Calumet County Board election: James Femal and Anne Machesky face off in District 9

HARRISON - Newcomers James Femal and Anne Machesky will battle for the Calumet County Board District 9 seat after incumbent Ed Kleckner didn't seek reelection.

District 9 covers a portion of Harrison along Lake Winnebago and between Lake Park Road, Manitowoc Road and Calumet County N.

All County Board members are up for election on April 2 to serve a two-year term on the board.

County Board members serve as a legislative authority for the county, making decisions on county ordinances and deciding how county money is used through committees they are appointed to.

The Post-Crescent asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire telling us why they are running. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name and answers have been lightly edited for clarity.

Here are important dates for voters to remember for the upcoming election:

March 28: Deadline to request an absentee ballot

March 29: Deadline to register to vote in-person at your local clerk's office for early voting

April 2: Spring election and presidential primary

James Femal

Femal did not respond to multiple emails and calls from The Post-Crescent to provide biographical information and answers to our questions.

Anne Machesky

Age: 32

Occupation: Psychiatrist

Highest level of education attained: Doctoral degree

Relevant experience: Although I don't have any direct experience working in government yet, I do have multiple experiences working as a community advocate. I have also had the privilege of working in many of our local area health systems where I have led multidisciplinary teams.

Why are you running for Calumet County Board?

Machesky: I am running for District 9 Calumet County supervisor to serve my community. As a younger woman physician, I have a unique perspective and skill set that will lend well to multiple committees. I also happen to live near both Lake Winnebago and many local parks and am passionate about preserving and maintaining green spaces and our county's natural resources.

Why are you the better candidate in this race?

Machesky: I have had much experience facilitating and leading difficult conversations in my professional role. I believe I have the ability to navigate challenging and emotionally charged discussions in a way that typically leaves all parties feeling heard and as though a joint solution has been reached.

What are Calumet County residents telling you are their top issues and how would you address them?

Machesky: I believe we have a great community but of course nowhere is perfect. In my neighborhood, there is much talk about protecting Lake Winnebago, community development such as trails and parks, and the maintenance and improvement of services for the most vulnerable members of our population. If elected I would advocate for all these issues and more, on top of being an active committee member.

