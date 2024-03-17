United Springfield PAC gives $60K to fund TV ads supporting 3 school board candidates

A political action committee created to "unite" the Springfield community and combat partisanship in certain local elections — required by state law to remain nonpartisan — has contributed a total of $60,000 to the Springfield school board candidates it endorsed.

The United Springfield PAC donated $20,000 each late last week to incumbents Danielle Kincaid and Scott Crise, who serve as board president and vice president, respectively; and to first-time candidate Susan Provance.

Jim Anderson, who co-chairs the PAC with Terri McQueary, said Sunday said the funds were to support TV ads that the candidates will start running early this week.

"It is going to be earmarked for television advertisement. It is not a blank check," Anderson said. "I think they are going to start television (ads) Tuesday or Wednesday. It is going to start this week."

As of Sunday, public inspection files for KYTV and KOLR, and their affiliates, did not show advertising agreements for any local political candidates.

Seven candidates are vying for three open seats in the April 2 election. The three candidates with the most votes will be sworn in mid-April.

The other candidates include Landon McCarter, Chad Rollins, Kyler Sherman-Wilkins and incumbent Maryam Mohammadkhani.

Campaign ads for the seven board candidates have not yet appeared on TV but they have been plentiful on local billboards and across social media platforms, especially Facebook.

Jim Anderson

The News-Leader asked if the PAC was involved in the creation of a joint TV ad for Crise, Kincaid and Provance. Anderson said no.

"They've all done separate ads. We've not done a group ad," Anderson said. "They've all done their own television production and advertising. We just wanted to provide some financial support for those supported candidates, and it is earmarked for television advertising."

In a campaign disclosure report filed in late February, as required, the PAC reported raising $120,992. The next reporting deadline for PAC and candidates is March 25, eight days before the election.

More: PACs seeking to influence SPS board raise $210K. Their donors are vastly different

Anderson was asked if the PAC intends to donate more money to Crise, Kincaid and Provance during this election cycle.

"I don't anticipate that. Of course, they have all raised their own money," he said. "We said to them from day one that we are not going to be your bank. You have to raise your own money, you have to run your own campaign, but we will do whatever we can to help."

According to reports filed in late February, the three had collectively raised slightly more than $64,000 — Crise with $33,875, Kincaid with $17,117, and Provance with $13,572.

They raised significantly less than Mohammadkhani, who reported $71,759, and McCarter, who reported $49,840, in late February. Sherman-Wilkins reported $15,882 while Rollins raised $12,305.

United Springfield mission, top donors

The United Springfield PAC formed in late October and, in all, more than 50 individuals — civic leaders, business owners, elected officials and others — have donated money or in-kind services.

"Several of us have talked individually and independently about concerns that we see in local nonpartisan elections. Certainly the divisiveness is there on a national, state and regional level and we are started to see it creep in locally," Anderson said. "We were just concerned about nonpartisan races. We said we need to do something about it."

Organizers said the PAC is a direct response to a dramatic increase in the participation of partisan and "dark money" groups — that opt not to disclose donor names — in local elections.

The retired Anderson, former president of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce and a former vice president at CoxHealth, said there was a need to act.

"We decided 'Let's look in the mirror, if we are not going to do something, who is?' We can't stand by and let it happen," Anderson said. "Terri is obviously a recognized Republican. I am less recognized as a Democrat but certainly (am) a Democrat and we intentionally formed our steering committee of Independents, Republicans and Democrats."

The steering committee includes Raylene Appleby, president of PJC Insurance Agency; Orin Cummings, pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church; Jeff Johnson, retired urologist at Mercy Hospital; Julie Leeth, a retired Springfield educator who worked to strength public schools through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks; Alina Lehnert, leadership expert and former school board member; Tom Prater, eye surgeon and former member of the school board and City Council; and Gail Smart, a community volunteer and wife of Missouri State University president Clif Smart.

All seven candidates running for school board were part of the endorsement process. They filled out questionnaires and were interviewed.

"All seven candidates did a tremendous job, quite frankly, and we sat down on a Saturday morning as a steering committee and it was not an easy decision. We met 2-1/2 hours and went over every candidate and ... went with the three that we support," Anderson said. "It was a very thorough and comprehensive process and there were no strings attached to the three candidates that we supported."

He added: "We just think these are the three candidates that best fit and align with what we're trying to do and that is unite our community."

In recent years, the outside spending group Truth in Politics, which did not disclose its members or donations, and the SWMO Forward PAC have paid for political ads attacking candidates they did not support.

The United Springfield PAC has made it clear, from its beginning, that it will not engage in negative campaigns. "We are not going to be against anybody. We are going to be for the candidates that best align with our mission."

The PAC has filed detailed reports naming all donors. The biggest financial gifts have been from the following:

$50,000 − Jeffrey Hutchens, president of Hutchens Industries;

$5,000 − Bryan Magers, president of Bryan Properties; Jeff Johnson, retired; Tom Carlson, former mayor as well as financial backer and publisher of the Springfield Daily Citizen; Thomas Baird III, retired; Tom Prater, eye surgeon and former school board president and city council member; Elizabeth Stack, retired;

$2,500 − Robert Baird, retired; Sally Baird, retired; Shannon Gregg, homemaker; Chandler Gregg, attorney; Gail Smart;

$2,000 − David O'Reilly, executive vice president of O'Reilly Auto Parts; Charlie O'Reilly, retired; Alina Lehnert, former school board president and owner of the Lehnert Leadership Group.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: PAC gives $60K to fund TV ads for SPS board candidates it backs