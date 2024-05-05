10 Mother's Day gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things list that will arrive in time — starting at $25

The Mother's Day clock is officially ticking: You've got a week to get something for Mom that will make her feel appreciated. If you haven't come up with anything yet, there's a surefire way to her heart: a gift from Oprah's list of Favorite Things. You probably know all about the list, but in case it's all new to you, she's been putting together a new roster of helpful, inspiring and luxurious items every year since 2002. The lists from the past few years were packed with all sorts of just-right gifts for Mom — we picked out some of our favorites — and if you shop now, they'll arrive in time for Mother's Day.

Looking for more ways to make mom's day? Check out the Best Last-minute Mother's Day Gifts our shopping experts have picked out.

Amazon Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer Box Oprah has long been a fan of these organizers, which ensure you can bring all your bling along wherever your adventures take you ... without tangles or mess. "Nobody wants their jewelry jingle-jangling freely in their suitcase," Oprah opined. "This jazzy velvet travel case keeps your prized pieces stylishly contained with spaces for rings, bracelets and necklaces. And it’s small enough to stash in your purse." $25 at Amazon

Brouk & Co Brouk & Co The Capri Everyday Stripe Tote You get a lot of bang for your buck with this canvas tote. "Doesn’t it look like a more expensive bag? It’s just right for the person in your life who needs to schlep a lot of stuff," Oprah said (with a not-so-subtle nod to her best friend Gayle). Let the bag itself be a gift or use it in place of a gift bag. Both colors — navy or brown — will arrive in two days with Prime. $30 at Amazon

Paintable Pictures Paintable Pictures: Pets Edition Turn your pet into a work of art with this customizable paint-by-number kit. “I think this DIY project is so neat," she said. "Turn your pet’s photo into a paint-by-number template, then print it on the enclosed canvas, and finish with the brushes and acrylics.” $40 at Amazon

Lollia Lollia Fine Bathing Salts This fragrant container of bathing salts will moisturize your skin during long, white amber and mirabelle-scented soaks in the tub. Once the bathing salts are finished, the container can be kept as a keepsake. $40 at Amazon

Oprah Daily Limited Edition Oprah's The Life You Want Daily Inspiration Cards From her 2022 list of Favorite Things, this set of 365 cards features Oprah's favorite quotes and bits of wisdom she lives by. They come in a Mother's Day-worthy linen-covered keepsake box. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Poppy & Pout Jumbo Lip Balm Gift Set (10-Pack) This Lip Balm Premium Gift Set made it to Oprah's Favorite Things 2021. Don't know which balm Mom would like best? No problem! This set comes with 10 fresh, natural flavors in an eco-friendly cardboard tubes. $68 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones 'I love all things Beats,' declared Oprah. 'Some of us are over-the-head-headphone people, and if you know one of them, these are the best of the best.' Hey, if they're good enough for the Big O, they're good enough for us! They offer up to 40 hours of battery life and provide excellent noise cancellation. $250 at Amazon

Amazon K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody Hot Pink Oprah's favorite crossbody is a stunner. It's RFID-protected, 7.5-inch, 100% vegan and available in 12 colors and patterns. It's an organizational wonder (three zippered exterior pockets, two compartments), and its RFID (radio-frequency identification) protective card slots help keep your credit/debit cards safe while you're traveling or just out and about. In one of her annual faves roundups, Oprah gushed: “I lost count of this vegan-leather crossbody’s compartments. That’s a good thing because it means it can hold all your essentials. And hooray for all the color options!” $45 at Amazon