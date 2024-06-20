We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The best deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Huge savings on Apple, Sony and more
Deals ahead of the Prime Day sale include a Ninja indoor grill for $190 off, AirPods for just $80, plus savings of up to 90%.
A very happy summer solstice to you! And what better way to celebrate the longest day of the year than by scooping up a slew of savings at Amazon? We realize it's not even Prime Day 2024 yet, but apparently Amazon didn't get the memo, given that they've slashed prices by as much as 90% (yes, really). How about a beach blanket big enough for your whole brood? A 56% markdown makes it just $14. Your seaside rental a little too balmy for you? Grab this portable air conditioner for a cool $240 off. All that, plus stellar Amazon deals on tech and beauty, kitchen solutions and style steals. Happy shopping ... and saving!
The best Amazon deals this week
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$80$129Save $49
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum$130$250Save $120
Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner$440$681Save $241
Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV$160$230Save $70
Amazon Fire HD 10$95$140Save $45
Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle$180$370Save $190
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer with SPF 50$17$27Save $10
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$141$345Save $204
Hanes French Terry Capri Joggers$10$22Save $12
Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum$12$20Save $8 with coupon
Amazon deals: Yahoo reader faves
These cult-fave pillows are hits among hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers (really) and Yahoo readers can't stop scooping them up, either. They're made of a cooling gel to help keep those uncomfortable night sweats at bay, and the plush Oeko-Tex Standard certified material will feel like heaven while you sleep.
One Yahoo Life writer dubbed this the "best fire pit for cooking," so if you're envisioning a summer filled with hot dogs, charred veggies and, of course, s'mores, this is the one that belongs in your backyard. The grill grate swivels for easy access, and you can use the outer edge for holding drinks and more.
Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so they know a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling collection is majorly marked down (nearly 60% off) and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew!
Best new Amazon deals this week
When was the last time you replaced your sheets? Can't remember? That means it's time for a new set, like this mega-popular (and mega-discounted) find. The breathable, all-season material was designed to keep things warm in the winter and cool in the summer, and according to the brand, it's also wrinkle- and pill-resistant.
Aside from eating ice cream, there's no better way to spend a warm day than by letting a refreshing breeze sway you from side to side while lounging in a hammock. This one — which has tens of thousands of fans — is lightweight and portable, and conveniently folds down into a little pouch for easy carrying. It comes with straps and carabiners, making setup a cinch, and it's sturdy enough to support up to 400 pounds. Don't forget to apply Yahoo's exclusive code 10WOOSUMMER at checkout to snag this low price.
Keep summer from being a sneeze-fest with this highly rated irritant trapper. Its four-stage HEPA filter helps remove pet dander, smoke, dust and lint particles from the air, in addition to minimizing odors, so go ahead and cook as much broccoli as your heart desires. Its stylishly sleek silhouette doesn't hurt, either. Be sure to apply Yahoo's exclusive code 50PUREAIRTCP at checkout to save 50%.
Amazon deals: Tried-and-tested products
Great for getting into small corners and busting away grime from grout, this battery-powered gadget scrubs 60 times per second to save you time and elbow grease. It comes with two heads for targeting different areas and is all ready to go with batteries.
This isn't your average mop and bucket set: For starters, it practically cleans itself, thanks to its nifty wash chamber and wringing system. Plus, it has a 360° mophead for getting into corners and crevices along with an extendable handle that'll keep you from having to bend or crouch. Oh, and you'll also get three reusable microfiber mop pads.
Treat your tush to the oh-so-refreshing spray of this popular bidet, which allows you to adjust the water pressure to your liking. Not only does it feel nicer than using scratchy toilet paper, it'll also cut down on your TP spending (plus, it's more sanitary than wiping). Everything you need for easy installation is included.
Amazon deals: 70% off or more
Going camping? This No. 1 bestselling charger can juice up two devices at once via the sun, no outlets required. It also has a built-in flashlight juuust in case, plus its heavy-duty design can withstand everything from rain to being dropped. Did we mention it's currently an absurd 90% off?
You, your kids and your grandkids will have a blast playing with this highly touted drone, which easily connects to your phone for taking photos and videos from above. Use it in the yard or even bring it on your next trip for a bird's-eye view of your summer vacation. And, oh, yeah: It can do 360-degree flips! Get it for an unreal 80% off.
Show of hands: Who likes saving over $1,000? (That was rhetorical.) Unless you're a serious gamer or video editor, a straight-up, no-nonsense laptop for everyday computer tasks is more than sufficient. This model lets you stay connected with family and friends via video calls, check your email, browse the web and stream your favorite movies and shows. It's equipped with 16GB RAM for quick-response multitasking, and you'll be able to use it for up to eight hours before it needs a charge. At under four pounds, it's highly portable too.
Amazon deals: 50% off or more
Alright, grillers: Ready to "meat" your new best friend? No more metal bits in your burgers thanks to this barbecue essential. The standout feature is its non-bristle design; instead, it has three rows of stainless steel cleaning coils to buff away caked-on grime more safely than wire brushes that shed. According to the brand, it was designed to last five times longer than your standard brush, since it has a sturdier build that's less prone to bending.
Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chain saw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, it's cordless for even more convenience. Overgrown shrubs, you've met your match. Grab this No. 1 bestseller while it's 50% off.
So, your outdoor space is too small for a grill, and you'd really like to avoid a house full of smoke — but you're still craving those charred foods of summer. This baby will sear proteins and veggies like a champ, but its smoke-control system means you won't be breathing in soot while you cook. In addition to a grill plate, it comes with a flat-top griddle (smash burgers, anyone?) and you'll be able to fit up to six steaks at a time on its roomy cooking surface. Bonus: It comes with a food thermometer for accurate results every time.
Amazon deals: Outdoor
Ah, the beach: refreshing water to cool off in, the relaxing sound of waves to zone out to ... and a seemingly endless supply of sand that'll somehow end up all over your car and house. But you'll be able to minimize the amount you track in, thanks to this sand-proof blanket that's easy to shake free of those pesky particles. Plus, it folds down much smaller than a towel to save space in your bag.
Let's avoid a tiki torch incident this summer, yeah? These will illuminate your yard, patio or pool area with a warm glow that'll also allow guests to see which flavor of seltzer they're grabbing from the cooler. And feel free to leave them up all year: They're designed to endure harsh weather, be it heavy rain, wind or snow.
If you've tried shopping for outdoor furniture lately, you've likely experienced some sticker shock. That's why this nearly-75%-off deal caught our attention: You're getting a sleek pair of chairs and table for under $150 (practically unheard of!). Just think of how nice it'll be to enjoy your morning coffee al fresco...
Amazon deals: Headphones and earbuds
Earbuds aren't for everyone, and if you'd prefer some cushy headphones, this wildly popular pair from Sony is an insane 10 bucks — that's 50% off. Their lightweight design makes them comfortable to wear for extended periods, and the swiveling ear cups allow you to fold them down for easy packing. They also have a wide frequency range that makes for a more immersive sound experience.
Prefer earbuds? These second-gen top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. Apple products are so sought after that they don't really need to go on sale, so we'll take the nearly-$50 discount (this is as low as we've ever seen them).
There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort.
Amazon deals: Home
Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This bestselling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bath time essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall.
Mugginess just might be the bane of summer, but this No. 1 bestselling appliance works in spaces of up to 800 square feet to make the air feel less heavy. It has a quiet night mode so as not to disturb your sleep, and you can choose from seven colored light options for a little illumination.
Hoisting a heavy AC into a window isn't anyone's idea of a good time, and if you'd like to cool your home without putting your back at risk, this No. 1 bestseller will do the trick. It's powerful enough to cover up to 700 square feet and has casters that allow it to glide from room to room. According to many reviewers, it's also a breeze to install. This is the best price we've seen since last year.
Amazon deals: Tablets and tech
Tens of thousands of shoppers are fans of this super-slim, on-the-go power bank, which can have an iPhone charged up to 78% in an hour. It has enough ports to power up three devices at a time, so grab it before your next vacation to avoid wandering around with 3% battery.
Uninvited guests had better start rehearsing how they'll say "cheese!" once you have these security devices set up. Not only can the top-sellers help ward off intruders who see them in your windows, they'll also allow you to monitor and communicate with your pets when you're away from home via a two-way audio feature. You'll get a notification on your phone whenever it detects movement nearby, juuust in case.
When you don't feel like lugging around a laptop, tossing a tablet in your tote is the way to go. This one — Amazon's latest HD model — is currently down to its best price of the year. But what it lacks in cost, it makes up for in features, like 13 hours of battery life, a vibrant high-def display and 32GB of storage (though you can also opt for 64GB if you want to get a little crazy!). Use it for streaming movies and TV shows, reading e-books, browsing the web, connecting with family and friends — not too bad for something that weighs less than a pound!
Amazon deals: $25 and under
This sleek, RFID-blocking wallet will help keep your personal information protected while you're out and about — take that, identity thieves! Its six card slots keep things minimal (who wants a bulky wallet?) and, yes, this bestseller is made of 100% genuine leather.
Air-frying is super convenient ... until it's time to clean the tray. Eliminate some of that schmutzy toil by sticking one of these BPA-free silicone liners in before you cook, then toss it into the dishwasher once you're done. So much easier than trying to scrape off caked-on residue. These fit air fryers with 3- to 5-quart capacities.
Never fight with your family over outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor.
Amazon deals: TVs
If a smaller screen suits your needs, you won't do much better than this highly affordable 32-incher. It's equipped with Alexa voice control and is compatible with Apple AirPlay, meaning you can pair it with your Apple device to broadcast photos and videos on the screen.
