Why Gov. Holcomb declared a state of emergency ahead of the solar eclipse

Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order in preparation for the April 8 solar eclipse. Here's what it says.

Did Holcomb declare a state of emergency?

Yes, in Executive Order 24-05 Holcomb declared a statewide disaster emergency "to ensure preparedness for the total solar eclipse."

The state of emergency went into effect immediately upon signing the order on March 26 and it will terminate at 11:59 p.m. on April 9.

Why is Indiana in a state of emergency?

Several cities in Indiana are directly in the path of totality so we are expected to have "several hundred thousands visitors" in our state the day of the eclipse. The sheer number of people in our state can affect any number of things including emergency response time.

"The massive number of people viewing this event in our state may well stress and/or interfere with first responder and public safety communications and emergency response systems such that a technological or other emergency may occur," the order read.

What is Indiana doing to prepare?

Indiana is a member of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) and any member state can call upon resources of another state when the governor issues a declaration of a disaster emergency.

"Other member states of the EMAC have communications and other equipment which can be provided in advance to the State of Indiana so it is in place and able to augment Indiana's resources should the need suddenly arise in connection with this very large unique event," the order read.

Read Executive Order 24-05

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

