted of a crime, according to the initial results of CNN’s exit poll of Republican primary voters in the state, with slightly over half of GOP primary voters in Virginia saying the same.
But in a potentially promising sign for Nikki Haley, only about one-third of primary voters in Virginia describe themselves as part of Trump’s MAGA, or “Make America Great Again,” movement — roughly matching the self-described MAGA vote in New Hampshire, Haley’s strongest state to date.
Read more from CNN.
- Dylan Stableford
Why Iowa’s Democratic caucus results are unofficial
Iowa’s Democratic Party just released the unofficial results of its mail-in caucus, with President Biden winning the contest, according to the Associated Press.
Because the deadline for mail-in presidential preference cards is today, the official results are not expected until Friday, and they will be certified later this month.
Iowa used to have the “first-in-the-nation” status for its caucuses. But after technical issues delayed the results of the Democratic caucus in 2020, the Democratic National Committee gave that designation to South Carolina this year.
- Katie Mather
California residents are voting on Proposition 1. What is it and why are voters divided?
California residents are voting in several elections today, including the presidential primary and the race to fill Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat.
Voters also have to decide on the only statewide ballot measure, Proposition 1, which aims to address homelessness, drug addiction and untreated mental illness in the state. Prop 1 asks voters to approve $6.4 billion in bond funding that would build more supportive outpatient housing and create more mental health services.
The measure will not increase taxes on Californians — the money will be paid from the state general fund that is used for most public services, according to the Los Angeles Times.
California, we have a chance to reimagine our mental healthcare system TODAY.
We can help those living in tents and on our streets to get into the care and housing they need.
Polls close at 8pm!
Make sure to vote, and vote YES ON 1! pic.twitter.com/bZZ5FxIsyo
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 5, 2024
Supporters of Prop 1 include Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, the California Professional Firefighters Association and the California affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
However, not all mental health advocates are in support of the measure. For example, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Karen Vicari, director of public policy for Mental Health America of California, described Prop 1 as "throwing money at a problem with no understanding of the root causes."
Others have raised concerns that the measure counteracts the 2004 Mental Health Services Act (MHSA). Currently, funds for MHSA go directly to counties across California and those counties decide how to distribute the funds. Critics argue that Prop 1 would restructure MHSA and divert funds away from successful mental health services already in place.
Read more about Prop 1 in the Sacramento Bee.
- Colin Campbell
Biden wins Iowa mail-in caucuses
President Biden won Iowa's Democratic contest, according to the Associated Press. Iowa Republicans held their caucuses in January, but the state's Democrats conducted an unusual mail-in caucus card vote instead. The results are the first of the night.
Click here for more results.
- Andrew Romano
We should know early whether Haley will have a good night
For anyone wondering whether Nikki Haley can outperform expectations on Super Tuesday, tonight’s earliest poll closings at 7 p.m. ET in Virginia and Vermont should be very revealing.
In Vermont, Haley earned the endorsement of centrist GOP Gov. Phil Scott, who enjoys an 84% approval rating and is often described as the most popular governor in the country. The state’s Republican primary is open, meaning independents and even Democrats can participate.
An early Haley win in the Green Mountain State would give her a few extra delegates and some positive headlines. A loss, however, could spell trouble elsewhere.
The same goes for Virginia, another open primary state. A Roanoke College poll released earlier this month showed the former South Carolina governor trailing Donald Trump by just 8 points among likely primary voters, 43% to 51% — in large part because it found Haley leading by 10 among independents.
If those independents turn out in force for Haley — especially in the northern Virginia suburbs near Washington, D.C. — she could pull off an upset victory.
But again, if she doesn’t, it could indicate that the other states Haley is targeting Tuesday — namely, Massachusetts and Utah — might prove out of reach when their polls close at 8 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.
- Kelsey Weekman
How the Associated Press determines who won an election
The Associated Press has declared the winners of thousands of contested races over the years. The news organization explained in a post how members of its “Decision Team” make the final call on who wins every election they cover.
The AP doesn't announce “contested winners.” It only calls a race when a trailing candidate no longer has a path to victory. Sometimes that takes just a short time to calculate, but sometimes it takes several days.
The journalists who call the races are “deeply familiar” with the states where they declare winners, according to the AP. They study election rules and recount requirements, working with reporters to understand political campaigns and local politics. They also gather past voting information for certain districts and counties from the AP's elections research group.
The AP stopped doing exit polls after the 2016 election, instead relying on actual ballot information for its analyses. In 2018, 43% of voters cast their ballots before Election Day, and that number grew to 70% in the 2020 presidential election, with the rise of COVID-19.
Read more about the process of calling an election from the Associated Press.
- Chanelle Chandler
Historic races to watch with Black candidates
Several Black candidates who are on the ballot Tuesday could make history in their state races. Here are some the Grio said it's closely watching.
California U.S. Senate race
California Congresswoman Barbara Lee, a Democrat, is facing off against two other Democrats and a Republican candidate to fill the vacant seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Lee has served 13 terms in the House and could become the state's second Black woman to serve in the Senate. The first Black woman in the Senate was then-Senator Kamala Harris, who resigned to become the vice president.
Texas U.S. Senate race
Texas Congressman Colin Allred, a Democrat, could become Texas's first Black American elected to the U.S. Senate. The former NFL player and voting rights attorney is running a tight race against state Sen. Roland Gutierrez.
Texas-32 House race
Three Black candidates — Civil rights attorney Justin A. Moore, trauma surgeon Dr. Brian Williams, and former Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder — are running in Texas's 32nd Congressional District to replace Allred.
North Carolina gubernatorial race
Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson has his sights set on becoming North Carolina's first Black governor. Robinson, North Carolina's current and first Black lieutenant governor, has been backed by former president Donald Trump
- Kate Murphy
Colorado secretary of state addresses SCOTUS Trump ruling: ‘I did not bring this lawsuit’
ABC News reports:
On Monday, the Supreme Court unanimously decided to reverse the decision by the Colorado courts that would have kicked former President Donald Trump off the GOP primary ballot in the state.
The case was highly watched by election experts and legal scholars for the ramifications it would have on the election.
Although she did not file the lawsuit that sparked the case, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold argued in favor of the plaintiffs on the suit before the justices and argued that the president didn't have a "get out of jail free card."
Read Griswold's interview with ABC News here.
- David Knowles
Trump seeks to delay criminal trials — and possible verdicts — until after the 2024 election
Facing four separate criminal cases, Trump has pursued a strategy of trying to delay the start of those trials until after the 2024 presidential election.
Trump’s lawyers have successfully delayed the Jan. 6 election interference case months beyond the March 4 start date initially scheduled by Judge Tanya Chutkan. It remains to be seen whether the trial will begin prior to Election Day.
In the classified documents case, Trump has managed to push back the start date well past May 20, when the trial was originally scheduled to begin, but a new date has not been set by Judge Aileen Cannon.
In Georgia, a push by Trump’s lawyers to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over conflict of interest claims has set back the start of that trial and could derail the case altogether.
The only case that Trump has not succeeded in delaying — despite his lawyers’ efforts to do so — is the hush money trial overseen by Judge Juan Merchan in New York City, which gets underway on March 25. The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.
- Kate Murphy
Scenes from Super Tuesday voting
Photographers capture memorable images of Americans voting in Super Tuesday elections across the country:
- Dylan Stableford
When to expect the first results of the night
This (via the Associated Press) is when we can expect results tonight:
6 p.m. E.T.: Results expected in Iowa.
7 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in Vermont and Virginia. Republican caucuses convene in Alaska.
7:30 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in North Carolina.
8 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Most polls close in Texas.
8:30 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in Arkansas.
9 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in Colorado, Minnesota. Last polls close in Texas.
10 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in Utah (Democrats only).
11 p.m. E.T.: Polls close in California. GOP caucusing expected to end in Utah.
Midnight E.T.: GOP caucusing ends in Alaska.
- Andrew Romano
Lauren Boebert threatens recall effort against Colorado's top election official over Trump ballot issue
As Coloradans head to the polls for Super Tuesday, controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert and other Colorado GOP officials are threatening to launch a recall push against the state's top election official, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, as retribution for her decision to remove former President Donald Trump from today's GOP primary ballot due to his role in the Jan. 6 attack— a decision the U.S. Supreme Court reversed earlier this week.
Fox News reports:
Boebert ... accused [Griswold] of attempting to "disenfranchise millions of Coloradans" and called the effort to bar Trump from the ballot "a stain on our Republic and an outright embarrassment."
"With today's unanimous decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to keep President Donald J. Trump on the Colorado primary ballot, it is now even more clear Coloradans should have zero faith in you to adequately protect their right to vote and oversee elections in the state of Colorado," the letter states.
The GOP officials ... declare that "all legal options" are on the table for payback, "including a formal recall effort."
"I do believe that states should be able under our constitution to bar oath-breaking insurrectionists," Griswold told MSNBC after the Supreme Court decision. Read more here.
- Dylan Stableford
White House: Biden understands why Democrats are casting protest votes over Gaza
The organizers of last week's protest vote in Michigan — where more than 100,000 voters disillusioned with President Biden's handling of Gaza cast ballots for “uncommitted” instead of him — are hoping to send a similar message on Super Tuesday.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden understands their pain.
"The president thinks it's important for people, for Americans to voice their opinions, to have their voices heard," Jean-Pierre said during Tuesday's press briefing. "He thinks it's incredibly important. We understand how painful this moment is for many Americans for many communities, obviously the Arab community, the Muslim community specifically. So we get that."
- Katie Mather
Here's what voters are saying at the polls
Super Tuesday voters are heading to the polls to help decide which nominees will receive more than one-third of the delegates available in both presidential primaries. Here's what some have been saying:
Texas
“I’m concerned about the direction of my country," Steve Foy told the Austin American-Statesman. "I think we’re ready for a conservative woman [president]."
North Carolina
“I vote for everything every election, but I specifically voted today because I wanted to make sure we have qualified candidates on the ballot," Stephanie Carson, 46, told the Asheville Citizen-Times. "I voted for Nikki Haley because I cannot have Trump on the ballot. We, as a country, it’s not safe, and I may not agree with all her politics, but I do think that she’s well-intentioned."
Massachusetts
"I can't stand Trump, and I don't care for Biden. I don't think he's done anything for us," an unnamed New Bedford resident told the Standard-Times.
Virginia
“I have hope, but we’ll see.”
Veniece Coleman, 64, has never voted during the primaries before. Today, she cast her ballot for Biden at Lakeview Elementary School.@ProgressIndex @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/ziABGHfrDL
— Allie Pitchon (@AlliePitchon) March 5, 2024
Another voter in Virginia told the Progress Index, “As far as voting for me, it’s a privilege and an honor to do it. It’s something that I’ve done since I’ve turned of age.”
California
“In a nutshell, [voting determines the] survival of our country," San Diego resident David Buchanan told KSWB. "Putting the right people in office and getting back to a good way of life, economy and securing the borders."
- Mike Bebernes
California Senate primary features 3 high-profile Democrats, a possible GOP spoiler — and a whole lot of $
California’s Senate primary is one of the most consequential and tightly contested races on Super Tuesday.
A total of 27 candidates are vying to replace longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who held the seat for decades before dying last fall. Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Katie Porter and Rep. Barbara Lee, all Democrats, and former Major League Baseball player Steve Garvey, a Republican, are all vying for her seat.
While there’s little doubt that deep-blue California will ultimately elect a Democrat, Garvey’s presence in the race could mean the contest is all but decided on Tuesday night. That’s because California runs open primaries in which the top-two finishers go on to face off head-to-head in the general election.
If Garvey comes in second, boxing out the other Democratic candidates, it would set the top-finishing Democrat up for what would likely be an easy victory in November. But if two Democrats come out of the primary, the Golden State could be in store for a highly competitive race for one of the most coveted blue seats in the country.
The race has reportedly already become the most expensive election in California history, with the largest share of spending coming from Schiff — who has stirred controversy by putting millions toward ads apparently aimed at boosting Garvey’s chances.
- Kate Murphy
'There is a lot riding on votes today': Alabama woman affected by state's Supreme Court IVF ruling weighs in on Super Tuesday
Kendall Diebold, a 32-year-old nurse practitioner from Hanceville, Ala., and her husband have been trying to get pregnant for about a year. They have pursued several rounds of various fertility treatments at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and were planning to start IVF treatments in about a month.
But those plans were upended when the university decided to pause aspects of its IVF program following an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that said frozen embryos should be considered children under state law.
Yahoo News spoke with Diebold via text message to get her thoughts on Alabama's Super Tuesday election:
"It feels like there is a lot riding on votes today ... It's a little overwhelming to know that I’m depending on the citizens in Alabama to make the best choices for us when this ruling just happened, but I’m optimistic that people have really unified and will make good decisions today. I haven't gone to the polls yet but I will be shortly, and I'm hoping for outcomes that are beneficial for us as a state at both the IVF level with those bills and from a Super Tuesday perspective as well."
Former President Donald Trump has said he strongly supports IVF. His Republican rival former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who herself went through fertility treatments to have her children, said she considers embryos to be children but also thinks IVF treatments should be protected for families.
- Sam Matthews
Trump is not the Republican nominee yet. Why is he already talking about his VP pick?
Even with the 854 delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday, neither former President Donald Trump nor former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will secure the 1,215 delegates needed to formally clinch the Republican nomination this week. However, that hasn’t stopped Trump from suggesting that he’s already considering potential running mates to join the 2024 ticket as his vice president. Yahoo News Chief National Correspondent Jon Ward explains the strategy behind the Trump campaign’s decision to fast-track the 2024 veepstakes.
- Chanelle Chandler
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in jeopardy of losing House seat
Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat, faces stiff competition after a delayed start to her reelection campaign. Lee, who has served as the U.S. representative for Texas's 18th Congressional District since 1995, lost in November after a tight mayoral race and runoff with John Whitmire, a state legislator.
The Associated Press reports:
Jackson Lee did not announce that she would seek reelection to her Houston district until December, after losing the mayor's race. John Whitmire, a veteran Democratic state lawmaker, defeated her in an upset to become mayor of the nation's fourth-largest city after Jackson Lee faced backlash over an unverified audio recording in which she purportedly berated staff members with a barrage of expletives.
She faces a challenge from former Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards, who had dropped out of the mayor's race and decided to seek Jackson Lee's seat when the longtime congresswoman announced her mayoral candidacy.
Jackson Lee has faced challengers only a handful of times in her nearly three-decade House career and defeated each definitively.
Read more from the AP.
- Kate Murphy
A quick guide to the 3rd-party presidential candidates
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 70
Reentered the presidential race as an independent after dropping his Democratic bid.
Anti-vaccine activist who has promoted debunked childhood vaccine claims and has called the traditional two-party political system "rigged."
Jill Stein, 73
Seeking the Green Party's presidential nomination.
Physician and environmental activist.
Wants to offer voters another choice "outside of the failed two-party system."
Cornel West, 70
Running as an independent after he launched his bid for the White House under the People's Party.
Currently a philosophy professor at Union Theological Seminary; previously taught at Yale, Princeton and Harvard.
Longtime philosopher, activist and author.
- Chanelle Chandler
Vice President Kamala Harris: 'Don't forget to vote!'
Vice President Kamala Harris posted a reminder to her 19.8 million followers on X to let their voices be heard on Super Tuesday.
"If you live in... Alabama American Samoa Arkansas California Colorado Iowa Maine Massachusetts Minnesota North Carolina Oklahoma Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia ...Your presidential primary is today. Don't forget to vote!" she wrote.
If you live in...
Alabama
American Samoa
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Iowa
Maine
Massachusetts
Minnesota
North Carolina
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
...Your presidential primary is today. Don’t forget to vote!
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 5, 2024
- Chanelle Chandler
Crypto is 'playing politics to win' on Super Tuesday
A network of crypto-backed super-PACs have teamed up for the 2024 election cycle, raising more than $80 million in campaign funds. So far, they have spent $13 million of that war chest in Super Tuesday primary states like California, North Carolina, Texas and Alabama. The significant spending is aimed at influencing congressional lawmakers and the White House to be friendlier to the industry after facing significant challenges in Washington.
Politico reports:
The super PACs — Fairshake, Protect Progress and Defend American Jobs — are aiming to boost crypto allies and take down potential critics. A good showing by the industry’s preferred candidates could signal traction in its fight to build out a roster of lawmakers who are open to crypto-friendly policies. It’s also an indication of the U.S. crypto sector’s political aspirations following the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried, who was a prolific donor before his FTX exchange collapsed.
Fairshake spokesperson Josh Vlasto said crypto voters “will play a real role in who controls the House, Senate, and White House.”
“The crypto community is playing politics to win,” he said in a statement. “We will have influence and impact in races behind candidates who align with our agenda and our vision.”
Crypto’s No. 1 Super Tuesday target is California, where Fairshake has spent more than $10 million attacking Rep. Katie Porter’s Senate bid. Its spending has been a boon for Rep. Adam Schiff, who leads Porter by a wide margin in the polls.
Read more from Politico.
- Kelsey Weekman
Some Alabama voters were mistakenly sent incorrect voting information
A portion of Alabama voters received incorrect information ahead of the primary election, a representative from the Montgomery County Board of Registrars said.
According to the Montgomery Advertiser, registrar Mark Anderson said that Second Congressional District voters were mistakenly told they were in the Seventh District due to a mapping issue.
Zane Snipes, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Registrars, said a "computer glitch" caused the mistake, according to the Alabama Reflector. Last fall, federal courts approved a new congressional map that put all of Montgomery County into the Second District.
Snipes said that the Board of Registrars took steps to disseminate the correct information once it realized its mistake in January, including publishing a list of active and inactive voters in Montgomery County in the local newspaper.
The Southern Poverty Law Center became aware of the issue over the weekend. The civil rights nonprofit reported that at least 5,604 voters in Montgomery County were mislabeled — 4,513 of whom are Black.
Bradley Heard, deputy legal director for democracy and voting rights at the SPLC, said in a statement that the mistake was "more than a misstep."
"Providing erroneous information to thousands of voters on the eve of a hotly contested primary election could very well impact the turnout and the results of the election, for both Republicans and Democrats," he said. "There needs to be an immediate audit and public accounting from Secretary Wes Allen's office on the scope of the problem."
- Katie Mather
Why does California take so long to count votes?
California's polls close tonight at 8 p.m. local time, but the final results for some races might take weeks to determine. There are several reasons for why the state often experiences delays in tabulating ballots:
California has 22 million registered voters, which is estimated to be higher than the total population of 47 individual states, according to the Census Bureau.
California voters are more likely to vote by mail. It's estimated that 90% of California voters mail their ballots in.
Mail ballots take longer to count because they require additional processing.
California is one of the 22 states that allow same-day voter registration. However, if voters can't confirm they are eligible, they receive a provisional ballot that can only be counted after their eligibility is confirmed — likely after Election Day.
California hands out a lot of provisional ballots. In 2016, the state accounted for more than half of all provisional ballots issued in the U.S.
Read more about how California counts its votes in the Los Angeles Times.
- Dylan Stableford
Sinema says she won't run for reelection
A message for Arizonans from Senator Kyrsten Sinema pic.twitter.com/1XWFSWgGdh
— Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) March 5, 2024
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Tuesday that she will not run for reelection.
In a video posted to X, the Democrat turned independent said that the current political climate is not conducive to her brand of “compromise.”
“Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year,” Sinema said.
Sinema was already facing a challenge from Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego. Gallego may wind up facing Kari Lake, a Trump-backed Republican who lost a 2022 gubernatorial bid in Arizona.
- Kate Murphy
1st IVF baby born in U.S. has a message for candidates on Super Tuesday
Elizabeth Carr was the first person born via in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the United States, in 1981 in Norfolk, Va. On Thursday she’ll be Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine’s guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address, in protest of the recent Alabama Supreme Court’s decision that has led to restricted IVF access in that state.
Carr spoke with Yahoo News as voters headed to the polls on Super Tuesday about what lawmakers should keep in mind following the Alabama ruling.
“A friend of mine who was an IVF baby at the same clinic that I was born at texted me as soon as the ruling happened and said, ‘I don’t know how to feel about these lawmakers essentially wanting me to be erased as a human being,’” Carr told Yahoo News. “That’s really what it feels like. It feels like a personal attack. So if you don’t want to have your constituents feel like you’re abandoning them, then this is a really important matter.”
- Chanelle Chandler
LeVar Burton tells X followers to 'resist' and vote
Actor and education advocate LeVar Burton encouraged his 2 million followers to vote on Super Tuesday. The former Reading Rainbow television host said on X, "Resist, by all means available... #VOTE."
Resist, by all means available… #VOTE
— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) March 5, 2024
- Kate Murphy
A quick guide to the Democratic presidential candidates
Joe Biden, 81
Current Democratic presidential frontrunner.
Faces criticism over his handling of an influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as questions about whether he’s physically and mentally fit to take on another presidential term.
Biden asserts that Donald Trump is a threat to the “character of our nation” and intends to fight against “MAGA extremists.”
Dean Phillips, 55
A moderate Democrat currently serving as a U.S. House representative from Minnesota.
Has a reputation of working across the aisle with Republicans.
Has raised concerns about Biden’s age and his low approval ratings.
Marianne Williamson, 71
Self-help author and former spiritual leader to Oprah Winfrey.
Unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020; has never held political office.
She briefly suspended her campaign on Feb. 7, 2024, and “unsuspended” it three weeks later.
- Chanelle Chandler
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders casts her vote for Trump
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she was "excited" to cast her ballot for her old employer, Donald Trump, during her state's primary day on Tuesday.
The former White House press secretary said on X: "It's Election Day Arkansas! Get out and vote. I was excited to cast my vote for President Trump this morning. We need his leadership back in the White House!"
It’s Election Day Arkansas! Get out and vote. I was excited to cast my vote for President Trump this morning. We need his leadership back in the White House! pic.twitter.com/EFjVsCIoMi
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 5, 2024
- Nicole Darrah
Who can vote today?
It depends on the state. NBC News reports:
A variety of rules govern nominating contests in certain states — here's a look at three of the most common:
Open: Voters may choose which primary to vote in regardless of their registration (in many cases, these states also don't ask voters to register by party). Among the Republican contests on Tuesday, Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, Texas, Virginia and Vermont are holding open primaries.
Partially open: These contests are typically restricted to members of the party, as well as unaffiliated voters. In some cases, voters are considered to be registered with a party if they cast their ballots in that primary, at least for the rest of the election cycle. The Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Tennessee primaries are partially open.
Closed: Voters must be registered with a party to vote in its primary or caucus. The contests in Alaska, California, Oklahoma and Utah fall into this category on the GOP side.
Read more from NBC.
- Chanelle Chandler
Texas offers free public transit rides to polling sites
Some major Texas cities are allowing voters headed to polling locations to take their public transportation for free.
Here's a list of transit agencies offering free rides:
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)
Northern Dallas-Fort Worth's Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA)
Dallas-Fort Worth's Trinity Metro
Corpus Christi's Regional Transportation Authority (RTA)
San Antonio area's Via Metropolitan Transit
Houston-area Metro
- Dylan Stableford
Haley rules out 3rd-party run
Nikki Haley reiterated Tuesday that she won’t run as an independent or on the No Labels ticket if she fails to win the Republican nomination.
“I’m a conservative Republican,” Haley said in an appearance on Fox & Friends. “I would not run as an independent. I would not run as No Labels because I am a Republican, and that’s who I’ve always been. That’s what I’m going to do. And so that’s my focus. What we wanted was to give people a voice. We’re going to have that today."
“Sixteen states and territories are going to vote,” she added. “God bless America that we get to do that. And then we’re going to take it from there.”
Last month, No Labels national director Joe Cunningham said that he was interested in drafting Haley for a bipartisan “unity” ticket, which would include one Republican and one Democrat. But Haley said she “can’t do what I wanted to express with the Democrat.”
- Kate Murphy
Arkansas voters could make history with 2 state Supreme Court races
Two races for the Arkansas Supreme Court could be history-making for the state on Super Tuesday: Voters could choose the first elected Black justice and the first woman chief justice.
The Associated Press reports that in the running for chief justice are three current justices, Karen Baker, Barbara Webb and Rhonda Wood, up against former state legislator Jay Martin. If none of the chief justice candidates wins a majority, the top two will continue to a November runoff election.
A win by any of the three sitting justices would give the court its first woman chief justice in history.
Justice Courtney Hudson is running against Circuit Judge Carlton Jones for the seat being left by Justice Cody Hiland. If Jones wins, he'll be the first Black justice elected to the court and the first Black statewide elected official in Arkansas since 1875.
Arkansas's highest court is positioned to take up several high-profile cases, including a potential measure on the November ballot that would scale back the ban on abortion.
- Will Rahn
3 states to watch in Trump vs. Haley
Despite scant polling, Donald Trump is expected to defeat Nikki Haley in the 15 states holding Republican nominating contests. “She can’t name one state she can win, let alone be competitive in,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung recently told the Associated Press.
Surprises happen in politics. Haley could, in theory, score upset victories in any number of states. But given her strength with moderate voters, perhaps Haley’s best shot is to win one or more of the following: Vermont, Massachusetts and Utah.
In Vermont, she has the support of the state’s popular (and extremely moderate) Republican governor, Phil Scott. Meanwhile, Utah GOP Gov. Spencer Cox has declined to make a formal endorsement but has said that Republicans would make a “huge mistake” if they nominated Trump. And Massachusetts Republicans can have a centrist streak as well.
Polls indicate that Haley is trailing Trump in all three states. But if she’s going to give Trump trouble anywhere, it just might be in one of them.
- Katie Mather
Some Democratic voters advocate for 'uncommitted' protest votes against Biden
Democratic voters in at least seven of the 16 Super Tuesday states and territories have campaigned for others to vote "uncommitted" rather than for President Biden as a way to protest his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.
Over 100,000 voters chose the uncommitted option in Michigan on Feb. 27, although Biden still won the state's 115 delegates with more than 618,000 votes. Uncommitted votes dominated Biden votes in areas like Dearborn and Hamtramck, where Arab Americans make up close to half of the population.
It is not uncommon for states to offer voters a choice of "uncommitted" or "no preference" in presidential primaries, although not every state has the option.
Supporters want to make clear, however, that uncommitted votes do not mean they're voting for Donald Trump. Instead, the purpose is to send a message to Biden that he's alienating his supporters by not calling for a permanent ceasefire.
On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris called for "an immediate ceasefire" although protesters accused the Biden administration of really calling for a 40-day "pause" to facilitate hostage exchanges and provide humanitarian aid.
- Chanelle Chandler
Super Tuesday may answer these 3 questions
USA Today notes that Super Tuesday will answer pressing questions ahead of November:
1. What are Donald Trump's plans after Super Tuesday?
Tuesday could push Trump to clinch the Republican nomination.
The former president may have to court moderates and independents in the general election cycle.
2. Will Nikki Haley drop out and back Trump?
With only one primary win, Haley has vowed to stay in the race.
Haley dodged Fox News' questions about backing Trump in a Monday interview, saying "there's a lot of time" between Super Tuesday and the Republican National Convention in July.
3. Who will be on California's ballot for its Senate race in November?
Californians will choose from 27 candidates to fill the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat.
Democrat frontrunners are Calif. Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.
Former L.A. Dodgers baseball player Steve Garvey is the Republican frontrunner.
Read more from USA Today.
- Katie Mather
AI-powered chatbots' inaccurate answers about U.S. elections may discourage people from voting
Millions of people have turned to artificial-intelligence-powered chatbots, like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, for answers about Super Tuesday elections and basic voting questions.
But the Associated Press reported that in a Columbia University test, the five most popular chatbots "failed" to give proper answers to questions about the democratic process and polling locations. The information was found to be outdated or illogical.
Chatbots, like OpenAI's GPT-4 and Meta's Llama 2, pull information from text all over the internet to generate answers. But in multiple cases throughout the test, the bots pulled from inaccurate sources.
When asked about Nevada's same-day voter registration, which has been in place since 2019, four out of the five tested bots incorrectly stated that voters could not register to vote within weeks before Election Day.
Concerns around AI tools and their ability to spread and create misleading and false information have continued to swirl around the tech companies that run them. A recent poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy found that most adults in the U.S. are concerned that AI will negatively impact this year's elections.
Read more from the AP.