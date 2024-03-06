Seymour Community Schools will ask voters for $15 million in additional operational funds in April referendum

SEYMOUR, WISCONSIN - Yet another Wisconsin school district is going to referendum for the spring election April 2.

Seymour Community Schools is proposing a three-year operational referendum that would allow the district to access property tax money beyond the revenue limit: $3.8 million for the 2024-25 school year, $5.2 million for 2025-26, and $6 million for 2026-27.

The total over those three years is $15 million.

Why is Seymour Community Schools going to referendum?

Essentially, the referendum would allow the district to access property tax money above the revenue limit, explained district administrator Kellie Bohn. The revenue limit is the maximum amount a district may raise through state aid and property taxes.

If the referendum passes, the additional money would help the school meet its operational budget without increasing tax rates. The reason the district can do this is because property values in the district have gone up, and the district has restructured and paid off some of its debt early.

Currently, the tax rate in the district is $8.16 per $1,000 of property tax value. Regardless of whether the referendum passes or fails, Bohn said the tax rate will remain the same. Either the school gets the money requested in the referendum, or the district would over-levy in order to keep paying off its debt, beyond what they owe on premiums and interest.

What happens if the referendum doesn't pass?

Bohn said the district had already slashed its budget by almost a third from the past year, mostly by not replacing teachers that left due to resignations or retirement.

She said there isn't much room left for further cuts. The district's enrollment has been declining — from 2,435 students a decade ago to about 1,800 this year — and with it, the amount of state aid the school receives, because aid is allocated on a per student basis. On top of that, the district's revenue limit hasn't kept pace with inflation.

Without the ability to access additional funds, Bohn said, "We just don't have a lot of options ... We offer a lot for the size of (district) we are. If we decrease staff, we will have to decrease programs."

Bohn said that while "being good fiscal stewards" is important to the community, so is keeping high-quality staff in the classrooms. "We know (they) make the most difference," she said.

The one-two punch of declining enrollment and inflation is one many Wisconsin school districts face, causing districts to either close schools or go to referendum.

Where can I go to learn more about the Seymour referendum?

Bohn was optimistic about the community supporting the referendum. "Seymour's been fortunate to have a high degree of community support for referendums. Our communities understand the importance of providing students with a high-quality education."

Still, she said she understood if people had additional questions. The district plans to hold meetings and open office hours throughout March in Black Creek, Nichols and Oneida, as well as open office hours at Mel's Coffee House, JSA Roasting and the Muehl Public Library in Seymour.

The district is also planning larger community presentations at 6:30 p.m. March 7 and 19 at the Seymour High School library and through livestream on Google Meet.

You can also learn more about the referendum and access the full meeting and office schedule through the school's website, seymour.k12.wi.us.

For information about registering to vote and polling locations, visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

Rebecca Loroff is an education reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her with story tips and feedback at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @RebeccaLoroff.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Seymour schools referendum seeks $15 million in operational funds