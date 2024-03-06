Here's what central Indiana schools are doing on April 8 during the solar eclipse
Central Indiana students will get to experience a rare total solar eclipse on April 8 and just about every school district in the area is taking precautions that day to keep kids safe.
Since the Indianapolis area is expected to receive thousands of visitors and the eclipse will reach totality right around the end of the day for many schools, most school districts are canceling in-person classes that day. Some are opting to hold e-learning days and others are giving students the day off altogether.One school, University High School in Carmel, will be in session that day and turn the afternoon into an eclipse viewing party led by faculty with expertise in astrophysics and biology.
Here is a look at what Central Indiana schools are doing for that day.
More on the eclipse: Where you can see the total solar eclipse in Indiana, when, and how long it's visible
Indiana schools closing for the eclipse
Marion County public schools
Indianapolis Public Schools
Lawrence Township
Pike Township
Speedway Schools
Wayne Township
Suburban northside schools
Carmel Clay Schools
Hamilton Heights schools
Hamilton Southeastern Schools
Lebanon Community Schools
Noblesville Schools
Zionsville Community Schools
Suburban westside schools
Brownsburg Community Schools
Plainfield Community Schools
Suburban southside schools
Center Grove Community Schools
Suburban eastside schools
Eastern Hancock Schools
Southern Hancock County Schools
Private schools
Brebeuf High School
Cardinal Ritter High School
Guerin Catholic High School
Heritage Christian High School
Park Tudor School
Roncalli High School
Colleges and Universities
IUPUI – No on-campus classes
University of Indianapolis – No in-person classes
More: Indiana University canceled classes for the total solar eclipse. Here's what's going on
Indiana schools doing an e-learning day for eclipse
Marion County public schools
Beech Grove Schools
Decatur Township
Franklin Township Community Schools
Perry Township
Warren Township
Washington Township
Suburban northside schools
Westfield Washington schools
Suburban westside schools
Avon Community schools
Suburban southside schools
Clark-Pleasant Community Schools
Martinsville Schools
Mooresville Schools
Suburban eastside schools
Greenfield-Central Community Schools
Private Schools
Bishop Chatard High School
Cathedral High School
Scecina Memorial High School
Colleges and Universities
Ivy Tech Community College
More: Protect your eyes during the total solar eclipse. Here's where to get glasses
Indiana schools doing 2-hour early release for eclipse
Mt. Vernon Community Schools
Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @CarolineB_Indy.
Caroline’s reporting is made possible by Report for America and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
Report for America is a program of The GroundTruth Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening local newsrooms. Report for America provides funding for up to half of the reporter’s salary during their time with us, and IndyStar is fundraising the remainder. To learn more about how you can support IndyStar’s partnership with Report for America and to make a donation, visit indystar.com/RFA.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Central Indiana schools plan for April 8 total solar eclipse