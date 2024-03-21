Eagle Creek Park offers full-day eclipse viewing experience

Every now and then Hoosiers might get a little bit nervous they don’t have plans for the eclipse, but Eagle Creek Park’s Total Eclipse of the Park has a full day of events.

The ticketed event on April 8 is sponsored by the Eagle Creek Park Foundation with all proceeds going back to the organization.

“We know people have many choices for where to view the eclipse,” Adam Hibshman with the foundation said in a release. “But at Total Eclipse of the Park you’ll be totally surrounded by nature making this a one-of-a-kind location for this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Here’s what you need to know about the park’s event.

How to get Total Eclipse at the Park tickets

The event is limited to 200 people, and tickets must be purchased ahead of time. Tickets cost $60 each, or $50 for Eagle Creek Park Foundation members.

The tickets must be purchased through EventBrite at this link: https://tinyurl.com/ywafejp8

Traffic and parking will be heavy during the day, so plan ahead and make sure to fill up the gas tank.

What’s going on at Eagle Creek for the eclipse?

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m. Ticket holders should meet at the Eagle’s Hideaway at 8901 W. 65th Street on the park’s west side.

Events include:

Continental breakfast

Self-guided hikes on the park’s recently opened West Side Trail

Lunch

Eclipse informational presentations

Certified commemorative eclipse-viewing glasses

Dinner

Yard games and additional activities for all ages

Attendees interested in ordering eclipse glasses need to sign up at this link to order: https://tinyurl.com/yzubwzjt. The glasses can be picked up at the park office:

When is the eclipse at the park

The eclipse happens between 1:50-4:23 p.m. with totality occurring at 3:07 p.m. and lasts about four minutes.

“Eagle Creek is a superb location for anyone who loves nature and wants to experience the eclipse among a limited number of like-minded enthusiasts, all while immersed in nature,” Hibshman said. “Our guests will have two locations to choose from to view the spectacle: next to the aptly-named Hideaway or along Eagle Creek Reservoir, an easy mile’s hike away.”

What to bring to Total Eclipse of the Park

The programming runs all day, so to make the event more comfortable, Hibshman recommends people bring chairs, tables, blankets, pup-up tents, games and anything else they might enjoy.

“On-leash dogs are welcome to attend with their owners, but dogs will not be permitted inside the Hideaway,” Hibshman said. And coolers with food and beverage are permitted, even though we’ll be serving a continental breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

