Nixa school board election: Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk explains her reasons for running

Nixa school board candidates introduce themselves

Four Nixa school board candidates are listed on the April 2 ballot including Megan Deal, Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk, Jason Massengale and Josh Roberts.

The two candidates with the most votes will be sworn in mid-April and serve a three-year term alongside Bridget Bidinger, Alex Bryant, Mike Copeland, Linda Daugherty and Heather Zoromski.

Columns written by each candidate are available on News-Leader.com and will be published in print in alphabetical order.

Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk

I have chosen to campaign for a school board seat to address larger problems with smaller actions that I believe are simple and to be expected. Namely, I am concerned with a lack of support for public education generally.

I believe we can reinvigorate our public schools by talking to those who are experts in the area of education, those who work with our students regularly in their learning activities, and those who have studied classroom strategies. In other words, I think we have ignored educators for too long, we have not asked them to have a conversation about what is truly needed in the classroom for student success, and we have confused administrators and educators.

We need to find out what teachers are saying and listen to them, primarily. I am an educator, but I work with adults. These teachers, librarians, and paraprofessionals worked with children and older students longer and they studied or experienced the classroom. My higher degree does not make me an expert in the pedagogy needed in our public schools.

I also want to advocate for more transparency. I have seen processes that are supposed to be for the parents and the community who support the schools become part of closed-door meetings and consent agendas. That can change via the school board policies and practices.

Third, we know that money is tight, that teachers are not paid enough, and that the calling of being a teacher no longer comes with the added benefits of social capital, respect, and doing the actual job of educating. Instead, we pay educators far less than most believe they deserve, but we still do not allow teachers to teach.

Educators are busy holding doors open and ensuring every student gets where they are supposed to get. They are working lunch hours. They are asked to serve in other ways during their preparation time. We need to institute some basic practices that have been lost: Providing teachers with preparation time, not requiring teachers to be lunch servers, babysitters, or body counters for the busses and cars for transport.

I believe we can achieve this through a solid volunteer program that will also provide outreach to our community members.

Finally, we need to increase our understanding of student experiences in the classroom. Through time, experience, and discussion, we may learn more about how to better serve our students in their learning process, emotional well-being, and educational opportunities external to the classroom.

My campaign is “Ask a teacher, Listen to teachers” because I have listened to teachers since 1974 coming from a grandmother and two aunts who taught all of their lives in special education, primary, and secondary education. I did not know that being a college professor would give me the opportunities to work in public school districts, but it has and I have learned to ask the teachers.

About the candidate

Career: Associate professor in the Department of Communication, Media, Journalism, and Film at Missouri State University.

Education: Bachelor's degree from John Carroll University, master's degree from Miami University of Ohio, and doctorate in political communication and rhetoric from the University of Missouri.

How long in Nixa: Since 2014.

Experience with Nixa Public Schools: I have watched NPS for a long time, even before moving to the city. Being a university educator, I always have an interest in our schools and their speech and debate teams. My son attended Nixa years ago. Since 2017, I have been involved in school board meetings and some volunteerism.

Community, volunteer work: From 2002-2004, I taught distance learning dual-credit courses to rural schools in north central Missouri as part of the Central Methodist University dual-credit program. I also taught in some of the high schools including Harrisburg, Hallsville, Paris, Community R-6, and Marshall. I am on the board of U-Turn in Education, a non-profit organization that promotes public education to students as well as communities. I have judged at forensics and debate events in Springfield and Nixa. I participated in Project BookBag in Nixa which provides books, supplies, hygiene, and snacks to students through the summer.

How to reach her:

E-mail: DudashBuskirk@missouristate.edu

Facebook: Kritik1999 or Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk for Nixa School Board

Twitter: @Kritik1999

