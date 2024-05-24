Memorial Day sales 2024: We found the best deals on Apple, Bissell, Ninja and more

What's better than Memorial Day markdowns? Pre-Memorial Day markdowns! All of these goodies are already yours for the taking. (Amazon, Tuft & Needle, Walmart)

Memorial Day is shaping up to be a sales spectacular, with major retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Target dropping some serious discounts ahead of the long weekend. So while you're welcoming the unofficial start of summer with a backyard barbecue or a trip to the beach, take advantage of some major markdowns that will set you up for a season of fun, sun and savings.

Score steals on big-ticket items such as TVs and appliances, as well as summer-ready essentials for indoors and out. If you want to streamline your shopping list (and save a whole lot of time), read on — we'll help you plan ahead and make the most of your bargain hunting. Here are the best Memorial Day 2024 deals you can shop now.

The best Memorial Day deals overall

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $99 $124 Save $25 See at Amazon

Ninja Creami $149 $199 Save $50 See at Walmart

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $11 $20 Save $9 See at Amazon

Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $22 $42 Save $20 See at Walmart

Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit Hands Free Slip-In Sneakers $60 $102 Save $42 See at Zappos

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines Derma Serum $22 $36 Save $14 See at Macy's

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $90 Save $25 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $89 $129 Save $40 See at Amazon

Galaxy Book4 Edge + Free 50-inch Samsung TV $1,350 $1,730 Save $380 See at Samsung

Best Memorial Day kitchen deals

Close your eyes and envision yourself effortlessly chopping vegetables, sautéing them in a shiny new pan and enjoying a home-cooked dinner, followed by some ice cream you whipped up from scratch. Who needs takeout when making food at home can be that appealing? With the right tools, prepping a meal is almost as satisfying as eating it, so ditch the dull knives and crusty cookware for these on-sale upgrades. Just like a blue-plate special, these deals won't last forever, so strike while the (cast) iron is hot!

Walmart Ninja Creami $149 $199 Save $50 'Tis the season for enjoying tasty frozen treats, and this wildly popular appliance will satiate your sweet tooth in between trips to the ice cream truck. It churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients, freeze overnight, press a button and ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. This is just about as low as we've seen the sale price go. Check out our full Ninja Creami review for more. $149 at Walmart

All-Clad: Grab a gorgeous 10-piece stainless steel cookware set for $755 off (it's $650, down from $1,405) and more.

Amazon: Cook up big savings on gear including a Meater digital thermometer (down to the lowest price we've seen), a No. 1 bestselling vegetable chopper (50% off) and a Lodge Dutch oven to rival Le Creuset (though we spotted a Le Creuset Dutch oven with a hefty discount as well). Plus, snag a fun Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker on rare sale.

HexClad: Score up to 43% off the knife and cookware sets Gordon Ramsay calls "utter perfection" during the brand's Stars & Stripes Sale.

Home Depot: Save up to 70% on select kitchenware, including stainless steel knife sets and more.

HSN: Get fab prices on HSN exclusives like a Curtis Stone nonstick chef's pan. If this is your first order with HSN, you can save $10 with code HSN2024.

Nordstrom Rack: Score savings of up to 83% on Viking knives and Staub bakeware.

Solo Stove: Snag select fire pits for up to 30% off (the lowest prices of the season). Every summer cookout needs s'mores, right?

Sur La Table: Save up to 60% on sought-after cookware brands including Staub, Viking, All-Clad and Ina Garten's favorite, Le Creuset.

Target: Scoop up steep savings on a Target-exclusive Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer ($100, down from $170) and more.

Walmart: Enjoy frozen treats at home with a bestselling Ninja Creami that's on sale for less than it is at Amazon ($149, down from $199), as well as a Ninja Air Fryer for $69 (down from $89) and a Nespresso Vertuo Plus for $127 (down from $159).

Best Memorial Day bedding and mattress deals

If these deals on sleep essentials make you yawn, we'd like to think we're doing something right. After all, how could you not feel warm and fuzzy while imagining yourself snoozing on a supportive mattress, your body engulfed in a plush comforter? (Of course, if you sleep hot, there are plenty of cooling bed accessories on sale as well — it's almost summer, after all.) See? You're getting veeery sleepy already.

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress, Queen $1,456 $1,995 Save $539 This hybrid mattress offers the best of both worlds by combining adaptive memory foam with supportive coils. The breathable diamond-infused foam helps keep things cool at night while the individually pocketed springs provide more stability for less motion transfer (meaning you'll be spared from the disruptive bounce of your partners or pets in the middle of the night). Bonus: It comes with a washable top cover to keep things fresh, and it's suitable for all sleep styles. Sponsored by Tuft & Needle $1,456 at Tuft & Needle

Walmart Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $22 $42 Save $20 If you want to keep the cooling factor going, these highly rated gel-infused memory foam pillows are just the ticket to waking up without sweaty hair. Filled with micro cushions, they conform to your head and neck to help alleviate pressure but bounce back to their original shape when not in use. Oh, and they come with machine-washable covers for easy cleaning. $22 at Walmart

Amazon: We found a pair of plush moisture-wicking pillows that are a wild 80% off ($12 a pop), along with insanely popular cooling queen sheets for $30 and the fluffiest queen comforter for $23 (down from $42).

Avocado: Treat yourself to one of Avocado's certified organic mattresses for up to 20% off (and get 10% off sitewide). Verified nurses, doctors, military, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and educators can receive an additional $50 off purchases of more than $500.

Bear: Known for its affordable but high-quality goods, the brand is offering 35% off sitewide and 40% off mattresses with code MD4TY. Plus, you'll get two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector with the purchase of a mattress (a $400 value). There are additional discounts for military, teachers, first responders and healthcare professionals.

Brooklinen: Score the dreamy linen brand's sale items for up to 65% off, plus get 20% off sitewide, including gorgeous sateen pillowcases and duvet covers.

Buffy: Enjoy sitewide savings of 20% (or more), including the brand's beloved temperature-regulating comforters and sheets.

Casper: Save up to 35% on everything from the brand's rigorously tested catalog, including its popular hybrid and cooling mattresses. Military, teachers and healthcare workers receive an extra 5% off their order.

Cocoon by Sealy: Sealy's bed-in-a-box line is offering up to 35% off all mattresses, plus you'll get a free Sealy Sleep bundle worth up to $199 with your purchase.

Cozy Earth: The brand that made Oprah's Favorite Things list five times in a row is offering up to 25% off sitewide and up to 55% off its sale items — like this luxurious bamboo sheet set.

DreamCloud: Take up to 50% off all of the luxury brand's cashmere-quilted mattresses, including the popular DreamCloud Premier Rest Hybrid Mattress. Healthcare and military discounts offer an extra 5% off.

Nectar: The award-winning brand is offering up to 40% off its cooling gel memory foam and hybrid mattresses (and up to 45% off for first responders, healthcare workers and military).

Purple: Save up to $800 on mattress and base sets, including the brand's bestselling Purple Mattress. It features the patented GelFlex Grid, which adapts to support your movements while you sleep. Plus, truck drivers, education professionals, military, first responders and healthcare workers get an extra 5% off.

Saatva: Get up to $600 off the sought-after brand's handcrafted, made-in-the-USA mattresses, including the award-winning Saatva Classic Mattress. Members of the military, first responders, teachers, medical workers, senior citizens and students will receive $225 off orders of $1,000 or more.

Serta: Save big on Serta's already-affordable hybrid and foam mattresses that conveniently come in a box, in addition to getting up to $900 off select mattresses when paired with an adjustable base.

Sleep Number: Snag a smart bed for up to 50% off, including temperature-balancing models. Each side of the mattress can be adjusted to your ideal firmness for custom comfort. Shoppers who qualify for the Hero Discount receive an extra 5%-10% off.

Tempur-Pedic: Score up to $500 off select adjustable mattress sets, including the Tempur-Adapt Mattress and Tempur-Ergo Smart Base. Plus, Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillows are up to 35% off, and you'll get a $300 gift with select purchases.

Tuft & Needle: Save up to $700 on the brand's mattresses, which are made without harmful chemicals, as well as 20% on bedding and accessories like sheets, pillows and mattress toppers. A military and healthcare discount of 15% off the original price is available, though it can't be combined with other promotions.

Walmart: Trade your old bedding for a bestselling sheet set marked down by over 60% ($19, down from $61), plus get a popular pair of Serta cooling pillows for $22 (down from $42).

Wayfair: With top-rated sheet sets on sale for up to 60% off and queen mattresses starting at under $200, the online retailer is a worthwhile stop for Memorial Day bedding deals.

Zinus: Known for its naturally infused mattresses, Zinus is offering up to 45% off select items, plus get 20% off all mattresses, like the Ultra Cooling Green Tea Mattress, with code MEMORIAL20. Additional discounts are available for students, military, education and healthcare workers.

Best Memorial Day beauty deals

If you want to score a beauty item you've long been eyeing, now's the time. Big beauty sales don't come around often, but Sephora and Ulta are both slashing prices. Here are the best Memorial Day 2024 beauty sales so far — add 'em to your cart before they're gone.

Amazon CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $11 $20 Save $9 Not only does this eye cream feel good on your skin (it absorbs quickly, with no gross pilling), it's also fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic. Olivia Wilde also loves it. So do thousands of reviewers, who say it's like "Botox in a cream." Your mileage may vary on that claim, but we do know this is a quality skin-care staple and a must-try for anyone with an under eye situation they don't love. $11 at Amazon

Macy's It Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines Derma Serum $22 $36 Save $14 This hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid, peptides and vitamin B5 aims to tackle fine lines and wrinkles. Apply two to three drops twice daily on clean skin and see the difference — plumper skin, smoother lines and more hydrated skin in two weeks or less. $22 at Macy's

Walmart Fairywill E11 Sonic Electric Toothbrush $30 $50 Save $20 If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, this electric one will leave your teeth cleaner than you could have imagined possible. To accomplish this noble task, it uses a whopping 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. You'll also get eight brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. $30 at Walmart

Amazon: Save up to 40% on big-name brands, including big discounts on skin care, hair care and makeup.

Nordstrom: Beauty is having its moment this Memorial Day at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, with markdowns on big brands like Laura Mercier and Perricone MD. Plus, members of the Nordy Club will also score three times the points on beauty buys.

Sephora: The retailer always offers great deals for Memorial Day, including super savings on its house brand and beloved labels like Fenty Skin, Wet Brush and more. Plus, Insiders will receive 500 extra points with purchases of $75 or more in one transaction using code EARNMORE.

True Botanicals: Score up to 35% off selections from the brand's gentle-yet-effective skin-care line that's beloved by big stars like Brooke Shields.

Ulta: You can snag fave brands including Dyson, LolaVie and more at a sweet discount for Memorial Day.

Walmart: You can always rely on the mega-chain for fantastic deals on electric toothbrushes, skin care and makeup — and their Memorial Day sales don't disappoint.

Best Memorial Day vacuum deals

The next best thing to having a live-in housekeeper? Owning a vacuum that's so effective, it makes cleaning your floor a speedy, effortless task. Whether you're a fan of lightweight stick vacuums or would rather a robovac do 99% of the work for you (no shame in that), you'll find the right model at the right price. Let's suck up some savings, shall we?

Walmart Dyson Big Ball Turbinehead Canister Vacuum $250 $400 Save $150 Been dyin' to try a Dyson? You won't do much better than this clever ball vac, which automatically returns to its upright position should it get knocked over. Not to mention, its Turbinehead knows how to position itself depending on the surface it's cleaning to increase suction, and you'll get four tools for tackling different spaces in your home. Plus, its washable lifetime filter means you won't have to shell out for replacements. $250 at Walmart

Amazon Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 You're not gonna need a bigger boat — er, shopping cart — for this Shark, cuz it weighs in at under 4 pounds. You're getting a sleek stick vac and handheld in one, meaning it's equally useful for zapping up dust from your floor as it is for cleaning furniture, stairs and even the interior of your car. Plus, you can't beat its cordless design — isn't having to find a new outlet every time you switch rooms the worst part of vacuuming? Check out our roundup of the 10 vacuums Yahoo staffers can't live without for more. $100 at Amazon

Amazon: How does a No. 1 bestselling Bissell carpet and upholstery cleaner for $99 sound? We also spied a sleek Electrolux stick vac for over 50% off and a 2-in-1 Shark stick and handheld vacuum marked down to $100.

Dyson: Score the brand's powerful stick vacs for up to $170 off.

Walmart: Snag a bestselling Dyson canister vacuum for less than it is at Amazon ($250, down from $400), plus get great deals on a Bissell carpet steamer, a Dyson stick vac and more.

Best Memorial Day style deals

Whether you need a couple of new pieces or just want to overhaul your entire closet for the summer, Memorial Day is your first major sales opportunity to grab some new wardrobe staples for flaunting in the sunshine. Don't be fashionably late to the sale party: The most popular sizes and colors will go quickly. Here are the best Memorial Day 2024 style sales so far:

Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it comes in 12 lovely colors. Check out our roundup of the best bras of 2024 for more. $20 at Amazon

Adidas: You can score up to 30% off a wide range of both full-price and sale styles right now, including casual kicks and stylish sandals, with code SUMMER.

Allbirds: We've got the scoop — the Allbirds sale is on now! Take 40% off select summer styles, plus free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Amazon: Save big on bras from Bali, Gloria Vanderbilt denim (we found top-selling jeans for just $19!) and more.

Coach: Highly rated faves are on mega-sale right now at Coach, including elegant espadrilles and luxe loafers for up to 50% off. Of course, it wouldn't be a Coach sale without some adorable accessories, and you can nab a plethora of purses for 40% off or more.

Coach Outlet: Enjoy fashionable favorites for up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off thousands of sale styles during Coach Outlet's first big sale of the summer season.

Cole Haan: Get up to 50% off men's and women's sandals — like these chic options — as well as shoes, handbags and more throughout the retailer's Memorial Day sale event.

Cozy Earth: Save up to 55% off at Cozy Earth's classic "We Made Too Much" warehouse sale, including deals on fresh and fabulous PJs — plus, save up to 25% on nearly everything else.

Hoka: We're seeing some of Hoka's biggest markdowns of the season so far for Memorial Day, with savings of up to 30% on some of their biggest sellers.

J.Crew: Join the J. Crew savings crew with 40% off sitewide at the retailer's Summer Kickoff Event. Plus, get 50% off select items, like women's summer styles, and an extra 60% off sale items with code SUMMER.

J.Crew Factory: The deals are always fab at J.Crew Factory, but they've somehow gotten even better with 50% to 70% off sitewide, including new arrivals. Plus, get an 25% off purchases $125+ with code LONGWKND.

Kate Spade: Take up to 40% off markdowns on sale and clearance for the holiday, no code necessary.

Kate Spade Outlet: Summertime and the saving is easy at KSO: Get up to 70% off everything plus an extra 20% off almost everything with code SUMMER20.

Lululemon: High-rise leggings for nearly $60 off, running shoes on markdown and more deals abound in the brand's "We Made Too Much" section.

Mark and Graham: The brand's monogrammed bags make for an incredibly cute gift, so stock up now for the rest of the year's birthdays and holidays with select bags and accessories on sale for up to 60% off. Plus, add code WEEKEND for an extra 20% off clearance items.

Nike: Run away with up to 40% off sale items, and get an extra 25% off with code SUMMER25 — plus, free shipping on orders over $50 for members.

Nordstrom: Score up to 60% off Birkenstock, Skims, Tory Burch and more, and snag hundreds of other big sellers at a discount at the store's Half-Yearly Sale.

Old Navy: Receive up to 75% off clearance styles (like this super-cute swimdress!) when you shop the chain's Memorial Day event, along with 50% off all shorts, tees, tanks and swimwear.

Reebok: Kick the sunny season off right with the retailer's Memorial Day sale, which brings up to 65% off sidewide plus an extra 20% off select styles with code MEMORIALDAY.

REI: The retailer's biggest sale of the year is here: Score up to 30% off sitewide; members can also use code ANNIV24 to save 20% on one eligible full-price item and one eligible REI Outlet item.

Saks Fifth Avenue: You'll receive up to 75% off designer styles when shopping the Saks sale section. Plus, grab free shipping on orders $200+ with code FREESHIP.

Target: Get women's swimsuits for up to 30% off, select athletic clothing and sneakers for the whole family for up to 30% off, plus sunglasses for up to 30% off, jewelry and accessories, women's tops, shorts and dresses, and more for up to 50% off.

Tory Burch: Grab some of Tory Burch's exclusive limited-edition bags for nearly 50% off.

Vince Camuto: Major markdowns on sandals, heels and more — including an extra 30% off sale styles with code SUMMER — make the Vince Camuto Summer Kickoff Sale a must for fashion fans.

Walmart: From 80% off select jewelry to swimwear, sundresses and more at deep discounts, Walmart is, as always, a powerhouse of savings this Memorial Day.

Zappos: Enjoy stellar savings on a wide variety of footwear brands for the retailer's Memorial Day, including Sam Edelman, Skechers and more up to 50% off, as well as great deals on clothing and accessories from Levi's, Columbia and other big names.

Best Memorial Day headphones, earbuds and speaker deals

Look, we know everyone should spend a bit more time in the sun, but sometimes it's just too darn hot! On those days when the humidity is so high that walking feels more like swimming, kick back with some cool tunes. Might we suggest "Summer Breeze"?