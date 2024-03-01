'Concerned' pastors want to reshape SPS school board by electing conservative majority

A coalition of conservative Christian pastors are working to reshape the Springfield school board and elect a trio of candidates that they say align with their Biblical worldview.

Members of the Concerned Pastors of the Greater Springfield Area appeared on a KWTO radio show Wednesday to discuss what they believed was at stake with the April 2 election, when voters will select three of seven school board candidates.

They urged support for candidates Chad Rollins, Landon McCarter and incumbent Maryam Mohammadkhani noting they represent "our values."

"Whether we win or lose this battle before us with the school board, it will be because the church did or did not get involved," said member Calvin Morrow, who is also executive director of Christians Uniting for Political Change and a part of the Back on Track America PAC. "It is really that simple."

Three candidates backed by the groups Morrow is part of are currently on the board — Mohammadkhani and Kelly Byrne and Steve Makoski. If the candidates supported by those groups are elected, or re-elected, they will make up a clear majority.



"The pulpit is probably the last place where we can get our message out," Morrow said.

Morrow rose to prominence locally and across Missouri as the spokesman for the successful campaign to remove sexual orientation and gender identity from Springfield's nondiscrimination ordinance, called SOGI.

In recent elections, the groups Morrow is part of have opposed critical race theory; the use of restorative justice in school discipline; policies that speak to the rights or protections for LGBTQ students and employees; and efforts to address diversity, equity and inclusion.

They have advocated for expanded parental rights, especially in the area of curriculum; and have raised concerns — along with others — about school discipline and student achievement.

Morrow said Mohammadkhani "was the first candidate we were able to get on board." Referring to Makoski and Byrne, elected in 2022, he said: "We have two more that came after that."



In 2023, Morrow said the coalition of pastors, CUPA and the Back on Track America PAC supported McCarter and Rollins, who were not elected.

"Last year we lost by 254 votes and it was a gut-punch," he said of McCarter's narrow loss to incumbent Shurita Thomas-Tate. "And this year, those two candidates that lost are running again."

Incumbents Scott Crise and Danielle Kincaid and first-time candidates Susan Provance and Kyler Sherman-Wilkins are also on the ballot.

Morrow appeared on KWTO's "Wake up Springfield" show hosted by Alex Bryant — a minister and member of the Nixa school board — along with author and retired military chaplain Scott McChrystal and Stephen Rost, pastor of the Immanuel Baptist Church.

"What is happening in Springfield, with the school board, I just think it's unacceptable," Bryant said.



He said those elected need to "support our values and views" and not be aligned with CRT, DEI or the "transgender ideology."

"You hear reports of like transgender and homosexual stickers and literature posted on pretty much every door at Central High School," Bryant said, apparently referring to "safe space" stickers or signs that some teachers display to denote that all are welcome.

"I imagine being a pastor, I am as well, and I know my Baptist brothers and sisters, that is not the Biblical values, conservative values that we stand on."

One the Wednesday show, Bryant said none of the four pastors have children or grandchildren in the district. But they argued that was not a prerequisite for getting involved.

"These children are being conditioned or disciplined to think and behave a certain way," Rost said. "They're going to be running this city some day so you don't have to have kids in the public school system to be concerned about what is going on."

McChrystal, a retired colonel in the U.S. Army who spent 31 years on active duty, noted his wife and daughter used to teach in the district.

He endorsed Bryant for the Nixa board and said he was moved to get more involved in the Springfield race after the president of the teachers union spoke about discipline issues in a November meeting.

McChrystal said turnover is needed. He said other districts in the state and U.S. have better results because "they have qualified, courageous leaders — we don't."

"I don't believe anything is going to happen, short of the Rapture, until we change out some leadership," he said. "So I am exhorting anybody that is concerned about discipline or a whole host of other issues, to vote, to vet the people and to just look at what the different candidates are for or are not for."

The Back on Track America PAC and Christians Uniting for Political Change put out a joint voters guide. They asked Springfield school board candidates to respond to five questions.

Rost said conservative Christian churches need to get more involved in the election, even if they are afraid to "ruffle feathers" by speaking out. "The pastors have a moral and Biblical mandate to be involved and engaged in politics and cultural change."

He said pastors must be willing to stand up and proclaim that "there is an absolute truth that dictates morality and behavior."

"To any pastor who is conservative and stands on conservative principles, if you are not encouraging your people to vote for good, conservative candidates, if you're not willing to be bold enough to be engaged in the culture and admonish people to vote correctly and deal with the problems that have been mentioned here in Springfield, then you have basically lost the moral authority to stand up in the pulpit and condemn what is going on in culture," Rost said.

Asked about the Concerned Pastors of the Greater Springfield Area, Morrow said it has grown this year to include nearly 55 who are active on some level.

Morrow and Bryant also talked about the two political action committees, Back on Track America and United Springfield, expected to be most active in the board race.

Bryant argued it was a battle of "good versus evil" with Back on Track America in the right. "One of these PACs is supporting our conservative candidates and one is not," he said.

The United Springfield PAC was formed in late October and has been supported by a range of civic and business leaders, public school educators, and current and former elected officials.

The co-chairs, Jim Anderson and Terri McQueary, said the new PAC was created in direct response to a dramatic increase in the participation of partisan and "dark money" groups — that opt not to disclose donor names — in local elections.

The PAC's goal is to support candidates in school board and city council races that are required by state law to be nonpartisan. For the April 2 board race, they endorsed Kincaid, Crise and Provance.

"One of the things that distinguishes us from the other PAC is that they are focused on uniting the community," Morrow said, noting that it sounds like a great idea on the surface.

"What they are doing, in effect, is uniting around the word unity."

