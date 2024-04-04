The 21 best bras of 2024: Every style for comfort and support

We all want to look and feel our best, and that means wearing clothing that supports and accentuates our body types. And it starts with undergarments. Whether you like a strapless style, bralette, or an underwire bra with soft cups, there’s a perfect bra for everyone. The trick is finding it. To do so, we talked to bra fitters, designers and our own team of shopping experts to find the best bras across multiple categories.

With their guidelines in mind, we researched over 50 top-rated bras in various styles and price points — and tested a variety of them ourselves. We then further narrowed the list based on price versus quality, comfort, support, style, sizes and colors offered, and, of course, those that received glowing customer reviews. Whether you’re looking for a comfortable wireless bra, a minimizing option for larger busts or a cute strapless option, there’s a bra on this list for just about everyone. Read on to see the 21 bras that customers and experts say feel so good, you’ll forget you’re even wearing them.

That said, if you’re looking for something with added support, you’ll likely find it on another list we’ve curated for the best support bras. And be sure to check out our guides on the best sports bras, the best bras for large breasts and the best wireless bras, too.

Best bra overall for 2024

Nordstrom Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra Best bra overall Fabric: 84% nylon, 16% spandex | Sizes: A to G | Colors: 16 options | Support features: Contoured plunge cups, molded mesh outer covers, elastic-edged stretch-lace wings and straps that increase in width as size increases | Type of bra: Plunge bra When it comes to choosing the right bra "you want something that is well-sewn. You want it to be even and reinforced at the straps and back," Elisabeth Dale, author of The Bra Zone and founder of The Breast Life told us. This gorgeous bra from Natori ticks those boxes and more. It not only provides the all-day comfort and support you’d expect from a T-shirt bra but also has a feminine lace trim that gives it a more fashion-forward feel. The partially lined bra features contoured plunge cups that give your bust a flattering shape and elastic-lined edges that keep the bra securely in place without digging into your skin. Even better, the width of the straps increases as the sizes go up to give you the support and reinforcement you need. “This is a great fitting bra that makes my modest bust size look great!" raved one customer. "Very comfortable, provides a great contour and the lace does not show through the shirt. The price was worth it. This is now my go-to bra.” Pros Supportive

Pretty

All-day support Cons Pricey $72 at Nordstrom Explore More Buying Options $72 at Bare Necessities$58 at Amazon

Other top bras we recommend for 2024

Vanity Fair Vanity Fair womens Beauty Back Smoothing (36c - 42h) Minimizer Bra, Damask Neutral, 38D US Best minimizer bra Fabric: 78% nylon, 22% spandex | Sizes: C to H | Colors: 20 options | Support features: Full-figure underwire bra with 4-way stretch fabric and two-ply cups | Type of bra: Full coverage/T-shirt If you’re looking to downplay your cup size, this minimizer from Vanity Fair may be just what you’re looking for. This full-coverage bra can minimize your bustline by up to one and a half inches. Along with a built-in underwire, it boasts two non-padded cups that comfortably cover and support your breasts. "Depending on the bra style and if you need a larger cup size, you might look for side panels or a wide back band and straps. These details are more critical in bras for people with fuller busts (anything over a DD)," expert Dale said. Luckily this option has extra side and back bands that are made from a four-way stretch material that smooths any bumps and bulges on your sides and back to create a nice layering base. It ranges in size from 36C to 42H and comes in a variety of colors. One happy customer reported: “Full coverage, minimizing and comfortable! Best bra I’ve found in a long time. I am very large-chested, and it is extremely difficult to find comfortable, affordable and nice bras! This checks all the boxes!” Pros Full coverage

Minimizer

Comfortable

Smoothing Cons Some shoppers weren't a fan of the underwire $22 at Amazon

True & Co True & Co Body Lift V Neck Bra Mink Best wireless bra Fabric: 77% nylon, 23% spandex | Sizes: A to DDD | Colors: 30 options | Support features: Heavier weight for increased support | Type of bra: Seamless full coverage This buttery-soft wireless bra comes in 28 different styles. Made from a blend of elastane and nylon, this pullover bra has a seamless knit band that hugs the body and provides the lift and support you need without a pesky underwire. It has a V-shaped neckline on the front and back, and it’s designed to keep its shape even if you wear it every day, so you don’t have to worry about stretching it out. The bra comes with removable pads if you’d like a little extra shaping. “I have been on a search for a very comfortable bra for the last year. I need support because I am a 34DDD, but the older I get the less I want to wear an underwire. This bra literally feels like you are wearing nothing, yet it’s supportive. I just ordered two more of these,” wrote one shopper. Pros Soft

Comfortable

Wireless Cons Limited sizes $22 at Amazon

Wacoal Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra Best strapless bra Fabric: 91% nylon, 9% spandex | Sizes: B to H | Colors: 4 options | Support features: Molded underwire cups, back and side boning | Type of bra: Convertible This strapless bra from Wacoal has an impressive 4.6-star rating with more than 2,000 reviews on Nordstrom, and for good reason. The smoothing bra features molded cups and light foam padding to provide a comfortable, natural shape, while the back and sides have boning and gripper strips to help keep the bra in place. It even comes with removable straps, so you can add them when you need extra support. The convertible bra can be worn conventionally, halter style or crossed in the back. “I usually have issues finding a strapless bra in my size, since I am a 34DDD. The bra fits perfectly, it stays in place and is very comfortable. It gives great support and the right amount of cleavage. I am so excited I finally found the right strapless bra,” raved one shopper. Pros Convertible

Doesn't slip down

Supportive Cons Pricey $76 at Nordstrom Explore More Buying Options $76 at Zappos$76 at Amazon

Warner's Warner's No Side Effects T-Shirt Bra Best T-shirt bra Fabric: 80% nylon, 20% spandex | Sizes: B to DD | Colors: 16 options | Support features: Underwire, front-adjustable straps, extra coverage panels | Type of bra: T-shirt Experts and shoppers alike love this comfy bra! Kimmay Caldwell, expert bra fitter and founder of HurrayKimmay.com, listed this as one of her top bra picks and it's easy to see why. It has a lightweight underwire built-in to provide support without discomfort. Plus, the straps are adjustable at the front for added convenience. Perhaps best of all, is the smoothing effect the bra creates. "Even when your bra fits well and the underwire is where it’s supposed to be, our bodies are soft and some 'stuff' can squish out. It’s totally normal and OK! If you want to smooth it over, this bra has extra side coverage using elastic-free fabric. It smooths out underarm 'sleevage' for a super sleek look," said Caldwell. Pros All-day support

Good coverage

Smoothing Cons Limited cup sizes $20 at Amazon

Harper Wilde Harper Wilde Bliss Best bralette Fabric: 79% nylon, 21% spandex | Sizes: XS to 6XL | Colors: 11 options | Support features: Wireless band for a comfortable lift without underwire | Type of bra: V-neck Thousands of shoppers can't get over how comfortable and supportive this popular bra is. Another one of Caldwell's top picks, the bestselling bra is made with no foam, cups, wires or padding, making it so comfortable that many shoppers say they forget they're wearing it. Its durable microfiber fabric construction gives you the lift and support you need without sacrificing comfort. It comes in eight colors and ranges in size from XS to 4XL. One five-star reviewer reviewer raved, "I’ve never been able to wear an unstructured bra until now, but these are amazing for a 60-plus-year-old 34DD. Just purchased a second set because I don’t want to wear anything else." Pros Comfortable

Wireless

Supportive

Wide range of sizes Cons Some shoppers say it runs small $45 at Harper Wilde

Freya Freya Women's Idol Underwire Molded T-Shirt Bra, Black, 34F Best bra for large busts Fabric: 81% polyester, 16% nylon, 3% elastane | Sizes: B to HH | Colors: 11 options | Support features: Underwire, adjustable straps | Type of bra: T-shirt Shoppers with large bust sizes can’t stop raving about this pretty option. Sleek and stylish, this bra smooths out lumps and bumps while still looking good up to a size HH cup. The brand is one of Dale's go-to's and the full-coverage balcony bra has molded cups, adjustable straps that make it great for bigger busts. "Full-cup bras are super comfy for that eight-hour everyday bra," says Dale. It comes in 11 versatile colors that will pair perfectly with the rest of your wardrobe. One five-star reviewer wrote, “If you're slim in the ribcage, but have larger cups, then this bra is a must-try! I ordered my true size, 28F, and haven't worn anything else since. If you're on the fence, just go for it. Can be worn comfortably all day. The girls stay facing forward, high and proud, and stay put allllllll day. There's no spillage. Seriously, I never write reviews, but when something works, it's worth talking about.” Pros Large cup and band sizes

Supportive

Full coverage Cons No small cup sizes $41 at Amazon

Third Love Third Love 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra Best bra for small busts Fabric: 76% nylon, 24% spandex | Sizes: A to H | Colors: 11 options | Support features: Memory foam cups, no-slip straps | Type of bra: T-shirt This popular bra comes in half sizes, so you can easily find one that fits perfectly. Smaller cup sizes know how hard it can be to find a bra that both fits at the band and doesn’t gap in the cups. That’s likely why more than 40,000 shoppers love this classic T-shirt bra that comes in half-cup sizes, so they can easily find their perfect fit even for small breasts. One customer with a A½ cup size commented, “I had waited waaaaay too long to find a bra that fits just right, and I'm so glad I did. It fits like a glove and is so comfortable I forget I'm wearing it. Highly recommend!” Pros Comes in half sizes

Comfortable

Supportive Cons Pricey $72 at Third Love Explore More Buying Options $72 at Amazon

Montelle Montelle Sublime Spacer Bra Best bra with side support Fabric: 84% nylon, 16% spandex | Sizes: D to H | Colors: 13 options | Support features: 3D knitted fabric, rounded 4-way stretch molded knit cup, double layer power mesh on side wings | Type of bra: T-shirt If you need extra support on your sides, check out this Montelle bra that has extra-wide straps. This classic bra is a favorite of Montelle Intimates brand director Annette Smith because “this spacer cup technology is light and breathable — you feel like you are barely wearing a bra. It’s supportive all day long and creates a lovely round shape.” Shoppers also love the extra-wide bands that offer extra support and help smooth out their sides and back. “This is the perfect lightweight bra," wrote one. "Very comfortable and supportive. The wire doesn’t dig into my armpits, which is a common problem with larger cup sizes. I’m ordering more." Pros Extended band sizes

Side support

Comfortable Cons No small cup sizes $25 at Montelle Explore More Buying Options $64 at Nordstrom

Lively Lively The All-Day Deep V No-Wire Best plunge bra Fabric: Nylon, spandex, rayon | Sizes: A to DDD | Colors: 3 options | Support features: Soft side boning, adjustable straps | Type of bra: Deep V When it comes to bra shopping, you no longer have to choose between comfort and style thanks to this option. Not only will this Lively bra keep you comfortable with its wire-free design, but it can also be worn with practically everything, thanks to its plunging V-neck silhouette. Made from a super soft modal fabric, the bra features breathable mesh wings to keep you cool and soft boning at the sides for additional support. What’s more, it has a J-hook at the back that lets you convert it into a racerback instantly. “I love how it looks under T-shirts. My favorite features are the deep V and the hook to convert it to a halter — I use that feature way more than I ever thought I would,” raved one shopper. Others say the convertible bra is perfect for travel since it can be worn under so many different silhouettes. Pros Comfortable

Wireless

Supportive

Convertible Cons Limited band sizes $45 at Lively Explore More Buying Options $45 at Shopbop

Nordstrom AnaOno Rora Post-Surgery Front Close Pocketed Bralette Best post-mastectomy bra Fabric: 92% modal, 8% spandex | Sizes: XS to XL | Colors: 4 options | Support features: Front closure, convertible straps | Type of bra: Bralette Designed by breast cancer survivor Dana Donofree, this bra is ideal for people who have had a mastectomy, since it simplifies dressing post-surgery making it ideal for post-operative recovery. “The wide back bridge design and thicker straps offer additional support through the back and underarms,” said Donofree. “The Rora, like most of our bras, features our trademark Tencel modal fabric that provides buttery-soft, irritation-free comfort.” The bra also boasts a front closure design and pockets that you can slip your prosthetics or symmetry shapers into. “Prior to surgery I tried several different bras and chose the AnaOno. This bra was exactly what I needed post-op for a lumpectomy. It was easy to use, was very supportive, and it was incredibly soft and breathable. Highly recommend,” said one customer.” While it was initially designed for mastectomies, shoppers who have had breast reductions and augmentations also rave about how comfortable and supportive it is post-surgery. Pros Soft

Comfortable

Supportive

Easy to put on and take off Cons Limited colors $59 at Nordstrom Explore More Buying Options $59 at Soma

Lively Lively The Dot Mesh Unlined Bra Best balconette bra Fabric: 81% nylon, 19% spandex | Sizes: A to DDD | Colors: 1 option | Support features: Soft underwire, front-adjusting straps | Type of bra: T-shirt We can’t get over how pretty this polka-dot bra is. This Lively balconette bra gives your girls a little lift, but it also helps keep you cool thanks to its breathable mesh material. The convertible straps are fully adjustable from the front, so you don’t have to struggle to fix them from the back, and it easily converts into a racerback. One reviewer shared: “I got this bra in green about six months ago and wear it almost every day. Lively bras are the most comfortable I’ve found, and the unlined bras are the perfect cross between the comfort of a bralette and the support of a bra." Pros Supportive

Pretty

Convertible Cons Only 1 color available $10 at Lively

Nike Nike Swoosh Sports Bra Best sports bra Fabric: 8% recycled polyester, 12% spandex | Sizes: XXS to XXXL | Colors: 7 options | Support features: Compression fit, elastic chest band | Type of bra: Sports bra In the market for a supportive and comfortable sports bra? Over 2,000 Amazon customers recommend this option from Nike. The pull-on bra offers medium support and light compression to get you through various activities. It also has Nike’s signature Dri-Fit technology that pulls away sweat from your body to keep you cool and dry during your workouts. It ranges in size from XXS to 3XL and comes in three versatile colors. “No one likes to shop for bras. This is a great product. It fits well, keeps the girls in line, and doesn't cut into your sides. It rides a little high in the armpits but does what it needs to do so you don't have side boob. Wicks sweat well too," raved one shopper. Pros Supportive

Comfortable

Affordable Cons Some shoppers find the compression too strong $35 at Amazon

Skims Skims Fits Everybody Push-Up Bra Best push-up bra Fabric: 6% polyamide, 24% spandex | Sizes: A to H | Colors: 21 options | Support features: Push-up, foam pads, flexible underwire | Type of bra: T-shirt This sleek bra from Skims is specially designed to give you the lift you’re craving without a ton of extra padding. It may look like your traditional bra, but this innovative style has lightweight push-up foam pads built in to give your bust a boost. The push-up is not only buttery soft but also offers stretch for added comfort and sizing flexibility. Said one happy shopper: “It’s the most inexpensive boob job you can purchase. I mean it. I liked that this bra didn’t hike my boobs up to my neck but still gave them a noticeable ‘oomph.’ Also, it’s crazy to me how it managed to be comfortable and made my boobs feel like they were being lifted by clouds. What in the shapewear sorcery?” Pros Tons of colors

Great lift

Comfortable

Large cup size range Cons Only five band sizes $56 at Skims

Dreamfit DREAMFIT Underwear for Women Plus Size Full Coverage Microfiber Underwire Everyday Smoothing Tshirt Bra - 38DD Tawny Best plus-size bra Fabric: 87% nylon, 13% spandex | Sizes: D to DDD | Colors: 2 options | Support features: Adjustable straps, U-shaped back | Type of bra: T-shirt With band sizes ranging from 38 to 46, this comfy bra is perfect for plus sizes. Thanks to the expanded size range, classic fit and padded straps, it is one of Dreamfit vice president Jessica Pfister’s favorites from the brand — “all of the incredible details of a designer bra in an expanded size range for just $30,” she said. The bra's molded no-show cups and the wide band provide a smooth layering base for clothes, while the cushioned foam straps relieve pressure from your shoulders. One reviewer called it “a great bra for bigger women,” adding, “Got this for my daughter in 46DD, and she loves it. She says that the cups fill well, no overflow. The underband is good and combined with the underwire (that she can't feel at all!), her twins feel well-supported. She loves that the straps are padded too, along with the cups, because there's none of the normal drag on her shoulders. Definitely a win. Pros Affordable

Supportive

Comfortable

Large band sizes Cons Not a huge range of cup sizes $20 at Amazon

Soma Soma Embraceable Enchanting Lace Demi Bra Best demi bra Fabric: 81% nylon, 19% spandex | Sizes: A to DD | Colors: 5 options | Support features: Memory foam cups, side panels, adjustable straps | Type of bra: T-shirt This demi cup bra from Soma has a sweetheart neckline that reveals a hint of cleavage while still giving you the support you need. The memory-foam blend cups give you a nice shape but aren't full coverage, so you can still let a bit of cleavage peak through a tank top with a plunging neckline. The bra also has lace side panels that are supportive and won't show through your clothes and adjustable straps. One happy shopper raved, "I bought my first Embraceable Enchanting Lace Demi Bra in store on a whim. It quickly became my favorite bra. Now I need one in every color! It’s the most comfortable bra I’ve ever worn!" Pros Affordable

Supportive

Comfortable Cons Doesn't have large cup sizes $29 at Soma

PrimaDonna PrimaDonna Madison Side Support Bra Best full-cup bra Fabric: 100% nylon | Sizes: C to L | Colors: 14 options | Support features: 3-part unlined underwire cups | Type of bra: Full coverage/T-shirt This sexy lace option looks feminine and provides the ample support and coverage that larger busts need. Anyone with a larger bust size knows, they typically have had to choose between a bra that looks good and one that will actually support them. Luckily, this PrimaDonna option is both fashionable and functional. Bra expert Dale is a fan, saying the brand is "pricey but worth every cent." That's thanks to the bra's deep molded cups that provide excellent lift for large breasts, the ample side support that smooths out any lumps and the pretty details that make the bra stand out from the crowd. One five-star shopper wrote, "As a large-breasted woman, this bra is marvelous. I've been buying them for years and still wear the old ones even though they are very 'worn' looking. This bra holds the girls where they need to be and the underwires do not pinch or stab you. No muffin tops either. Just a great-fitting bra. Well worth the money." Pros Side support

Full coverage

Comfortable

Gives lift Cons Expensive

Doesn't come in small cup sizes $146 at Amazon

Nordstrom Simone Perele Andora 3D Molded Underwire Bra Best everyday bra Fabric: 65% polyester, 35% polyamide | Sizes: B to G | Colors: 3 options | Support features: 3D molded underwire | Type of bra: T-shirt "Bras are a lot like jeans. Everybody has a different favorite based on what fits their body best, and the style they're going for. That said, there are a few great basic bras that fit well on lots of people," expert bra fitter Caldwell told us, and this Simone Perele option topped her list. The lightly molded cups offer a smooth contoured fit without adding any extra bulky padding to give you a natural shape. Shoppers can't get over how soft the material is or how pretty the floral detailing along the band and straps is. "Beautiful and comfortable," raved one. "I love Simone Perele's Andora bras and have bought five of them. This is a super comfortable and flattering bra with a nice snug band that never slips and gives great support." Pros Comfortable

Pretty

Flattering Cons Expensive $110 at Nordstrom Explore More Buying Options $110 at Bare Necessities