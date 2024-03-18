Incumbent Emily Voight faces former board member Mark Gabriel for Calumet County seat

APPLETON - Incumbent Emily Voight is seeking a second term on the Calumet County Board against former board member Mark Gabriel in the April 2 nonpartisan election.

Voight was elected to the District 3 county seat in 2020, while Gabriel was a board member from 2002 to 2006.

District 3 covers southwest Appleton bordering Calumet Street and State 441 to the north and south, and Telulah Avenue and Lake Park Road to the west and east.

All County Board members are up for election to serve a two-year term on the board.

County Board members serve as a legislative authority for the county, making decisions on county ordinances and deciding how county money is used through committees they are appointed to.

The Post-Crescent asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire telling us why they are running. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name and answers have been lightly edited for clarity.

Here are important dates for voters to remember for the upcoming election:

March 28: Deadline to request an absentee ballot

March 29: Deadline to register to vote in-person at your local clerk's office for early voting

April 2: Spring election and presidential primary

Mark Gabriel

Gabriel did not respond to messages and calls from The Post-Crescent to provide biographical information and answers to our questions.

Emily Voight (i)

Emily Voight

Age: 40

Occupation: Substitute teacher for Menasha Joint School District, manager and social media marketing coordinator of Friends of Butterfly Gardens of Wisconsin Inc

Highest level of education attained: Bachelor's of business administration and bachelor's of secondary education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Relevant experience: Current Calumet County Board supervisor since 2020. Chair of the Aging and Disabilities Resource Committee, vice-chair of the Rules Committee, member on the Land and Water Committee, previous secretary of UWO Fox Cities Foundation Inc.

Why are you running for Calumet County Board?

Voight: I am running to continue the work I have committed to in my first two terms on the board, specifically in my role as the chair of the Aging and Disabilities Resource Committee. As the mother of autistic children, it is important that we have representatives who understand the unique needs of individuals with different abilities. I enjoy helping others, and by serving on the county board I am able to assist my constituents with any issues they may have regarding our county.

Why are you the better candidate in this race?

Voight: As the current incumbent, I have the knowledge and experience to continue representing my constituents.

What are county residents telling you are their top issues and how would you address them?

Voight: When interacting with the public, I commonly hear constituents stating they don't know what services the county government provides. I take the time to listen and answer all their questions regarding what county government is and why it is essential to their lives. I welcome the opportunity to speak with more of the residents of Calumet County and encourage everyone to attend our county board meetings so they may see for themselves what it is we do and how we help the people of Calumet County.

