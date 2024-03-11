Nixa school board election: Candidate Josh Roberts explains his reasons for running

Nixa school board candidates introduce themselves

Four Nixa school board candidates are listed on the April 2 ballot including Megan Deal, Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk, Jason Massengale and Josh Roberts.

The two candidates with the most votes will be sworn in mid-April and serve a three-year term alongside Bridget Bidinger, Alex Bryant, Mike Copeland, Linda Daugherty and Heather Zoromski.

Columns written by each candidate are available on News-Leader.com and will be published in print in alphabetical order.

I am pleased to announce that I will be seeking a fourth term on the Nixa Board of Education on April 2. As a parent and lifelong Nixa resident, I originally got involved with the schools in an effort to serve my community in any way that I could. Over the past decade I have developed a true passion for education and it has been a pleasure to watch the school evolve into a truly elite district.

During my nine years of board service, we have significantly increased teacher pay, enhanced safety and security by installing secure entrances at all campuses, doubled the amount of school police officers, constructed the Aetos Center for the Performing Arts, won two National Blue Ribbon Awards and most recently finished in the top 1% of all school districts in the state in our annual performance review.

We have also made significant strides in the improvement of the physical and mental health of our teachers and students and implemented policies to curb discipline issues in the classroom.

As we look to the future, the district plans to increase its transparency so that parents are fully informed about the education of their children. The board will also expand its accessibility to the public by way of town hall meetings, wherein stakeholders can express their views and make inquiries of individual board members about matters affecting the district.

The board will also continue to monitor population growth trends in the district and make adaptations to its long-range plans so that as Nixa continues to grow, we are able to maintain one high school, and one Nixa, for generations to come.

In the classroom, Nixa has always produced well-equipped students who have an eye on college, but for those with other plans, we are excited about the new career center at the high school. The district is currently implementing partnerships with certification agencies that will train and equip students to be workforce ready in certain specialty areas immediately upon graduation.

Beyond the doors of the classroom, Nixa already boasts that over 75% of its students are actively involved in an extracurricular or co-curricular activity; but the goal is to do more. It is well-documented that kids that get plugged into these activities are more invested and do better academically in school. Thus, the district plans to implement several intramural activities to increase the availability of enrichment programs to the student body. And it is quite remarkable that Nixa is able to perform at such high levels while spending less than 3% of its annual budget on extracurricular activities.

Ultimately, as the current board president, my pledge is to advocate for all teachers and students without increasing the burden on local taxpayers. As an attorney I have the expertise, as a lifelong Nixa resident I have the perspective, and as the current board president I have the experience to continue to lead this district into the future. Thank you for your consideration and #GoEagles!

About the candidate

Career: Attorney and senior partner, Roberts & Easley, LLC.

Education: Bachelor's degree from Missouri State University and juris doctorate from University of Missouri School of Law.

How long in Nixa: Lifelong resident.

Experience with Nixa Public Schools: He and wife are graduates of Nixa Public Schools. They have one child who graduated in 2019 and the other is a senior. He has coached in Nixa for 20 years and been on the school board since 2015.

Community, volunteer work: A coach and district volunteer for 20 years. He is vice president of the Christian County Bar Association. He is an elder and deacon at church, where he plays bass guitar in the praise band.

How to reach him:

Facebook: Joshua K. Roberts, Nixa Board of Education

Email: Jroberts@robertsandesley.com

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Why Josh Roberts is seeking his fourth term on Nixa school board