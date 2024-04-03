The solar eclipse is likely to disrupt Monday trash service, city says. Here's what to expect

Residents with Monday trash pickup via city services should prepare for possible disruptions due to anticipated traffic the day of the eclipse, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

Traffic delays are likely to be significant Monday as thousands of people are expected to flock to Indianapolis to view the total solar eclipse. To minimize the number of vehicles on the roads, DPW plans to call trash trucks off after 1:30 p.m., a department spokesperson told IndyStar in an email.

Routes will be covered as normal before that time, and any parts of the route not serviced Monday will be serviced Tuesday. Routes typically begin around 7 a.m. on weekdays.

DPW is asking residents who have Monday trash pick-ups to put their trash out Sunday, if possible, and to leave them out until Tuesday if their carts aren't picked up.

