A new record: SPS board candidates report $450K+ in donations, loans, in-kind gifts

The seven Springfield school board candidates participate in a public forum hosted by the Springfield Council of PTAs at the SPS Professional & Virtual Learning Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

A week before the April 2 election, Springfield school board candidates have reported more than $450,000 in campaign donations, including loans and in-kind gifts.

Reports filed Monday with the Missouri Ethics Commission show the seven candidates have generated an additional $250,000 since the reporting deadline in late February.

Maryam Mohammadkhani, a retired pathologist, continued to lead the fundraising efforts, reporting $82,865 — plus the $25,000 she gave her campaign Friday — pushing her above $107,000.

She is one of three incumbents on the ballot, along with Scott Crise and Danielle Kincaid.

Crise, manager of gas plant operations for Associated Electric Cooperative Inc., reported $75,659. And Kincaid, an attorney and partner with the Elder Law Group, was not far behind with $70,743.

Susan Provance, a retired Springfield teacher and coach, reported $68,432. She and Kincaid have added more than $50,000 since their previous reports.

The largest donations, by far, were from the United Springfield PAC to Crise, Kincaid and Provance. The local group provided each with $20,000 for TV campaign ads plus another $10,000 or so in related in-kind services.

Landon McCarter, a business owner and entrepreneur, had raised $60,385 since late February. He was followed by Chad Rollins, facility manager and pharmacy director at HealthDirect Pharmacy Services, who reported $43,284.

Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, an associate professor of sociology at Missouri State University, raised the least so far with just $29,700.

Next week, voters will select three board members. They will join a board that sets policy, approves the budget and hires and evaluates the superintendent.

Scott Crise

Scott Crise

Crise has raised an additional $41,659, including $10,318 in in-kind gifts, pushing his total for this election to $75,534.

He received a total of $30,319 from United Springfield, including $20,000 in cash and the rest in in-kind gifts.

Crise also made a $5,000 loan to his own campaign.

His largest donations included:

$500 − Robert and Peg Carolla, retired; Steve and Anna Gintz, financial advisors; Joe Lipari, of Texas; William Turner, retired, of Strafford; and Bryan Magers, real estate.

Crise also received $100 from Carol Taylor, former president of Evangel University and $100 from Jim Anderson, co-chair of Untied Springfield, and his wife, Janet.

As far as contributions from current or former elected officials and their spouses, Crise received $200 from Springfield Mayor Ken McClure.

Danielle Kincaid

Kincaid has raised an additional $53,625, including $10,416 in in-kind gifts, pushing her total for this election to $70,743.

She has received a total of $30,166 from United Springfield, including $20,000 in cash and the rest in in-kind gifts.

The in-kind gifts also included $250 from Mother's Brewing Company.

Her largest donations included:

$2,500 − Advance;

$1,520 − Kevin Waterland, technology; Carol Taylor, former president of Evangel University and Kincaid's campaign treasurer;

$1,000 − Randy Alberhasky, attorney;

$750 − Alia Lee, event producer;

$700 − Bryan Fisher, attorney; Gary Buzbee, retired;

$520 − Stephanie Stenger, attorney;

$500 − Crista Hogan, attorney; Jennifer Baker, psychologist; Kris Barefield, attorney; James Breese, retired, of Reeds Spring; Bill Turner, Great Southern Bank; and Gail Smart, community volunteer and wife of Missouri State University president Clif Smart.

Mike Hamra, a local CEO and Democratic candidate for governor, donated $260.

Kincaid also received $250 from Jim Anderson, co-chair of United Springfield, and his wife Janet; Hal Higdon, chancellor of Ozarks Technical Community College, gave $200.

There were contributions from current or former elected officials, and their spouses:

$200 − Bruce Renner, former school board member, and his wife, Pat;

$52 − Shurita Thomas-Tate, current school board member.

Landon McCarter

Landon McCarter

McCarter has raised an additional $19,544, pushing his total to $60,385.

His largest donations included:

$2,150 − Kent Greve, general manager;

$2,000 − Gayla Hancock, retired, of Republic;

$1,500 − Will Cox, energy company;

$1,400 − Robert Wilson, retired

$1,250 − Travis Comfort, automotive, of Nixa; Barry Clark, self-employed;

$1,000 − Missouri NEA PAC; Erik Hansen, web developer; Sam Coryell, self-employed;

$800 − John Hawkins, financial services;

$500 − Teamsters Local No. 245 PAC; Connie McCarter, retired; Robert Shaw, physician; Swayne Loftis, contractor; Steve Hood, business owner; and Shawn Fisk, self-employed.

Contributions from current or former elected officials and their spouses included:

$500 − Allen Icet, Greene County Collector of Revenue;

$150 − Steve Makoski, current school board member.

Maryam Mohammadkhani

Maryam Mohammadkhani

Mohammadkhani has raised an additional $36,103, including a $25,000 donation to her own campaign, pushing her total for this election to $107,265.

The $25,000 donation to her campaign was not reflected on the report filed Monday but was reported separately in recent days.

Her largest donations included:

$2,500 − Robert Shaw, plastic surgeon;

$2,000 − Kim Hancock, security specialist, of Republic;

$1,125 − Barry Clark, entrepreneur;

$1,000 − Missouri NEA PAC; Samuel Coryell, real estate;

$800 − John Buckner, surgeon;

$500 − Elizabeth Aull, retired; and Swayne Loftis, contractor.

Contributions from current or former elected officials and their spouses included:

$100 − Amanda Dixon, realtor, wife of Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon.

Susan Provance

Susan Provance

Provance has raised an additional $54,859, including $10,166 in in-kind gifts, pushing her total for this election to $68,432.

She has received a total of $30,166 from United Springfield, including $20,000 in cash and the rest in in-kind gifts.

Clif Smart, president of Missouri State University, and his wife Gail, hosted a "meet the candidate" event for Provance at their home. Gail Smart also donated $250.

Other large donations included:

$2,500 − Advance;

$2,000 − Lynn Thompson, retired; Barney White, retired, of Reeds Spring;

$1,041 − Brandon Twibell, attorney;

$1,000 − John Everett, CPA, of Ozark; John Stack, CEO;

$521 − Joseph Hamilton, business owner; Douglas Hamilton, business owner; Adam Horton, housing development, of Nixa; Stephanie Stenger, attorney;

$500 − William Turner, retired, of Strafford; Mark Walker, CEO; Constance White, retired; and Teamsters Local No. 245.

She received $104 from Carol Taylor, former president of Evangel University.

She also received $521 from Mike Hamra, CEO and Democratic candidate for governor.

Contributions from current or former elected officials and their spouses included:

$500 − Tom Prater, former member of school board and City Council;

$250 − Teresa Ollis, wife of former City Council member Richard Ollis;

$208 − Jean Twitty, former school board member.

Chad Rollins

Chad Rollins

Rollins has raised an additional $30,979, including $286 in in-kind donations, pushing his total for this election to $43,284.

His largest donations included two from Curtis Jared totaling $25,500. Others included:

$2,000 − Kim Hancock, of Republic, self-employed;

$1,000 − Thomas Fowler, bank president; Samuel Coryell, self-employed; Robert Wilson, retired;

$700 − Mike Plute, self-employed;

$500 − Robert Shaw, physician; Mark Wilson, retired; and Swayne Loftis, self-employed.

Contributions from current or former elected officials and their spouses included:

$750 − Allen Icet, Greene County Collector.

Kyler Sherman-Wilkins

Kyler Sherman-Wilkins

Sherman-Wilkins has raised an additional $$13,817, including $1,075 in an in-kind gift from a local restaurant owner, pushing his total for this election to $29,700.

His largest donations included:

$2,500 − John Oke-Thomas, architect;

$1,562 − Catherine Hoegman, professor;

$1,301 − Raymond Crespo, retired;

$1,000 − Missouri NEA PAC;

$700 − Jennifer Joslin, university administrator;

$500 − Teamsters Local No. 245.

Contributions from current or former elected officials and their spouses included:

$250 − Abe McGull, current City Council member;

$150 − Charlotte Hardin, former school board member.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: SPS board candidates report $450K+ in donations, loans, in-kind gifts