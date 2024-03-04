2024 election primaries: Delegate tracker and updated results

The race for the 2024 Republican and Democratic presidential nominations is underway.

On the GOP side, former President Donald Trump staked an early lead with victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina, among others. Most of his top rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have withdrawn from the race.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who served in Trump’s administration, is now his main primary challenger.

President Biden is also out in front of a thin Democratic field in his bid for reelection.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, Mike Segar/Reuters)

Presidential primaries are about more than just who wins each state. Convention delegates ultimately determine who receives their party's nomination. Delegates are awarded based on a combination of state election results and individual rules of state political parties.

See below for the primary election schedule, results in each state, and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.