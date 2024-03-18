Here's an Appleton-area voters guide for the April 2 election in the Fox Valley

Here’s your guide to contested races in the Feb. 20 primary in the Appleton area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:

Here’s the list of contested races:

(i) denotes incumbent.

Democratic Party

Joe Biden (i)

Dean Phillips

Republican Party

Chris Christie

Vivek Ramaswamy

Nikki Haley

Donald Trump

State referendum

QUESTION 1: “Use of private funds in election administration. Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum?”

QUESTION 2: “Election officials. Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?”

Appleton Common Council (two-year terms)

District 4: Martyn Smith and Virgil Van Asten

District 14: Incumbent Christopher Croatt and challenger Everett O'Malley

Supervisor 2: Incumbent Paul Knuppel and challenger Jennifer Rottier

Supervisor 4: Tom Meyer and Greg Spranger

Fox Crossing Village Board (two-year term)

Trustee 3: Incumbent Gregory Ziegler and challenger Nicholas Gebert

Grand Chute Town Board (two-year terms)

Supervisory Seat 2: Incumbent Jeff Ings and challenger Tim Bantes

Supervisory Seat 4: Incumbent Brad Gehring and challenger Ron Torrance

Harrison Village Board (two-year terms)

Trustees (3): Incumbents Mike Brantmeier, Scott Handschke and Mark Van Hefty and challengers Joe Mueller and Pete Stier

Incumbent Kevin Davidson and challenger Timothy Greenwood

Kaukauna Common Council (two-year term)

District 1: Incumbent Jennie Eggleston and challenger Will Terry

Austin Hammond and Rebecca Nichols

Menasha Common Council (two-year terms)

District 2: Incumbent Rosita Eisenach and challenger Sandra Dabill Taylor

District 8: Incumbent Randy Ropella and challenger Joshua School

Neenah Common Council (three-year terms)

District 1: Mark Ellis and Kristen Sandvick

District 3: Jeffrey Linski and William Pollnow Jr.

Outagamie County Board (two-year terms)

District 10: Incumbent Christine Lamers and challenger Tom Mischler

District 14: Incumbent Timothy Hermes and challenger Paul Cooney

District 18: Incumbent Cathy Spears and challenger Mike Thomas

District 19: Incumbent Chad Cooke and challenger Jayme Heiser

District 20: Incumbent Joe Santonato and challenger Mark Mitchell

District 26: Incumbent Sarah Weinberg and challenger June Johnson

Calumet County Board (two-year terms)

District 3: Incumbent Emily Voight and challenger Mark Gabriel

District 9: James Femal and Anne Machesky

District 11: Incumbent Joel Clark and challenger James Lowey

District 20: Incumbent Kenneth Irwin and challenger Brian Kolb

SCHOOL BOARDS

Board members (2): Incumbents Sally Jo Feistel and Josh Karl and challengers Mike Campbell and Samantha Hoffer

Kimberly Board of Education (three-year terms)

Board members (3): Incumbents Ammie Ebben and Mary Pribbenow and challengers Jessica Bowden and Carrie Van Thiel

Neenah Board of Education (three-year terms)

Board members (3): Incumbent Brian Epley and challengers Alex Corrigan, Susan Garcia Franz, Chari Long, Jeb Pfeifle and Roxanne Schwandt-Knutson. Incumbent Kristian Sahr lost in the primary, and incumbent David Williams didn't seek reelection.

Shall the Seymour Community School District, Outagamie and Shawano Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $3,800,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, by $5,200,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, and by $6,000,000 for the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including expenses related to staffing and to maintain programs and services?

Winnebago County Circuit Court judge (six-year term)

Branch 1: LaKeisha Haase and Michael Rust. Incumbent Teresa Basiliere didn't seek reelection.

Winnebago County Board (two-year terms)

District 2: Jake Ackmann and Kristl Laux

District 5: Incumbent Kay Horan and challenger Stefanie Holt

District 6: Jason Kraayvanger and Lucas Reinke

District 7: Incumbent Betsy Ellenberger and challenger Kate Hancock-Cooke

District 10: Incumbent Bryan Stafford and challenger Timothy Jacobson

District 11: Tim Paterson and Jeffery Schettl

District 15: Incumbent E. Michael Robinson and challenger Amber Lynn Gilbertson

District 16: Robert Knudsen and Christian Mueller

District 19: Incumbent Joshua Belville and challenger Larry Lautenschlager

District 20: Timothy Macho Sr. and Eric Vlach

District 21: Incumbent John Hinz and challenger Jeff Lawrence

District 24: Incumbent Andy Buck and challenger Sarah Nelson

District 25: Incumbent Karen Powers and challenger Scott Perzentka

District 29: Incumbent George Bureau and challenger Benjamin Frank

District 32: Frank Frassetto and Robert Keller

District 34: Incumbent Edward Jeziorny and challenger Tim O'Brien

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Appleton-area voters guide for the April 2 election in Fox Valley