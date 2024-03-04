Vote417 PAC endorses two incumbents, one first-time candidate in SPS school board race

A political action committee quiet for much of the past year has issued its endorsement in the upcoming Springfield school board race.

The Vote417 PAC supports incumbents Danielle Kincaid and Scott Crise and first-time candidate Susan Provance.

On April 2, voters will elect three board members. Kincaid, Crise and Provance are among seven candidates on the ballot.

Kincaid, an attorney at partner at Elder Law Group, is board president; Crise, manager of gas plant operations at the Associated Electric Cooperative, Inc., is vice president; and Provance is a retired Springfield teacher and coach.

“Danielle Kincaid has shown calm and steady leadership in her role as board president, and Scott Crise has been a fair broker and a crucial swing vote in disagreements between differing factions on the board,” said Dennis Pyle, VOTE417 president, in a news release.

“Susan Provance has an extraordinary track record at Springfield Public Schools, from her time as a student to her three-plus decades as an educator. She will be an excellent addition.”

Formed in 2021 to advance voter rights, the PAC denounced a political attack ad paid for by the dormant Truth In Politics group that made false claims against incumbent Charles Taylor.

Taylor lost the election and candidates Kelly Byrne and Steve Makoski, who were supported by the group, were elected.

The Vote417 PAC supported incumbent Shurita Thomas-Tate and Judy Brunner in the 2023. Both were elected.

The political action committee Vote417 has issued endorsements in the 2024 school board race. The PAC formed in 2021.

In addition to keeping a low profile, the PAC has not raised any funds since spring 2023. A September 2023 report filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission showed it had slightly more than $6,000 on hand.

The PAC filed "limited activity" reports with the MEC in both October 2023 and January 2024. The treasurer in Jacob Brower, a former journalist who owns a media and marketing company in Springfield.

According to the release, the Vote417 PAC is a group of southwest Missouri residents "dedicated to the preservation of America's traditional democratic system of government." The group advocates for protecting the right for eligible citizens to vote.

On the Vote417.org website, the group states: "Authoritarians are infiltrating our school boards and banning books. Education is vital to the survival of a free society. We must fight back against these authoritarian measures and protect democracy for current and future generations."

“A well-informed citizenry is crucial to a healthy democracy,” Pyle said, in the release. “The board of education’s goal must be to ensure that we are producing well-informed citizens and giving them the tools needed to be productive members of society.”

The other candidates on the ballot include Landon McCarter, Chad Rollins, Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, and incumbent Maryam Mohammadkhani.

