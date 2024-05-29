Trump trial live updates: Marathon closing arguments come to an end; jury to receive instructions at 10 a.m.

Closing arguments wrapped up at 8 p.m. after a marathon 10-hour session where both the defense and prosecution meticulously laid out their arguments in former President Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial.

Todd Blanche, Trump's attorney, spent nearly three hours seeking to poke holes in the prosecution's case. Specifically, Blanche targeted the testimony of key witness Michael Cohen. After a lunch break, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass delivered the prosecution's closing argument, which lasted for five hours. Judge Juan Merchan said court would resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday, where the jury will receive its instructions before beginning deliberations.

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in an attempt to prevent it from becoming public during his 2016 presidential bid.

Attorneys for both sides rested their cases last week after 20 days of testimony, including that of Daniels herself and Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and so-called fixer turned foe, who said Trump directed him to pay Daniels for her silence with the promise of reimbursement.

Throughout the trial, Trump has been joined in court by a number of high profile supporters, including Republican politicians and officials. The former president has been held in contempt of court and fined $10,000 for violating a gag order issued by the judge at the beginning of the trial to protect jurors, witnesses and other court staff.

Live 54 updates Prosecution wraps up closing arguments Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass wrapped up his closing arguments after five hours and thanked the jury for their time. Judge Juan Merchan will give the jury instructions on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET for about an hour before they begin deliberations.

3 reasons the jury shouldn’t believe that Cohen 'went rogue,' according to Steinglass Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass presented to the jury three reasons why they shouldn’t believe that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen "went rogue" against his former boss, according to multiple reporters in the courtroom. Trump is detail-oriented and a known micromanager. Cohen is a self-promoter, so it’s hard to believe that he would undertake such major efforts on Trump’s behalf and keep it to himself. Trump was the beneficiary of everything that happened. Every payment and alleged catch-and-kill scheme favored his 2016 presidential campaign. "The false business records benefited one person and one person only, and that's the defendant,” said Steinglass, according to the New York Times.

Prosecution has 30 minutes left to conclude closing arguments on Tuesday Judge Juan Merchan told prosecutor Joshua Steinglass that he has until 8 p.m. ET to deliver his closing argument tonight, which would bring his presentation to a total of five hours. If Steinglass doesn't finish, he will be able to do so Wednesday morning.

Steinglass says Trump 'went on the attack' once Cohen became disloyal Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass showed the jury tweets written by Trump the day after his former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to various crimes in 2018. Steinglass stressed that the former president "went on the attack" against Cohen once he became disloyal. Those attacks, said Steinglass, "continue to this day," reported CNN. "These tweets were not only designed to punish Cohen, they were also designed to send a message to other potential witnesses," Steinglass said.

Court back in session — again Court is back in session after a short evening break. The prosecution has been presenting closing arguments for four hours. Judge Merchan indicated court will wrap for the day at 8 p.m. ET.

What was written on Trump's Post-It notes? Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the morning of May 28. (Julia Nikhinson/Pool via AP) Soon after Donald Trump walked into court this morning, the former president sat down at the defense table with a tiny stack of papers in front of him highlighting various quotes from the press about the trial. On top were a number of Post-It notes. “This case should be dismissed by the judge,” the top Post-It read, as seen in images taken by pool photographers. “But it is totally…” it went on to say, and the rest was hidden from view.

Court is taking a short break Court is taking another break, which Judge Merchan says is expected to be the last recess of the day.

Prosecution says Cohen 'knew where the bodies were buried' as Trump's fixer Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass reviewed evidence related to the FBI's investigation of Michael Cohen in the spring of 2018 regarding work he did on Trump's behalf. "Cohen knew where the bodies were buried. It was essential to keep him loyal," Steinglass said, according to CNN. Prosecutors argued that attorney Robert Costello was dispatched from Trump's team to advise him in the weeks following an FBI raid of Cohen's home and office. Costello testified he was only serving Cohen's best interest and not Trump's. Steinglass said that Costello's testimony was a lie as he showed the jury an email Costello sent to a partner that discussed Cohen getting "on the right page without giving him the appearance that we are following instructions from Giuliani or the president."

Jurors say they can stay longer Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass asked the jurors if they were OK to go a little longer. Several jurors nodded yes. "All right," Steinglass said as he proceeded with his closing argument, according to CNN.

Steinglass read an excerpt from Trump's book 'Think Like a Billionaire' Steinglass read an excerpt from Trump’s 2004 book, Think Like a Billionaire, as a way to acknowledge the former president’s attention to detail in signing checks. "Always look at the numbers yourself. If things turn grim you’re the one left holding the check book," the excerpt reads, according to CNN. Another excerpt read: "For me, there's nothing worse than a computer signing checks," according to MSNBC’s Adam Klasfeld. "It’s this combination of frugality and attention to detail that led Mr. Trump to keep tight reins on his checks in particular," Steinglass later said of Trump. "He's frugal. He's immersed in the details, and he insists on signing his own checks," adding, "That's his philosophy."

Prosecution walks jury through Trump-signed checks cut to Cohen Steinglass walked the jury through a December 2017 check cut to Michael Cohen for $35,000 and noted the former president's distinctive signature via Sharpie. He refuted the defense's argument that Trump knew nothing about the reimbursement to Cohen and that the plan was formed by Cohen and Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's former CFO. "That’s crazy," Steinglass said, adding that Weisselberg couldn't approve invoices over $10,000, including Cohen's invoice for $35,000. "No one could sign the Donald Trump checks besides Donald Trump." Read more about the prosecution's evidence in Yahoo News, here.

Steinglass shows the jury his favorite email in the whole case Steinglass pointed to what he said was one of his "favorite emails" in the whole case, according to journalists in the courtroom. In the email, Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen wrote to Jeff McConney, the Trump Organization's longtime controller, who had directed Cohen to send him invoices of the alleged reimbursement from Trump. Cohen replied to McConney, "Remind me how much the monthly amount?" Those invoices, Steinglass argued, were reimbursement payments for the $130,000 Cohen says he paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Prosecution reminds jurors of 'smoking guns' evidence People's exhibit 35. (Manhattan District Attorney's Office) As the prosecution's closing arguments carried into the evening, Joshua Steinglass reviewed one of what he called the "smoking guns" of evidence, reminding jurors of People's exhibit 35. It's an October 2016 bank statement that shows Michael Cohen's wire transfer of $130,000 in hush money to Stormy Daniels's lawyer, Keith Davidson. It also shows handwritten notes on the lower left from Trump Organization CFO, Allen Weisselberg, breaking down the reimbursement payments to Cohen. On the lower right of the document are handwritten notes from Cohen adding repayments to a tech firm. Cohen testified that Trump saw the document at a January 2017 meeting between Trump, Cohen and Weisselberg.

Trump complains about 'BORING' day in court on Truth Social While the court was on a short break, Trump took to Truth Social to express his thoughts on the prosecution's closing arguments, which have lasted 2.5 hours so far. In back-to-back posts, he wrote "FILIBUSTER!" in all caps. Trump followed that up with "BORING!" which was also in all caps.

Court taking a 20-minute break Court is taking a brief break before the prosecution continues its closing argument.

A brief summary of the points made by the prosecution this afternoon Here's a brief overview of the points the prosecution has made in its closing arguments since the afternoon break: The infamous "Access Hollywood" tape from 2005 rocked the Trump campaign to its core just weeks before the 2016 election. Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass cited testimony from former Trump aide Hope Hicks who said the tape "was so explosive, it eclipsed the coverage of a Category 4 hurricane." Steinglass called the Stormy Daniels extortion narrative "bogus" after the "Access Hollywood" tape was published. He argued that Daniels's publicist Gina Rodriguez was texting with National Enquirer editor David Howard and did not involve Michael Cohen or Trump. Steinglass showed the falsified paperwork that Cohen provided to First Republic Bank in order to open up a shell company called "Resolution Consultants LLC." He used the company's account to facilitate the payments to Daniels in an effort to separate Trump from the payments. On the day of the wire transfer from Cohen to Daniels, call records show Cohen made two calls to Trump that morning, Steinglass noted. One of the reasons the Daniels payoff happened 10 years after the alleged encounter between Trump and Daniels is that Trump was concerned about the election, not his family, Steinglass claimed.

Steinglass says Trump's concern was 'not his family, but the election' Steinglass pointed out the alleged $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels was cleared in October 2016 — one month before the presidential election and a decade after the alleged affair with Trump took place in 2006. “It's no surprise” that the payoff happened 10 years later, he said, according to CNN. “That's because the defendant's primary concern was not his family, but the election.”

Court back in session after brief break Court has resumed after a brief afternoon break. Judge Merchan said they'll take another break around 5 p.m. ET. (The courthouse usually closes at 5 pm ET.)

Prosecution refutes defense's claim that Cohen's recording of Trump was edited Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass addressed Michael Cohen's secretly recorded conversation with Donald Trump from September 2016. On the recording, Cohen is heard telling Trump about facilitating the payment to Karen McDougal. “So, what do we got to pay for this? 150?" Trump can be heard asking Cohen in the recording, which the prosecution says refers to the $150,000 payment AMI made to McDougal. The defense said in closing arguments that the tape was edited. Steinglass countered that it's up to the jury to decide what the tape says. “This tape unequivocally shows a presidential candidate actively engaging in a scheme to influence the election," Steinglass said, according to NBC News.

Court is taking an afternoon recess Court is taking a short break. When asked by Judge Merchan how much longer he had left in his closing arguments, Steinglass said he was only one-third of the way through.

Steinglass says Karen McDougal didn't want to be 'the next Monica Lewinsky' Karen McDougal. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Playboy) Steinglass shifted his focus to Karen McDougal, the former Playboy model who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Trump between 2006 and 2007. He reminded the jury that McDougal received an offer to share her story with ABC in exchange for a spot on Dancing With the Stars. The model ended up selling her story to AMI instead, which later buried it. "It's true that Karen McDougal preferred the AMI deal because she thought it would revive her career and she wouldn't have to be the next Monica Lewinsky," said Steinglass, according to CNN. "But her motivations are totally irrelevant. The question is, what was the defendant's motivation? What were the rest of the co-conspirators' motivation? Their motivation was to serve the campaign. That's what makes this a catch and kill."

Steinglass: 'This was overt election fraud' Steinglass pointed to several examples of alleged "catch-and-kill" schemes concocted by David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, and Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney, for the sole purpose of promoting Trump's 2016 candidacy. One was an arrangement with Dino Sajudin, the former doorman at Trump World Tower who claimed that Trump fathered an out-of-wedlock baby with a maid. Steinglass said that Cohen and Pecker's motivation to buy Sajudin's story — only to bury it later — was evidence of election interference. "This was overt election fraud," he said, according to CNN. "An illegal corporate campaign contribution made by AMI to Mr. Trump's campaign and it was made in collusion with Mr. Trump."

Prosecution says Trump picked Cohen because he was 'willing to lie and cheat' for him Michael Cohen on his way to court on May 13. (Julia Nikhinson/AP) Steinglass acknowledged that Michael Cohen isn't the perfect witness and described him as having been more of Trump's "fixer" than his lawyer. "He had a legal title, but he wasn't in the Trump Organization legal department. He didn’t answer to the general counsel, he answered to the defendant directly," Steinglass said, according to CNN. "We didn’t choose Michael Cohen to be our witness. We didn’t pick him up at the witness store," Steinglass said. "The defendant chose Michael Cohen as his fixer because he was willing to lie and cheat on his behalf."

Steinglass to jury: 'Stormy Daniels is the motive' Addressing the credibility of adult film star Stormy Daniels, Steinglass acknowledged that parts of her testimony were “cringeworthy” and “uncomfortable” — but, he argued, that’s the whole point. Steinglass said there’s no need to prove whether Trump and Daniels had sex in 2006 or not, arguing that whatever happened in the hotel suite was enough of a motive for Trump to take steps to silence her. “Trump knew what happened in that hotel suite,” Steinglass said, according to journalist Tyler McBrien. “And if it was irrelevant, why’d they work so hard to discredit her?” “Stormy Daniels is the motive,” the prosecutor added. Steinglass:



"They demonized her as someone who makes a living off the defendant."



"To be sure, there were parts of her testimony that were cringeworthy," he says, rattling off the details about the hotel suite, the tryst, and the bathroom.



Merchan reminds jurors that it's not up to them whether Trump goes to prison During closing arguments, Trump attorney Todd Blanche insinuated that the jury could potentially send Trump to prison if they find him guilty. “You cannot send someone to prison, you cannot convict somebody based upon the words of Michael Cohen,” Blanche said, according to CNN. That didn’t sit well with Judge Merchan who, according to NBC News, called the statement “outrageous.” When the jury returned, Merchan informed them that a prison sentence isn't required in the event of a guilty verdict — and that they are not to consider any form of sentencing in this trial. The judge gives the curative instruction, informing jurors that they cannot consider possible punishment and prison isn't required for the crimes charged. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 28, 2024

Prosecution begins closing argument Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass has begun his closing argument, which he said earlier could take as long as four and a half hours.

Court returns from lunch break Donald Trump is back in the courtroom with Tiffany, Eric, Don Jr. and Lara Trump by his side.

10 reasons why the jury should have reasonable doubt, according to Blanche Donald Trump's children, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump with his wife Lara sit next to Trump in a front row, as defense lawyer Todd Blanche presents closing arguments on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters) During his closing arguments, Trump attorney Todd Blanche gave 10 reasons why the jury should have reasonable doubt that Trump knew about the alleged falsified business documents. They are, according to Blanche: Michael Cohen created the invoices — not Trump. Furthermore, none of them was specifically addressed to Trump, therefore there’s no evidence that Trump had intended to commit fraud. There's no proof that Trump knew about the voucher and checks made out to Cohen on Valentine’s Day 2017. There's no evidence of intent to defraud. “There was a 1099 form, Trump tweeted what happened, and he submitted a form to the office of government ethics,” Blanche argued, per journalist Tyler McBrien. There's nothing that shows the intent to commit or conceal evidence to unlawfully influence the 2016 election or tax laws or to falsify business records. There was no illegal agreement to influence the election, argued Blanche, referring to a 2015 meeting David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, had with Cohen in which they allegedly agreed to print or hold stories to try to help Trump appeal to voters during the 2016 presidential election. AMI, the National Enquirer's parent company, would have run Dino Sajudin’s story — about an alleged Trump affair with a maid he claimed led to an out-of-wedlock child — no matter what if it was true. Therefore, AMI's actions of swooping in and buying the full rights shouldn't be considered catch and kill. Karen McDougal, the former Playboy model who claimed to have had an affair with Trump in 2006, initially didn’t want her story published. Therefore, it’s not catch and kill. Adult film star Stormy Daniels’s story was already public, therefore it wasn’t catch and kill. Manipulation of evidence by the prosecution. Cohen himself is the “embodiment of reasonable doubt” and is motivated to lie about Trump over past grievances.

Defense ends closing argument; court takes lunch break After almost three hours, Trump attorney Todd Blanche ended his closing argument by reminding the jury that the hush money trial is not a referendum on who they plan to vote for in the 2024 election. The court is now taking a lunch break and will reconvene at 2 p.m. ET.

Cohen is 'MVP of liars,' Blanche says Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche pointed to Cohen's well-documented history of lies in an effort to discredit the prosecution's key witness, calling him "the MVP of liars." Blanche noted that Cohen has admitted to lying to his family, his banker, the Federal Election Commission, to Congress and prosecutors. In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress and was sentenced to three years in prison, most of which he served in home confinement.

Blanche says Cohen had 'an axe to grind' with Trump Blanche argued that Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen had "an axe to grind" with Trump because of alleged broken promises. Blanche pointed to the testimony of Stormy Daniels's former attorney Keith Davidson, who claimed that during a December 2016 phone call, Cohen said he was upset that he did not receive a position in the Trump administration. "Mr. Cohen had an axe to grind, because he didn't appreciate what President Trump did and did not do for him," Blanche told the jury, according to CNN.

Defense argues Trump was a victim of 'Access Hollywood' tape The defense portrayed Trump as a victim after the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape was released a month before the 2016 election. (It was a video from 2005 in which Trump is heard on a hot mic bragging about his ability to sexually assault women.) "This was an extremely personal event for President Trump. Nobody wants their family to be subjected to that sort of thing," Blanche said during closing arguments, according to NBC News. Judge Juan Merchan ruled that the prosecution couldn't play the "Access Hollywood" tape for jurors while presenting its case but that it could refer to what Trump said. Prosecutors wanted to show that after the tape was released, the Trump campaign went into panic mode, motivating the effort to bury Stormy Daniels's story before the election.

Blanche says there's nothing 'sinister' about signing an NDA Blanche referenced a nondisclosure settlement agreement (NDA) signed by Stormy Daniels in 2016, which Cohen, on the witness stand, testified about spearheading. The NDA's purpose was to prevent her from speaking to the media about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006. It also came with a $130,000 hush payment, which Cohen said he paid and was later reimbursed by Trump after he became president. Blanche told the jury that NDAs are not inherently problematic and that there is nothing “illegal,” “sinister” or “criminal” about them, reports the New York Times.

Courtroom sketch depicts defense's closing arguments This courtroom sketch portrays Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche as he delivers closing arguments on Tuesday. Television cameras and photographers are not allowed in the courtroom during the proceedings. Defense lawyer Todd Blanche presents closing arguments as Justice Juan Merchan presides during Trump's criminal hush money trial on May 28 in this courtroom sketch. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)

Defense suggests Stormy Daniels was trying to 'extort' Trump Trump attorney Todd Blanche suggested that Stormy Daniels and her team were trying to extort Trump with the $130,000 hush money payment. Blanche pointed out that Daniels's story of an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 was briefly published on a gossip site in 2011 before it was removed. Blanche said Daniels tried to sell her story again in 2016 because she knew Trump was vulnerable as a presidential candidate. "There were a group of people who wanted to take advantage of the election and ultimately extort President Trump," Blanche said, according to CBS News.

Closing arguments resume after short break The defense's closing arguments have resumed after a brief midmorning break. Judge Juan Merchan said the jurors may need to stay late to finish the prosecution's closing arguments, the New York Times reported.

Blanche claims it was Cohen’s idea to pay Stormy Daniels — not Trump’s Before the break, Trump attorney Todd Blanche argued that Michael Cohen alone made the choice to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep her from speaking out about an affair she said she had with Trump in 2006, potentially compromising his political future. “He didn’t tell President Trump about it because he knew he could get credit for doing something to help President Trump at some later time,” Blanche said of Trump’s former attorney, according to CNN.

Court is taking a short break The court is taking a brief midmorning break. Trump attorney Todd Blanche is expected to resume delivering the defense's closing arguments after the break.

Blanche says Karen McDougal wasn't a victim of 'catch and kill' Blanche argued that Karen McDougal, the former Playboy Playmate who allegedly had a 10-month affair with Trump in 2006, wasn’t the victim of a “catch-and-kill” scheme concocted by Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, and former publisher of the National Enquirer, David Pecker. “It was not Ms. McDougal's intention to publish her story,” Blanche said, according to CNN. Therefore, he argued, “there was never any risk that her allegations would influence the election.” Before the 2016 presidential election, McDougal was shopping her story to various media outlets. As Cohen and Pecker said on the witness stand, AMI, the parent company of National Enquirer, contacted her in June 2016 and offered to buy the full rights to her story. The National Enquirer then buried the story and never published it. McDougal later gave an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper about her relationship with Trump in March 2018.

Blanche tries to sow doubt about authenticity of Cohen's secret Trump recording Trump attorney Todd Blanche suggested there was a dispute over the authenticity of Michael Cohen's September 2016 recording of his conversation with Trump allegedly regarding a hush money payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal months before the 2016 election. "You don't know about the integrity of this file and this recording," Blanche said, according to CNN. In the recording, Cohen is heard telling Trump about a shell company he created to facilitate the McDougal payment. "So, what do we got to pay for this? 150?" Trump can be heard asking Cohen in the recording, which the prosecution says refers to the $150,000 payment AMI made to McDougal. Blanche argued that Cohen and Trump are talking past each other about what's happening. "President Trump clearly has no idea what he's talking about," Blanche said.

Blanche downplays Trump arrangement with National Enquirer parent company, AMI Todd Blanche argued that the National Enquirer's efforts to suppress negative stories about Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign was part of a long-standing practice by the tabloid and its parent company, AMI. "This is the same thing AMI had been doing for decades. They had been doing it for President Trump since the '90s," Blanche said, according to CNN. "This was good business for them." The defense attorney also went on to suggest that the publication did not have a big enough readership to influence the outcome of the election. Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified earlier in the trial that the publication had a circulation of 350,000.

Robert De Niro: Donald Trump wants to 'destroy the world' Actor Robert De Niro speaks in support of US President Joe Biden outside of Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 28, 2024. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images) In a press conference outside the courthouse organized by the Biden-Harris campaign, actor Robert De Niro lashed out at Trump, saying, "He doesn't belong in my city." The Oscar winner introduced former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, both of whom were attacked by pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. "These guys are the true heroes," De Niro said. "They stood and put their lives on the line for these lowlifes, for Trump."

Defense takes aim at prosecution's explanation for Cohen's $420,000 reimbursement, calling it 'absurd' Trump's defense attorney Todd Blanche said the idea that Trump would pay Michael Cohen more than he was owed is "absurd." While on the witness stand, Cohen said that he was paid $420,000 by Trump as part of a reimbursement plan for the $130,000 hush money payment that he made to Stormy Daniels. According to Cohen, the $420,000 included: $130,000 reimbursement for the hush money payment to Daniels, days before the 2016 election. $50,000 Cohen owed to a technology firm that manipulated polls in Trump's favor. Cohen later testified that he paid the company only $20,000, admitting that he stole the remaining $30,000. Cohen testified that both of these reimbursement payments were "grossed up," meaning doubled to account for taxes owed. Cohen also said he was given an additional $60,000 as a year-end bonus. Blanche said Trump wouldn't have overpaid on an amount owed. "The document the people offered to prove it is full of lies," Blanche said, according to CBS News.

Robert De Niro and former U.S. Capitol Police officers spotted outside the courthouse Former U.S. Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn, who is currently running for Congress, and Michael Fanone were spotted outside the courthouse ahead of a press conference organized by the Biden-Harris campaign. Robert De Niro, a vocal critic of Trump’s, was also seen outside the courthouse. The actor recently appeared in a fiery Biden campaign ad, in which he referred to the former president as a "dictator."

Defense argues that classifying payments to an attorney as 'legal expenses' is not a crime Todd Blanche, one of Trump's attorneys, told jurors that the 12 ledger entries labeled as "legal expenses" were classified that way because the Trump Organization's software used a drop-down menu with limited selections, one of which was "legal expenses." Prosecutors said those 12 ledger entries are among the documents that were falsified to cover up the alleged hush money scheme. Blanche argued that classifying payments to a lawyer as "legal expenses" shouldn't be a crime. He also noted that it wasn't Trump who categorized the payments that way, but Deborah Tarasoff, a Trump Organization accounting employee, who testified earlier in the trial.

Blanche tells jury that Cohen 'lied to you' in closing argument Blanche sought to discredit Michael Cohen's testimony in his closing argument, telling jurors that Trump's former attorney "lied to you" when he said that his work for Trump was minimal. "A lie is a lie, and this is a significant lie," Blanche said. Blanche argued that Cohen was proud of his work for Trump, pointing to an email signature that highlighted his job title at the time.

The Biden-Harris campaign will hold a press conference at 10:15 a.m. outside the courthouse, reports NBC News. A news release announced that "special guests" would be in attendance, although it didn't state who they would be.

Defense points out witnesses not called by prosecution Trump's defense attorney Todd Blanche pointed out key people who were mentioned in Michael Cohen's testimony, but were not called as witnesses to corroborate Cohen's claims. Those people were: Dylan Howard: the former editor-in-chief of the National Enquirer. Cohen testified that Howard was in the loop about the Stormy Daniels's hush money deal. Keith Schiller: Trump's former bodyguard who Daniels testified was outside the door during the alleged sexual encounter between her and Trump. Cohen also testified that he called Schiller to speak to Trump about securing the Daniels hush money payment. Allen Weisselberg: former Trump Organization CFO who, Cohen testified, laid out the reimbursement payment plan to Cohen. Weisselberg was sentenced in April to five months in prison on perjury charges.

Blanche begins closing argument by declaring, 'President Trump is innocent' The defense has begun its closing argument, stressing Trump’s innocence while questioning the testimony of witnesses called by the prosecution. “I started out by saying something that I’m going to repeat to you right now,” Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, is quoted as saying by CNN. “It's as true right now as it was on April 22. And that is President Trump is innocent. He did not commit any crimes, and the district attorney has not met their burden of proof — period. The evidence is all in.” He added, “You cannot convict President Trump on any crime beyond a reasonable doubt on the words of Michael Cohen,” before accusing Trump's former fixer of lying on the stand during his testimony, per the New York Times. Blanche also questioned the testimony Keith Davidson, Stormy Daniels's former attorney, who he accused of trying to extort Trump. He insisted that the case is really about payments Cohen allegedly received from Trump — not his alleged affair with Daniels. “Were those bookings done with an intent to defraud? That’s why you’re here," Blanche said, per NBC News. "And the answer to that — to those questions is absolutely positively not."

Here's the evidence presented against Donald Trump in his hush money trial Former President Donald Trump at his hush money trial in Manhattan on May 21 in this courtroom sketch. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters) Prosecutors have charged former President Donald Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records while trying to cover up an effort to illegally influence the 2016 election with an alleged scheme to bury claims of extramarital affairs that could have harmed his presidential campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces a maximum of four years in prison for each count if convicted. Hush money payments are not illegal, so prosecutors have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump is guilty of maintaining or causing the falsification of business records, with the intent to cover up another crime, like violating tax and campaign finance laws. All 12 jurors have to find Trump guilty in order for him to be convicted. From the alleged scheme being formed in 2015 to a bank statement with "chicken scratch" notes, read more from Yahoo News about the key pieces of evidence presented by the prosecution. Show more updates