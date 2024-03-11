Nixa school board election: Candidate Megan Deal explains her reasons for running

Nixa school board candidates introduce themselves

Four Nixa school board candidates are listed on the April 2 ballot including Megan Deal, Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk, Jason Massengale and Josh Roberts.

The two candidates with the most votes will be sworn in mid-April and serve a three-year term alongside Bridget Bidinger, Alex Bryant, Mike Copeland, Linda Daugherty and Heather Zoromski.

Columns written by each candidate are available now at News-Leader.com and will be published this week in print in alphabetical order.

Megan Deal

I’m Megan Deal, a parent of three Nixa students and I work at a children-focused nonprofit. My decision to run for the Nixa school board is driven by my belief that when we nurture the roots of the issues we face, we can thrive. I am dedicated to addressing students' social, emotional, and behavioral challenges alongside academic pressures and feel supporting the whole child is crucial for the entire academic ecosystem to thrive.

In my role at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks, where I conduct child intake interviews, I gain insights into students' struggles and understand root causes. This experience, spanning 18 schools across the Ozarks, including one in Nixa, fuels my commitment to empowering each student, particularly in light of the heartbreaking reality of students in Nixa taking their lives annually.

When there is consistency in particular concerns, we must humble ourselves and acknowledge something is not working. We must acknowledge that when students are in the school’s care for 40 hours a week, we cannot assume behavior and mental health is rooted in home life only. We must assess our pain points and how we can do better.

If elected, I propose real-time analysis of students' and teachers' pain points, expanding board and administration interactions to include breakfast and lunchtime engagements. These times are when our students will organically show us insight into the time outside of the classroom. In a more relaxed setting, we can analyze behaviors that are unseen in the academic classroom setting and have conversations with the students, allowing us to have a better understanding of who our students are and their overall needs.

To support parents' understanding and child advocacy of Individualized Education Programs, I propose board members and administrators attend an IEP meeting and walk through the process as if it were for their own child. This creates a real-time discovery analysis of what challenges our parents face in advocating for their child.

For enhancing school security, I recommend implementing an "Officer Aid" program where our schools will enlist the support of local veterans to assist police officers on campus.

If elected as a school board member I commit to advocating for a comprehensive student approach and holding the administration accountable for building a supportive community by engaging ourselves in the pain points of the school.

When we have a personal-level understanding of what students and teachers face, we are not only able to make better decisions, but we empower our teachers. It is about more than academic success; it is about creating an atmosphere where students and teachers feel seen and understood. Evaluating the expectations for teachers and students is most effective when leaders actively engage with the realities on the ground.

I will ensure the board engages personally with teachers and students, fostering educated, informed, and empathetic decision-making for a positive educational experience in Nixa.

About the candidate

Career: I work as a match support specialist for Big Brothers Big Sisters. I oversee the Lunch Buddy program in Nixa, Boliver, Branson and south Springfield. I travel between 18 schools across the Ozarks, one being in Nixa, conducting intake interviews with the students coming into the program and having monthly check-ins with the children who have been matched with a mentor to assess progress. I am also one of our recruiters for volunteers.

Education: Attended Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma for ministry and psychology. After two years, I left to focus on raising our firstborn.

How long in Nixa: My husband is from Springfield, and I am from St. Louis. I moved to Springfield when we married in 2009. In 2017, we moved to Nixa.

Experience with Nixa Public Schools: I have three children in grades 1, 5 and 8. They participate in athletics. My husband, Daniel, works with youth basketball and most of the players are from Nixa. The family attends high school football and basketball games.

Community, volunteer work: Volunteer with the North Point youth Wednesday nights at the Nixa campus.

How to reach her:

Email: MeganDeal4NixaSchoolBoard@gmail.com

Facebook: Megan Deal for Nixa School Board

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Here's why Megan Deal seeks a seat on Nixa's school board