Grand Chute election: Tim Bantes and Jeff Ings vie for two-year term on Town Board

GRAND CHUTE — Voters will choose between challenger Tim Bantes and incumbent Jeff Ings for town supervisory seat No. 2 in the April 2 nonpartisan election.

In the three-way primary election, Bantes was the top finisher with 773 votes. Ings was second with 734 votes. Candidate June Johnson was a distant third with 239 votes and was eliminated from contention.

Bantes is making his second run for a seat on the Town Board. He lost to incumbent Ron Wolff last year. Bantes has been critical of the division and rancor that have entangled the board in the past two years, resulting in several lawsuits and ethics complaints.

One of the ethics complaints was filed against Ings by Grand Chute resident Connie Raether.

Ings contends the complaint is frivolous and politically motivated. He has served on the board since 2020 and voted with the majority of the board last year to eliminate special assessments for road improvements.

The winner of the election will earn a two-year term on the board.

As part of The Post-Crescent's election coverage, Bantes and Ings were asked to update a questionnaire to explain why they're running for office, what makes them the better candidate and how they would address the most important issues facing the town. Their answers are published below.

For information about registering to vote and polling locations, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

Related: Grand Chute Supervisor Ron Wolff acquitted of charge he profited off public contract

Tim Bantes

Tim Bantes

Address: 217 E. Broadway Drive

Age: 62

Occupation: Retired Grand Chute fire chief

Highest education: Associate degree in fire science technology from Fox Valley Technical College; six credits away from completing a bachelor's degree in public administration from Silver Lake College.

Relevant experience: 38 years in fire and emergency services; elected to the governing board of the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association and served as the association president in 2019; appointed to the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services Board; elected president of the Outagamie County Fire Chiefs Association for four consecutive terms; member of the Grand Chute Lions Club.

Campaign websites: www.electtimbantes.com and www.facebook.com/electtimbantes

Jeff Ings

Jeff Ings

Address: 4650 N. Gillett St.

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired

Highest education: Bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Relevant experience: Four years as Grand Chute town supervisor; corporate planning analyst (AAL/Thrivent); small business developer (self-employed); treasurer/budget director (St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church).

Campaign website: ingsforgoodgovernment.com

Why are you running for office?

Bantes: I have served the town in a leadership capacity and successfully worked on town issues for 15 years. I'm seeking to serve our town with the same level of dedication, responsiveness and integrity that I demonstrated as fire chief. We don't need more unnecessary lawsuits costing taxpayers thousands of dollars.

Ings: I would like to continue the progress this board has made in returning a voice to our Grand Chute residents. Our government exists entirely to serve our people. Our residents wanted financially harmful special assessments stopped. We accomplished that goal without the need to raise taxes.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Bantes: I have lived and worked in the town for nearly 20 years. It is my desire to use my proven experience and successful track record in local government to ensure a safe, fiscally responsible, sustainable and excellent quality of life for all current and future generations of Grand Chute citizens.

Ings: I have a four-year track record of listening to residents, solving issues and accomplishing results that a strong majority of residents have wanted.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Bantes: Town residents are sharing concerns about the magnitude and financial implications of the many lawsuits and ethical investigations against some Town Board members. The possible illegal meetings with secret agendas currently under review by the Brown County District Attorney's Office could deprive town residents of their right to open, transparent government. We must establish a vision for the town's future, especially in areas such as land use, roads and development planning, and do so ethically, honestly with citizen input and without the negative personal agendas. My town experience and knowledge will help resolve issues with ample opportunities for citizen input.

Ings: The biggest concern of residents continues to be that special assessments will be brought back against their will. I am working to prevent that. There are better, more fair ways to fund our roads. In addition, residents want strong, cost-effective public safety (police and fire) programs; good stewardship of tax dollars; good road and facilities maintenance programs; the elimination of drainage and flooding problems related to new development; thoughtful ordinances that are fair, consistent and respect property owner rights; and help with questions and issues they encounter. I work with these important priorities in mind.

Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Grand Chute election: Tim Bantes, Jeff Ings vie for seat on Town Board