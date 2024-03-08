Makoski photos of 'safe space' stickers at school used by group backing SPS candidates

An image of Pride flags, buttons and Safe Space stickers provided by PFLAG, an organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people.

Springfield school board member Steve Makoski was at Central High School recently as a volunteer judge for a student event.

During a break, he walked the hallways and took photos of "safe space" stickers, signs reading "I (rainbow-colored heart) inclusive schools" and posters about the student-run Sexuality & Gender Alliance.

Those photos snapped by Makoski were used in a Thursday post on the Facebook page for Christians Uniting for Political Action, which is led by executive director Calvin Morrow. It has 1,700 followers.

The post read: "I want to invite the parents of Springfield to take a stroll with me through Central High School. Could there possibly be an agenda here?"

In the post, CUPA pointed out only 38% of students were proficient or advanced, meaning at grade level, in math — which is accurate based on the 2023 state-mandated tests — and alleged "certain SPS administrators and candidates are focused on maintaining the status quo."

(For context, 38.6% of SPS students were at grade level last year in math compared to the state average of 40.5% while 44% of SPS students were at grade level in English compared to state average of 43.5%).

The post ends with: "Only three candidates that I know of dare to get into the details of how they intend to refocus on improving test scores" and lists Chad Rollins, Landon McCarter and incumbent Maryam Mohammadkhani. Each of the three have advocated for reducing "distractions" in the classroom, in addition to offering other ideas.

The 2024 Springfield school board candidates include, clockwise from top left, Susan Provance, Scott Crise, Landon McCarter, Chad Rollins, Danielle Kincaid, Maryam Mohammadkhani, and Kyler Sherman-Wilkins.

A total of seven candidates are on the April 2 ballot. The three candidates with the most votes will be sworn in mid-April to serve a three-year term.

Morrow is part of three groups that have supported Rollins, McCarter and Mohammadkhani. They include CUPA, the Back on Track America PAC and Concerned Pastors of the Greater Springfield Area.

There was nothing in the post to indicate that Rollins, McCarter and Mohammadkhani were involved, in any way, in the taking of the photos or the post by CUPA.

In the post, CUPA does not give Makoski credit for the photos. However, Makoski was visible in the reflection of a photo taken outside the classroom of choir director Eric Eichenberger.

Asked why he took the photos, Makoski said he wanted "evidence" of what school employees had displayed on the walls and doors.

The reflection of Springfield school board member Steve Makoski is visible in a photo he shot during a recent visit to Central High School.

"First off, I don't approve of them, No. 1. They have no place or no business in our school so I just took pictures of them because I wanted to utilize them for whatever, if I ever have a presentation," he said.

The News-Leader asked Makoski how members of CUPA obtained copies of his photos. "I utilize those and I show people within the community. They just happened to be one of them."

A message seeking comment was left for Morrow. It has not yet been returned.

Asked if he was comfortable with CUPA using the photos in a campaign-related post, which was supportive of three candidates and critical of others who were not named, Makoski said: "I'm not going to sit and tell you whether somebody should use them in any way, on the campaign or anything. What I will say is that people within the community need to know what is happening in our schools."

Makoski added: "This is unacceptable and I will show people that this is what is happening in our schools. I think it's my duty and my responsibility."

He said he would also be proud to show the "beautiful photos" of good things happening in the schools.

Springfield school board member Steve Makoski spoke during a meeting in October 2023.

Makoski was asked if he shared the photos from Central with the superintendent or the rest of the board. He said no.

He said his position on LGBTQ-related flags, stickers, posters, and clubs — as well as a request for the board to issue a specific statement of support for LGBTQ students and employees, which did not garner enough support to call for a vote — are well known.

"We had a board meeting where I brought up how this is immoral. I still, to this day, believe it is immoral for us to be in this atmosphere where you've got 'safe space' stickers," he said.

Makoski, director of compliance at Rapid Roberts Inc., has described Pride flags and stickers as a distraction during board meetings and appearances on local radio shows.

He has described them as "subliminal messages" to "steer and direct our students in a certain direction" and said employees should not condone, promote or display anything that takes away from "pure academics."

In the past, Makoski equated the flags and stickers to "grooming," which is when someone builds a relationship, a level of trust or a connection with a child or young person with the intent to exploit, manipulate or abuse them.

"Kids are so vulnerable that we can teach them a lot of things and right now I don't think that a 'safe space' sticker or a Pride flag or anything else is something that we should be teaching them. That should be left up to the parents," he said.

"...It doesn't say in our strategic plan that we're going to teach and educate and lead kids to a way of life that has absolutely nothing to do with education."

The question of Pride flags in the classroom came up at the start of the 2022-23 year. The district responded with a reminder of board policy GBCB — updated in 2019 — which spells out expectations for staff conduct and a lengthy email which provided guidelines but did not include an itemized list of what was appropriate or not.

The email stated: "Per this policy, professional standards prohibit any speech or conduct that represents a personal opinion as the opinion of the district, including the use of district property for such a purpose." It also outlined the "restricted political speech" in the school setting including the promotion of diminution of political candidates, electioneering, campaigning, and support or opposition of political and of ballot issues.

Stephen Hall, chief communications officer, said in August 2022: "There needs to be a standardized approach that the classroom environment is focused on academics and curricular issues." The district has not expressly outlawed "safe space" stickers or insignia in classrooms or work areas.

Aaron Schekorra will begin serving as the GLO Center's full-time executive director on Jan. 2, according to a press release.

Aaron Schekorra is the executive director of the GLO Center, said the "safe space" signage is meant to convey that the area is welcoming and inclusive. The center provides support, resources, education, and advocacy for the LGBTQ community in the Ozarks.

"That space and the adults in that space are safe and affirming individuals, meaning they understand that different students have different identities, different beliefs, different needs, and that they are willing to not discriminate against those students and individuals in that space," Schekorra said. "It quite literally just means that all students are safe in that classroom."

Other candidates running for the board include Danielle Kincaid, Scott Crise, Susan Provance and Kyler Sherman-Wilkins. Sherman-Wilkins serves on the board for the GLO Center.

