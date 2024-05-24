I'm a pro baker, and these are the best Memorial Day kitchen deals — score up to 80% off knife sets, air fryers and more

It's not officially Memorial Day yet, but I'm already seeing kitchen deals of up to 80% off. (Amazon/QVC)

You know the old saying, "A summer gathering without frozen margaritas is not a summer gathering at all?" No? Oh, I guess I made that up, but it certainly deserves to be an official decree. Especially when a best-in-class Vitamix blender happens to be marked down by $249 (yeah, you're gonna want to make room in your cart for that one). But I'm getting ahead of myself. All week, I've been tracking prices to find the best Memorial Day kitchen sales I can spill with you, our beloved readers. And if it's cooking tools you're after, I'm spying some pretty epic discounts already.

First, some real talk: I'll be the first to admit that not all "sales" are worth your time. I'd argue that the majority are underwhelming at best. That's why I, a professional baker turned kitchen deals hunter, am sharing the ones I truly think are the cream of the crop. There's a stunning Le Creuset Dutch oven marked down by $140, and its Lodge counterpart is just $70 (that's the one I use). Looking for a Father's Day gift for the griller in your life? The popular Meater kitchen thermometer is down to the best price I've seen. There's also a bestselling Ninja Air Fryer for just $69, a Henckels knife set for over 60% off and so much more. So chop-chop — just like a blue plate special, these deals won't last forever!

(Want even more savings? Check out our roundups of the best Amazon Memorial Day deals and the best Memorial Day deals overall.)

The best Memorial Day kitchen deals

Walmart Ninja Creami $149 $199 Save $50 'Tis the season for enjoying tasty frozen treats, and this wildly popular appliance will satiate your sweet tooth in between trips to the ice cream truck. It churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients, freeze overnight, press a button and ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. This is just about as low as I've seen it (it's more expensive at Amazon!). "I am dairy-free, and finding a delicious dairy-free ice cream has been extremely difficult for me," explained a (now) happy scooper. "Now I'm able to make my favorite flavors at home dairy-free! It's super easy to use [and] cleans easily ... my only complaint is it sounds like an airplane, it's so loud." Check out our Ninja Creami review for more sweet revelations. $149 at Walmart

Amazon Lodge 4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $70 $116 Save $46 Le Creuset who? I cook with Lodge Dutch ovens at home, and this one is just the right size for a smaller household. The slick enameled interior cleans like a dream, while the sturdy cast iron offers excellent heat distribution and retention. Plus, it's so pretty you won't mind leaving it on the stove for everyone to admire. "Don't tell my KitchenAid mixer, but I think I love this more," joked a reviewer. "I'm Greek and cook a lot. I've used this for everything from pasta dishes like manestra to frying keftedes (meatballs) — [I've] even used [it] to bake bread! It's a great item for one-pot meals. While it gets plenty hot because it's cast iron, the enamel makes deglazing and cleaning a breeze. I use mostly silicone and wooden tools, but even with metal utensils, I haven't had any chips. ... Lodge is a great brand for those of us who can't quite afford Le Creuset." Read my full Lodge Dutch oven review for more details. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $280 $420 Save $140 Of course, if "Le Creuset or bust" is the motto in your kitchen, you won't do much better than this beauty that's been marked down by $140. As durable as it is aesthetically pleasing, it's coated in shock-resistant enamel that's less prone to chipping, and its dome-shaped lid encourages heat circulation for even cooking. "Not as heavy as I expected, but still feels really premium," shared a Dutch oven newbie. "Perfect size for two to six people. My first-ever bread came out perfect and was so easy to clean after. Super easy to cook with and I can’t wait to make some stews in it next." $280 at Amazon

Walmart Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer $69 $89 Save $20 Bring your crispy, crunchy culinary dreams to life by way of this Walmart bestseller. It can roast, reheat and dehydrate, all in one machine — and with little to no oil. Plus, it's compact but can fit up to 2 pounds of fries in its basket. Eat your heart out, Mickey D's. (Psst: This price is better than Amazon's!) "This air fryer is top-notch," raved a buyer. "I use it nearly every day. Better than heating my whole oven in summer. Reheats pizza slices in minutes. Perfect French fries. Crisps bread and rolls. Cleanup is a breeze. So glad I bought it." Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for 2024. $69 at Walmart

Amazon ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $10 $21 Save $11 Yes, this top-seller might technically be called a "meat" thermometer, but don't underestimate its value when it comes to liquids and baked goods. The most accurate way to tell whether food is done cooking is by taking its temperature, and this gizmo presents a reading in seconds. "I can't believe I've gone so long without a good cooking thermometer," wrote an impressed cook. "This thing works great, seems accurate. I like the magnet so I can keep it on my fridge for easy finding. I used it to make yogurt — takes all the guessing out of that process." $10 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Ribbed Silicone Oven Mitt, Set of 2 $14 $35 Save $21 Every kitchen needs a good pair of oven mitts, meaning those hole-filled ones in your drawer need to go. These top-sellers are heat-resistant up to 500°F, thanks to their silicone coatings — and not only that, their ribbed design offers better grip than cloth mitts, plus they're water-resistant to protect your hands from hot splatters. They come in over 20 colors, though prices vary. (This pair is 60% off!) "These oven mitts are a game-changer in my kitchen," declared a buyer. "The ribbed silicone design provides a secure grip on hot pots and pans, giving me confidence when handling them. The soft inner lining is comfortable to wear and provides excellent heat protection. I appreciate that they are flexible and allow for easy movement of my hands, unlike some other oven mitts that can feel stiff and bulky. Plus, the set comes with two mitts, so I always have a backup when one is in the wash." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $125 $345 Save $220 Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so they know a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling collection is majorly marked down (over 60% off) and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! "I needed a complete set of good knives," explained a shopper. "After thorough research, I settled on these. The Henckels brand has an excellent reputation. They are well-balanced and each do the job as intended. They stay sharp longer than I expected. The wooden block looks nice and fits well on my countertop. This is a good investment that should last for many years!" Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for 2024 for more. $125 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels Solution 2-Piece Knife Set $25 $47 Save $22 Not looking for a whole set? This affordable pair will have you slicing and dicing with ease. Also made by Henckels, this duo includes 5.5-inch and 7-inch santoku knives. Their shorter, fine-edged blades are suitable for precision chopping and thinly slicing while their lightweight construction allows for effortless movement. "Bought these to replace some of my older knives," shared a content customer. "They work great and come sharp out of the box. I like the two sizes and they both fit in my hand well. Easy to grip and control while cutting." $25 at Amazon

Amazon Hunter Dual 15-Piece Knife Set $40 $200 Save $160 But wait: A 15-piece knife set for 40 bucks? Yes, chef! This one comes with a nifty self-sharpening block to keep the blades pointy, because we all know that trying to saw through a slippery tomato with a dull knife is about as aggravating as meal prep gets. Snag it before this 80% off deal gets chopped. "I am loving this knife set, the sleek design takes up very little space," shared a content customer. "It has a built-in sharpener, which is definitely a bonus and the white complements my mostly white kitchen beautifully. I could not be happier with this purchase." $40 at Amazon

Walmart Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker $127 $159 Save $32 Starbucks spending getting a little out of control? You won't miss your barista-made latte (or those insane lines) with this bestselling espresso maker in your arsenal. Just pop in your pod of choice and it'll brew both coffee and espresso drinks in no time — you can even pour them over ice on those sweltering summer mornings. "My boyfriend enjoys drinking hot coffee while I enjoy hot and cold espresso drinks," explained a fan. "This machine is good for the best of both worlds; I upgraded to this from a Keurig and I've never used a coffee machine more than I use this one. It's genuinely good espresso — I don't go to coffee shops anymore because I can get my fix at home." $127 at Walmart

Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $25 $50 Save $25 with Prime Hate having to drag out a cutting board every time you need to slice an onion? And does said onion make your eyes tear up with the sting of a hundred jellyfish? That's why thousands of shoppers reach for this bestseller, which chops veggies into tiny, uniform pieces with just one push. And because everything falls into the attached tray, you'll keep your counter clean too. "I love this ... cuts down my chopping time by 80%," gushed a user. "[It] comes with stuff you need to clean the grates! I have been using this almost daily, [the] whole family loves it ... Many times I had chopped more than I needed ... I just put the whole thing in the fridge ... it has its own storage." Save $25 with Prime $25 at Amazon

Amazon Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $33 $43 Save $10 with coupon Enjoying a warm breakfast on a busy morning has never been so easy, thanks to this contraption that'll make a bacon, egg and cheese (or two) without you having to wait at the drive-through. Just fill each tray with your bread, eggs, cheese and any toppings you'd like, and it'll cook everything so that it's nice and melty by the time you've gotten dressed. "Trust me when I say, it's a game-changer for breakfast lovers everywhere," raved a happy customer. "Not only is it super easy to use (just pop in your ingredients, close the lid, and voila!), but it's also incredibly easy to clean. No more messy stovetops or multiple pans needed — just one compact device that does it all." Save $10 with coupon $33 at Amazon

HexClad HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set $400 $661 Save $261 Gordon Ramsay approves of this brand, and you know how particular the celebrity chef is. The pans' hybrid construction combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, "is highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well." They're made of aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel for expert heat conduction and distribution, and their nonstick interiors make them a breeze to clean. Plus, the signature hexagonal etching helps encourage browning. With this starter set, you'll get the 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus lids for each. You'll also get the 7-inch Hybrid pan as a free gift with your purchase. "These are the best pans I have used," declared a home cook. "They are nonstick and cleanup is a breeze. I’ve used these for over a year, almost every day, and they are just like the day I unboxed them. I highly recommend these pans and plan to buy a set for each of my kids." Check out our roundup of the best pots, pans and cookware sets of 2024 for more. $400 at HexClad

Amazon Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set $60 $120 Save $60 with coupon An 11-piece nonstick cookware set for 60 bucks? There's gotta be a catch. Well, the only one I can think of is that there are just two detachable handles that clip onto every pot and pan in this collection — and that's a good thing! Now you'll be able to stack the pieces and save space in your cabinets. This top-seller comes with two frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, two removable handles, two silicone lids and two fridge storage lids. "I got these in order to make some more space in my cabinets," wrote a buyer. "These take up a quarter of the space my old pots and pans used. They work great on my glass stove top. They are so easy to clean and have not scratched, dented or stained!" Save $60 with coupon $60 at Amazon

Target Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer $100 $170 Save $70 Double-duty appliances are always a boon for smaller kitchens — but a 10-in-1 gadget? Our cups runneth over! This pressure cooker and air fryer combo has functions that range from steaming and searing to broiling and even yogurt-making, and it's large enough to hold a 4-pound chicken. Thanks for your service, full-size oven — you're on hiatus until Thanksgiving. "This pressure cooker/air fryer is so user-friendly!" exclaimed a shopper. "It’s just a matter of which lid to use and an easy program button to push! I love it! I used to have to use two separate units to do what only one does now. Well made and lots of options." $100 at Target

QVC Vitamix Pro Series 750 Blender $380 $629 Save $249 You'll feel like you have your own personal smoothie shop with this best-in-class blender. Boasting a 2.2-horsepower motor, it'll effortlessly blitz up ice and frozen fruit, though you could also use it for whizzing up sauces or even grinding up meat. From soup to nuts (as in, homemade nut butters), this workhorse will level up your meal prep like no other — and this is the best price I'm seeing. "Best blender I’ve ever owned!" raved a fan. "I had a Ninja, which is a good brand, but this is so much better! Easy to use and very easy to clean. My smoothies come out perfectly blended with no pulp or ice chunks. The soup setting is easy and makes perfect hot soup." $380 at QVC

Walmart Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender $30 $40 Save $10 Of course, you don't have to spend hundreds on a blender if you'll be using it less frequently. Take this lovely appliance that comes from Drew Barrymore's kitchen line: It costs about the same as five smoothies you'd get from a juice bar, but looks like a million bucks. And aesthetics aside, it has seven settings to choose from, whether you'd like a perfectly uniform mixture or want your gazpacho to maintain some texture. "I use this every morning to make my breakfast shakes," shared a shopper. "I use ice and a protein bar in my shake, and the blender handles both really well. And it's so pretty on my counter!" $30 at Walmart

Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen $7 $22 Save $15 Getting whacked in the face by a rogue droplet of hot oil isn't fun. According to the manufacturer, this bestselling splatter screen can prevent up to 99% of liquids from escaping your pan as you cook, meaning you're much less likely to get burned. Your stovetop will also be spared from greasy messes. Plus, it'll help keep odors from consuming your kitchen, and unlike a lid, it'll still allow steam to be released. Its little feet let it rest on your counter with the mesh part elevated, making it a cute little cooling rack. You could also use it as a strainer. "Love this product!" exclaimed one thrilled reviewer. "Not only does it keep oil from popping out of the pan and onto the surrounding area, but I haven’t had a splatter burn since I started using it. I can keep the guard on the pan and it doesn't burn or rupture. It is easy to clean in the dishwasher as well, and holds its strength and shape during cleaning." $7 at Amazon

Walmart Vesteel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 5 $19 $57 Save $38 Butterfingers, unite! Stainless steel mixing bowls are where it's at for clumsy bakers like me, since they're shatterproof. What I love about this set is that each bowl comes with a lid — that way, if you're making, say, bread dough that needs to rise, you'll have a cover for it without having to waste plastic wrap. Plus, you'll be able to pop any leftovers right into the fridge. "They are so much lighter than my regular mixing bowls and so much easier to handle," said a home baker. "I used to feel I was jeopardizing my life whenever I took my ceramic bowls down. I highly recommend." $19 at Walmart

Amazon Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 Ina Garten herself is a fan of this wildly popular and versatile pan, which is made of durable cast iron that'll last for years. It comes pre-seasoned and can withstand heat from any cooktop — it can even be used over a fire. Nothing's better when it comes to achieving the perfect sear on your meat — and I can say from personal experience that it makes the best pancakes too. "It's already seasoned and I love that!" wrote a Lodge loyalist. "It is my favorite pan now. It’s pretty, so I leave it sitting on my stove all the time. Nothing is sticking to it and it's super easy to clean, has great heat distribution and is excellent quality. This will be passed down for generations." Check out my full Lodge Cast Iron Skillet review for more. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Aksdth Air Fryer Silicone Liners, 2-Pack $7 $15 Save $8 Air frying is super convenient, until it's time to clean the tray. Take some of the work out by sticking one of these BPA-free silicone liners in before you cook; then, toss them into the dishwasher once you're done! So much easier than trying to scrape off caked-on residue. These fit air fryers with 3-5-quart capacities. "We make fries in the air fryer at least once a week," shared a user. "Plain or seasoned fries are easy, but adding other toppings makes a mess in the air fryer and looks sloppy when lifted out with tongs. No more! Cheese fries, chili fries, the silicone liner keeps the air fryer clean and your food looking good." $7 at Amazon

Amazon Whall Touchscreen Toaster $50 $91 Save $41 with coupon You'll feel so high-tech using this sleek touchscreen toaster, but the reality is, it couldn't be easier to operate. You'll have a clear visual guide when it comes to choosing the doneness level of your toast, as well as images of the different types of foods you can heat up, from bagels and pastries to waffles and English muffins. The extra-wide slots can handle thicker slices of bread, because we all know carbs are the best food group. "Toasters aren't often as good as they used to be," lamented a reviewer. "I tried and returned two before I purchased my Whall. It toasts evenly, has multiple settings (including defrost) and looks good on the counter. The pop-up button is a nice feature too. It lets you check progress on items you haven't toasted before. You won't be disappointed." Save $41 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Amazon Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle $200 $370 Save $170 So, your outdoor space is too small for a grill, and you'd really like to avoid a house full of smoke — but you're still craving those charred foods of summer. This indoor grill sears proteins and veggies like a champ, but its smoke control system means you won't be breathing in soot while you cook. In addition to a grill plate, it comes with a flat-top griddle (smash burgers, anyone?) and you'll be able to fit up to six steaks at a time on its roomy cooking surface. Bonus: It comes with a food thermometer for accurate results every time. "I honestly like meat and poultry grilled on this better than on my outdoor grill," admitted a shopper. "I am able to control the temperature better. The meat is much juicier. It's just easier to use and I'm not standing outside in the heat in the summer. I love the griddle function. Boneless chicken breast is so tender and delicious like this! I was stunned!" Check out our roundup of the best grills of 2024 for more. $200 at Amazon

Amazon Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $120 $170 Save $50 The best meals are the ones you can make by tossing all of the ingredients into one cooking vessel, then setting and forgetting. That's probably why the Instant Pot has become such a cult favorite — and this model, with its 10 functions in one, is so versatile, it just might become your most-used appliance. Make rice, sear chicken, bake bread ... or heck, even whip up some cheesecake in it. You'll be able to cook enough food to feed six people, so I'll be awaiting my dinner party invitation. "I was somewhat skeptical about Instant Pots for a long time and then I finally caved and decided to get one," shared a convert. "It's one of the better kitchen investments I've ever made. Delicious pulled pork in an hour, easy one-pot meals and perfectly cooked rice without a rice cooker. It opens up so many possibilities for weeknight meals. One day I even brought it to the office for a food day and made fresh mac and cheese in the cafeteria." $120 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $120 at Wayfair$150 at Macy's

Amazon Staub 3.5-Quart Braiser with Glass Lid $170 $270 Save $100 I love cookware with glass lids because they allow me to check on my food without letting out the steam that keeps things juicy. This stunner from Staub is made from sturdy cast iron and has a matte enamel interior to promote browning (i.e. flavor). Start it on the stovetop and move it into the oven to cook baked pastas, meats, casseroles, rice dishes — it would even be ideal for gooey cinnamon rolls. And it's so pretty, it can be used as a serving vessel too. "I have always wanted a Staub and was looking for a pan that could handle soups, light frying, braising and casseroles," wrote a fan. "This is perfect. So perfect, I made Chex Mix in it. Yes, a chef somewhere in the world is rolling in his/her grave. Point is, it's versatile and also impressive in design to carry a finished meal from stove/oven to table." $170 at Amazon

Wayfair Ten Strawberry Street Wazee 16-Piece Dinnerware Set $38 $80 Save $42 Ready to finally trade your mismatched dishes for a cohesive collection? I'm swooning over this matte set, which includes dinner plates, salad plates, bowls and mugs. Simple yet sleek, these pieces will enhance the presentation of your delicious meals without taking all the focus. They're also dishwasher- and microwave-safe. "The service for four is perfect for my family, and the matte finish gives it a modern and elegant touch that elevates every meal," shared an impressed customer. "Each piece is beautifully crafted with attention to detail, and the quality is immediately noticeable. The set includes everything needed ... and each piece has proven to be both durable and practical for daily use." $38 at Wayfair

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.