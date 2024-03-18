Here's an Appleton-area voters guide for the April 2 election in the Fox Valley
Here’s your guide to contested races in the Feb. 20 primary in the Appleton area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:
Here’s the list of contested races:
(i) denotes incumbent.
Presidential preference primary
Democratic Party
Joe Biden (i)
Dean Phillips
Republican Party
Chris Christie
Vivek Ramaswamy
Nikki Haley
Donald Trump
State referendum
QUESTION 1: “Use of private funds in election administration. Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum?”
QUESTION 2: “Election officials. Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?”
Appleton Common Council (two-year terms)
District 4: Martyn Smith and Virgil Van Asten
District 14: Incumbent Christopher Croatt and challenger Everett O'Malley
Buchanan Town Board (two-year terms)
Supervisor 2: Incumbent Paul Knuppel and challenger Jennifer Rottier
Supervisor 4: Tom Meyer and Greg Spranger
Fox Crossing Village Board (two-year term)
Trustee 3: Incumbent Gregory Ziegler and challenger Nicholas Gebert
Grand Chute Town Board (two-year terms)
Supervisory Seat 2: Incumbent Jeff Ings and challenger Tim Bantes
Supervisory Seat 4: Incumbent Brad Gehring and challenger Ron Torrance
Harrison Village Board (two-year terms)
Trustees (3): Incumbents Mike Brantmeier, Scott Handschke and Mark Van Hefty and challengers Joe Mueller and Pete Stier
Kaukauna city attorney (two-year term)
Incumbent Kevin Davidson and challenger Timothy Greenwood
Kaukauna Common Council (two-year term)
District 1: Incumbent Jennie Eggleston and challenger Will Terry
Menasha mayor (four-year term)
Austin Hammond and Rebecca Nichols
Menasha Common Council (two-year terms)
District 2: Incumbent Rosita Eisenach and challenger Sandra Dabill Taylor
District 8: Incumbent Randy Ropella and challenger Joshua School
Neenah Common Council (three-year terms)
District 1: Mark Ellis and Kristen Sandvick
District 3: Jeffrey Linski and William Pollnow Jr.
Outagamie County Board (two-year terms)
District 10: Incumbent Christine Lamers and challenger Tom Mischler
District 14: Incumbent Timothy Hermes and challenger Paul Cooney
District 18: Incumbent Cathy Spears and challenger Mike Thomas
District 19: Incumbent Chad Cooke and challenger Jayme Heiser
District 20: Incumbent Joe Santonato and challenger Mark Mitchell
District 26: Incumbent Sarah Weinberg and challenger June Johnson
Calumet County Board (two-year terms)
District 3: Incumbent Emily Voight and challenger Mark Gabriel
District 9: James Femal and Anne Machesky
District 11: Incumbent Joel Clark and challenger James Lowey
District 20: Incumbent Kenneth Irwin and challenger Brian Kolb
SCHOOL BOARDS
Kaukauna Board of Education (three-year terms)
Board members (2): Incumbents Sally Jo Feistel and Josh Karl and challengers Mike Campbell and Samantha Hoffer
Kimberly Board of Education (three-year terms)
Board members (3): Incumbents Ammie Ebben and Mary Pribbenow and challengers Jessica Bowden and Carrie Van Thiel
Neenah Board of Education (three-year terms)
Board members (3): Incumbent Brian Epley and challengers Alex Corrigan, Susan Garcia Franz, Chari Long, Jeb Pfeifle and Roxanne Schwandt-Knutson. Incumbent Kristian Sahr lost in the primary, and incumbent David Williams didn't seek reelection.
Seymour School District referendum
Shall the Seymour Community School District, Outagamie and Shawano Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $3,800,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, by $5,200,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, and by $6,000,000 for the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including expenses related to staffing and to maintain programs and services?
Winnebago County Circuit Court judge (six-year term)
Branch 1: LaKeisha Haase and Michael Rust. Incumbent Teresa Basiliere didn't seek reelection.
Winnebago County Board (two-year terms)
District 2: Jake Ackmann and Kristl Laux
District 5: Incumbent Kay Horan and challenger Stefanie Holt
District 6: Jason Kraayvanger and Lucas Reinke
District 7: Incumbent Betsy Ellenberger and challenger Kate Hancock-Cooke
District 10: Incumbent Bryan Stafford and challenger Timothy Jacobson
District 11: Tim Paterson and Jeffery Schettl
District 15: Incumbent E. Michael Robinson and challenger Amber Lynn Gilbertson
District 16: Robert Knudsen and Christian Mueller
District 19: Incumbent Joshua Belville and challenger Larry Lautenschlager
District 20: Timothy Macho Sr. and Eric Vlach
District 21: Incumbent John Hinz and challenger Jeff Lawrence
District 24: Incumbent Andy Buck and challenger Sarah Nelson
District 25: Incumbent Karen Powers and challenger Scott Perzentka
District 29: Incumbent George Bureau and challenger Benjamin Frank
District 32: Frank Frassetto and Robert Keller
District 34: Incumbent Edward Jeziorny and challenger Tim O'Brien
