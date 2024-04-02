Indiana solar eclipse forecasts are here. See the NWS predictions as of April 2

The total solar eclipse is less than a week away, and meteorologists issued their first forecast for the big day.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis offers a 7-day forecast and in contrast to today’s severe weather outlook, the April 8 forecast provides some hope. Here's what meteorologists expected as of April 2.

What’s Indianapolis weather like for April 8?

Still six days away, the forecast is limited and may change as we progress through the week.

The NWS local meteorologists in Indy say there will be a 30% chance of showers for Monday, April 8. Skies are predicted to be partly sunny with a high near 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center released it's first forecast for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The center will release new forecasts each day until the eclipse.

NWS Weather Prediction forecast for the eclipse

The NWS Weather Prediction Center, based out of Maryland, has a less optimistic forecast for Indy’s solar eclipse weather.

The center predicts Indianapolis skies will be 60% covered with clouds during the eclipse, with northern Indiana seeing more clouds than the southern portion of the state.

Cloud cover is possible for the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes but is most likely in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Hazardous weather outlooks are still uncertain.

What does historic weather data show for the eclipse?

IndyStar analyzed historic weather data earlier this year and found disappointing news when it comes to the state’s cloud cover on April 8.

The cloud cover data between 2000-2023 fails to mention the word "sunny" even once, with the best observation being "fair."

NWS defines a "fair" sky as having less than 3/8ths cloud cover. "Partly cloudy" means between 3/8ths and 5/8ths cloud cover. "Mostly cloudy" is when 6/8 to 7/8 of the sky is covered with opaque clouds. And "cloudy" means 7/8ths or more of the sky is obscured.

The breakdown of recent April 8 cloud-cover observations looks like this:

Fair — 5 days

Partly cloudy — 3 days

Mostly cloudy — 6 days

Cloudy — 10 days

