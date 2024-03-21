Who knew you could buy tiny homes on Amazon?

Just imagine: a private retreat, a guest cabin, a diminutive domicile for a failed-to-launch Gen Z offspring ... there's a tiny home with your name on it. (Amazon)

Whether you want more space for guests, a home office that's separate from your living quarters or a primary residence — ideal for some serious downsizing — a tiny home can be a creative solution. Folks are enchanted by the concept: Look no further than all the reality shows dedicated to small-space living.

Believe it or not, you don't have to hire a contractor to build your pint-size home, and the materials you need to build your humble abode can be delivered right to your door. Thinking of adding a tiny home to your cart? Look at these dreamy options that are back in stock at Amazon for 2024.

Amazon Handy Home Products Palisade This tiny home has a zen vibe. You can use it as a mini yoga studio, an office or a calming retreat. Those cool front doors roll out, barn-door style, to open up the place. $2,791 at Amazon

Amazon Handy Home Products Windemere Storage Shed with Floor At its peak, this tiny home is 10 feet high, so even tall folks can comfortably fit, no stooping required. All the wood is pre-cut and ready to assemble, and you can customize it with shingles and your favorite paint color. $3,430 at Amazon