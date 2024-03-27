Here's who's behind latest mailers, attack ads in the Neenah school board election

NEENAH - Like other local races, such as common council and mayor, positions for school board are nonpartisan. But school board races have been subject to partisan influence anyway.

The race for the three open seats on the Neenah Joint School Board has been hotly contested and went to a primary last month. Of the original eight candidates, six remain: incumbent Brian Epley and challengers Alex Corrigan, Susan Garcia Franz, Chari Long, Jeb Pfeifle and Roxanne Schwandt-Knutson.

Both the Democratic and Republican parties in Winnebago County have assisted most of these candidates earlier in the election season. And, as early voting opens and the April 2 election day draws closer, the stream of partisan influence and money into this election has only increased.

Mailings supporting Schwandt-Knutson, Pfeifle and Long sent by anti-CRT, anti-trans national political action committee

In addition to earlier mailings from the Winnebago County Republican Party, a national political action committee has been sending Neenah residents mail, too.

The 1776 Project political action committee sent postcard mailers endorsing candidates Pfeifle, Schwandt-Knutson and Long in mid-March. The PAC's website also endorses Pfeifle, Schwandt-Knutson and Long.

According to federal campaign finance records, the PAC received $2.5 million this election cycle, much of it from the Republican fundraising platform WinRed or from out-of-state donors. In previous election cycles, the group also received money from the Restoration PAC, which gets the bulk of its funding from billionaire Richard Uihlein, the owner of Wisconsin-based Uline shipping and packaging, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

This year, the 1776 Project PAC has endorsed 19 other candidates in several other Wisconsin school board races. The group has also endorsed candidates in Alabama and Texas. Last year, it also endorsed school board candidates in the Green Bay and Milwaukee metro areas.

According to the PAC's website, the 1776 Project rejects diversity, equity and inclusion as well as critical race theory in classrooms. Critical race theory, which is typically taught at the college and postgraduate levels, holds that race is a social construct used to oppress people of color and that racism is embedded in American policy and legal systems.

The group also advocates for parental rights in education curriculum transparency and "a comprehensive approach to school safety," though it doesn't address what specific measures it supports. It also lists as a priority protecting spaces in schools for "biological females" against "gender ideology," terms that have been used as the basis of bathroom restrictions for trans, nonbinary and gender nonconforming students, as well as book bans in Wisconsin.

Those priorities aren't reflected in the mailing the PAC sent to Neenah voters. Instead, the mailing reads, in part, "Parents and students are losing trust in the Neenah School Board because of COVID shutdowns, wasteful spending, slipping test scores and no accountability."

Candidates who responded to inquiries distanced themselves from the mailing or the group

Candidates endorsed by the PAC had different reactions to the mailing.

Long said she hadn't been aware of the mailing before it was sent, nor of the group's endorsement. While she agreed with the mailer's statements on spending and accountability, she said that she wanted to focus on local issues such as education of students with dyslexia. She also said she hadn't had time to look into the 1776 Project's other priorities and that her personal ideology is that she is an independent.

She added that, if elected, she would spend her time on the school board finding "solutions that make both sides happy and feel heard."

Through email, Schwandt-Knutson declined to provide a statement directly to the Post-Crescent, and directed reporters to her campaign website, roxannesk4njsd.com, and her Facebook group, www.facebook.com/roxannesk4njsd. Both sites state, "I have not received any financial support from any political party, nor was I asked permission, or have I granted permission, for the publication of my name, endorsement, or backing by any individual or group of people."

She did not say, however, whether she agreed with the statements on the mailers or the 1776 Project's priorities. Instead, she encouraged people to reach out to her directly and said she would refuse to participate in "partisan discussions."

Pfeifle did not respond to multiple inquiries from the Post-Crescent, nor does his campaign's social media page, bit.ly/Jeb4NeenahExcellence, address the 1776 Project mailers in any way.

Radio attack ads funded by local PAC and Winnebago County Republican Party; targeted candidate says words 'taken out of context'

A series of radio attack ads against Epley were funded by a new political action committee, We Can Do Better, which was founded by Neenah resident Len Kachinsky and registered on Feb. 23. State campaign finance records show the PAC was funded with $1,500 from the Winnebago County Republican Party and two contributions totaling $3,093 from Kachinsky.

The PAC spent $3,035 on ads on WVBO, WNAM and WOSH to run until March 31, according to public files from the Federal Communications Commission. All three stations are part of the Cumulus Radio group. We Can Do Better also spent $1,458 for ads from March 11 to March 29 on airtime on WHBY.

The radio ad claimed Epley said closing Hoover Elementary was "all bad" at the first candidate forum, only for him to turn around and vote in favor of closing Hoover later.

At the first candidate forum, held Feb. 8, the eight candidates were asked how they would vote on school's closure.

Epley did say, "I don't like it; it doesn't feel good, it's all bad," at the beginning of his response. However, the rest of his response dealt with the responsibility of being a school board member: "At the end of the day, we have to make hard decisions. It's not easy. It's not fun. You're going to make somebody mad. Someone is going to be disappointed."

He concluded: "We have to try to take into account the many factors. It's not just about one piece, it's a giant puzzle, and it's hard to get that all together and do the right thing, because the right thing is really hard to do."

Epley responded to the radio ads at the second candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters on March 13, saying the radio ad took his words about closing Hoover out of context. He said the board had not yet voted on closing the school when the first forum was held, and at the time it would have been "inappropriate" for him to discuss how he would vote on the closure.

"I hope this is not a new normal for our community," he said.

Yard signs at a home on Pendleton Road in Neenah support school board candidates Jeb Pfeifle, Chari Long and Roxanne Schwandt-Knutson.

Local parties, teachers' union endorse candidates for school board

Aside from financial contributions, both parties have also contributed mailers and door-knockers to candidates.

Alex Corrigan disclosed at the second candidate forum that she had received door-knocking help from the Democratic Party and Neenah Common Council candidate Kristen Sandwick, but she said she drew the line at having the Democratic Party fund mailers for her.

The Democratic Party of Winnebago County also shared a post from the second candidate forum and encouraged its followers to vote for Corrigan, Garcia Franz and Epley.

Epley has stated multiple times, both during the second candidate forum and on his campaign page on Facebook, that his campaign is self-funded and does not take donations.

Garcia Franz told the Post-Crescent on Monday that she received money from "a local group and some individuals," but that she would not exceed the campaign contribution exemption limit of $2,500.

"I believe that money and influence from outside the area of the race are not in the best interest of the district," she added.

State campaign finance records show that Corrigan and Garcia Franz received $500 each from the Wisconsin Education Association Council, a statewide teachers' union. The union also endorsed Corrigan, Garcia Franz and Epley for the school board election.

Last month, the other three candidates in the race — Schwandt-Knutson, Pfeifle and Long — were endorsed by mailers from the Winnebago County Republican Party. The three candidates told the Post-Crescent at the time that they hadn't expected the mailers, but welcomed the endorsements from the Winnebago County Republican Party. According to state campaign finance reports, Pfeifle and Long also received $500 and $400 donations from the party, respectively.

And, at the local level, an organization called Friends of Roxanne Schwandt-Knutson reported raising $1,865 for Schwandt-Knutson and spent about that amount on campaign materials such as door-hanging bags, yard signs and postcards. No other candidate has submitted local campaign finance reports, according to the school district.

Here's how to register to vote and what's on the ballot

The general election is April 2.

To find your polling place, see what's on the ballot and register to vote, visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us. To learn more about area races, check out the Post-Crescent voters guide.

You can register to vote on the day of the election at your polling place with a valid ID and proof of residence.

