Here's what central Indiana schools are doing on April 8 during the solar eclipse

Central Indiana students will get to experience a rare total solar eclipse on April 8 and just about every school district in the area is taking precautions that day to keep kids safe.

Since the Indianapolis area is expected to receive thousands of visitors and the eclipse will reach totality right around the end of the day for many schools, most school districts are canceling in-person classes that day. Some are opting to hold e-learning days and others are giving students the day off altogether.One school, University High School in Carmel, will be in session that day and turn the afternoon into an eclipse viewing party led by faculty with expertise in astrophysics and biology.

Here is a look at what Central Indiana schools are doing for that day.

More on the eclipse: Where you can see the total solar eclipse in Indiana, when, and how long it's visible

Indiana schools closing for the eclipse

Marion County public schools

Indianapolis Public Schools

Lawrence Township

Pike Township

Speedway Schools

Wayne Township

Suburban northside schools

Carmel Clay Schools

Hamilton Heights schools

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Lebanon Community Schools

Noblesville Schools

Zionsville Community Schools

Suburban westside schools

Brownsburg Community Schools

Plainfield Community Schools

Suburban southside schools

Center Grove Community Schools

Suburban eastside schools

Eastern Hancock Schools

Southern Hancock County Schools

Private schools

Brebeuf High School

Cardinal Ritter High School

Guerin Catholic High School

Heritage Christian High School

Park Tudor School

Roncalli High School

Colleges and Universities

More: Indiana University canceled classes for the total solar eclipse. Here's what's going on

Indiana schools doing an e-learning day for eclipse

Marion County public schools

Beech Grove Schools

Decatur Township

Franklin Township Community Schools

Perry Township

Warren Township

Washington Township

Suburban northside schools

Westfield Washington schools

Suburban westside schools

Avon Community schools

Suburban southside schools

Clark-Pleasant Community Schools

Martinsville Schools

Mooresville Schools

Suburban eastside schools

Greenfield-Central Community Schools

Private Schools

Bishop Chatard High School

Cathedral High School

Scecina Memorial High School

Colleges and Universities

Ivy Tech Community College

More: Protect your eyes during the total solar eclipse. Here's where to get glasses

Indiana schools doing 2-hour early release for eclipse

Mt. Vernon Community Schools

Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @CarolineB_Indy.

Caroline’s reporting is made possible by Report for America and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Report for America is a program of The GroundTruth Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening local newsrooms. Report for America provides funding for up to half of the reporter’s salary during their time with us, and IndyStar is fundraising the remainder. To learn more about how you can support IndyStar’s partnership with Report for America and to make a donation, visit indystar.com/RFA.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Central Indiana schools plan for April 8 total solar eclipse