The News-Leader's coverage of Springfield, area school board races, free to all readers

Candidates for the 2024 Springfield school board race include, from left, Chad Rollins, Landon McCarter, Danielle Kincaid, Susan Provance, Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, Maryam Mohammadkhani, and Scott Crise.

The News-Leader has provided extensive coverage of the Springfield school board race, which kicked off in late 2023.

Although some of that coverage was initially available only to subscribers, we are making it free to all readers ahead of the April 2 election, when voters will pick three of the seven candidates to serve three-year, at-large terms on the seven-member governing body.

The incumbents running are Scott Crise, Danielle Kincaid and Maryam Mohammadkhani.

Four candidates are seeking their first term on the board: Landon McCarter, Susan Provance, Chad Rollins and Kyler Sherman-Wilkins.

The three with the most votes will join a board with existing members Judy Brunner, Kelly Byrne, Steve Makoski and Shurita Thomas-Tate.

Candidates weigh in on the issues facing Springfield Public Schools

A look at issue-oriented and overview stories about the board race, the major challenges facing the new board, and where they found common ground. All seven candidates support the district's choice programs.

April 2 election: Election Day is Tuesday. Here's what to know, including some polling place changes

Feb. 8: What's at stake with the SPS board election? The future of the district, candidates say

Feb. 8: What sets Springfield schools apart? All 7 school board candidates give same answer

Feb. 8: Top issue facing Springfield schools? Board candidates weigh in, identify next steps

Feb. 15: Should Springfield schools paddle kids? Here's what board candidates, teachers union say

Feb. 25: Can SPS fix its discipline issue? Leaders say plan is in place but change will take time

Feb. 25: Does SPS have the right plan to fix discipline? Board candidates weigh in, seek changes

March 7: Big decisions looming? SPS board candidates pinpoint where they will seek input, advice

March 21: Apparent rift between Springfield NEA, school district casts shadow over board election

Springfield school board candidates explain why they're running

The News-Leader invited the seven Springfield school board candidates to write a introductory column explaining why they were running and what they hoped to accomplish if elected.

More: Here's why Scott Crise is seeking a second term on Springfield school board

More: Here's why Danielle Kincaid seeks a second term on the Springfield school board

More: Here's why Landon McCarter seeks a seat on Springfield school board

More: Here's why Maryam Mohammadkhani seeks a second term on Springfield school board

More: Here's why Susan Provance seeks a seat on Springfield school board

More: Here's why Chad Rollins is seeking a seat on the Springfield school board

More: Here's why Kyler Sherman-Wilkins seeks seat on Springfield school board

Fundraising, donors, PAC money in the Springfield school board race

This SPS board race has broken records for candidate fundraising. Several political action committees have sought to influence the outcome.

The reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission provide insight into who supports each candidate and how the campaigns are spending their money.

Dec. 5: Billboards for likely SPS board candidates went up weeks ago, marking early campaign start

Jan. 16: First big wave of campaign donations to SPS board candidates — how much and who is giving?

March 2: Back on Track PAC, active in SPS board race, returns $25K gift from Cook Family Foundation

March 17: United Springfield PAC gives $60K to fund TV ads supporting 3 school board candidates

March 22: SPS school board candidates to air at least 616 TV campaign ads through April 2 election

March 25: A new record: SPS board candidates report $450K+ in donations, loans, in-kind gifts

March 26: This Springfield developer has emerged as largest individual donor in school board race

Endorsements, scorecards for SPS board candidates

Unions, associations, and political action committees issued endorsements in the SPS board race. Other groups used surveys or questionnaires to provide scorecards to voters.

Jan. 22: Back on Track America PAC reports donations, endorses 3 school board candidates

Jan. 23: United Springfield PAC raises $120K, endorses 3 candidates for SPS school board

Feb. 3: Springfield teachers union picks three candidates for SPS board — but only one incumbent

Feb. 18: Student violence, LGBTQ issues highlighted in voter guide from Back on Track PAC

Feb. 29: 'Concerned' pastors want to reshape SPS school board by electing conservative majority

March 4: Springfield MSTA endorses 3 in SPS board race, only 1 incumbent

March 4: Vote417 PAC endorses two incumbents, one first-time candidate in SPS school board race

March 8: Makoski photos of 'safe space' stickers at school used by group backing SPS candidates

March 25: Springfield NAACP scores SPS school board candidates on 5 issues ahead of election

March 26: Questions raised about Springfield Vote417 PAC's endorsement process, members, ad spending

School board elections in Nixa, Ozark, Willard

The News-Leader provided coverage of some area school board races. Plus, volunteers with the Informed Voter Coalition, which the News-Leader is part of, collaborated to help voters learn about school board candidates in Springfield, Nixa, Ozark and Willard.

March 18: Hear from local school board candidates: Videos from Springfield, Nixa, Ozark and Willard races

March 21: Ozark board candidates asked about bill to criminalize teachers who support trans students

Jab. 15: Moms for Liberty leader among four candidates running for the Willard school board

More: Nixa school board election: Candidate Megan Deal explains her reasons for running

More: Nixa school board election: Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk explains her reasons for running

More: Nixa school board election: Candidate Jason Massengale explains his reasons for running

More: Nixa school board election: Candidate Josh Roberts explains his reasons for running

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Read our coverage of Springfield school board race all in one place