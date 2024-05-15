We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The 40+ best Amazon deals this week: Save up to 80% on gardening essentials, vacuums, tech goodies and more
These Amazon sales will have you scooping up top brands like Apple, Bissell and Keurig for a steal.
Did you know that the ancient Roman philosophy of Stoicism has been making a comeback? It's true, and no wonder — it's full of inspirational maxims, like this one from Seneca (4 B.C.-65 A.D.): "Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." It's with this nugget in mind that we congratulate you: If you're reading this, you're preparing to stock up on all manner of tech, clothing, housewares and beauty products in time for summer. Well, here comes your opportunity: The Amazon sales we're seeing feature a 15.6-inch laptop for $1,000-plus off, a pair of go-anywhere, do-anything Hanes shorts for a mere $9, an $83 markdown on an allergy-fighting air purifier and a celeb-approved Estee Lauder face serum for $46 off. We can see that lean and hungry look on your face from here — make Seneca proud and get shopping!
Best Amazon deals this week
Acemagic 15.6-Inch Laptop$278$1,300Save $1,022
Morento Air Purifier$70$153Save $83 with coupon
Addlon 100-Foot LED Outdoor String Lights$25$40Save $15 with Prime and coupon
Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender$13$20Save $7
Coffee Gator Espresso Machine$58$95Save $37
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner$99$124Save $25
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$80$129Save $49
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$9$17Save $8 with coupon
Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen$31$120Save $89 with coupon
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV$90$130Save $40
EcoNour Car Windshield Sun Shade$15$20Save $5
Drecell Handheld Vacuum$36$170Save $134 with coupon
Ninja Air Fryer$80$130Save $50
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream$13$20Save $7
Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings$24$30Save $6 with coupon
Amazon deals for 70% off or more
Show of hands: Who likes saving over $1,000? (That was rhetorical.) Unless you're a serious gamer or video editor, a straight-up, no-nonsense laptop for everyday computer tasks is more than sufficient. This highly-rated model lets you stay connected with family and friends via video calls, check your email, browse the web and stream your favorite movies and shows. It's equipped with 16GB RAM for quick-response multitasking, and you'll be able to use it for up to eight hours before it needs a charge. At under 4 pounds, it's highly portable too.
Get ahead of sweaty summer nights with this pair of chill headrests. Thousands of satisfied slumberers rave about their soft yet supportive feel, and their breathable down alternative fill helps promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. According to the brand, they're suited for all sleep styles, whether you tend to rest on your back, stomach or side. Nab 'em while they're nearly 75% off.
You, your kids and your grandkids will have a blast playing with this highly touted drone, which easily connects to your phone for taking photos and videos from above. Use it in the yard or even bring it on your next trip for a bird's-eye view of your summer vacation. And, oh, yeah: It can do 360-degree flips! Get it for an unreal 80% off.
Amazon deals for 50% off or more
If spring allergies are making you sneezier than one of Snow White's friends, you'll want this HEPA air purifier that's currently close to 60% off. Not only can it remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as large as 0.3 microns, but it does so quietly (as in, softer than a whisper). It's suitable for spaces up to 1,076 square feet.
Your slippery battle with tomatoes ends today. This top-rated knife set is majorly marked down (nearly 60% off) and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, and an 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew!
It's time to chuck all of your mismatched food storage containers and replace them with this heavily marked-down set. It comes with 12 round and rectangular containers, which are clear so you can easily see their contents. Since they're made of borosilicate glass, the containers are dishwasher-, oven- and microwave-safe (just not the lids), and their airtight silicone seals help prevent leaks.
Best gardening and outdoor deals
Let's avoid a tiki torch incident this summer, yeah? This long string of LED lights will illuminate your yard, patio or pool area with a warm glow that'll also allow guests to see which flavor of seltzer they're grabbing from the cooler. And feel free to leave them up all year: They're designed to endure harsh weather, be it heavy rain, wind or snow.
No room for a garden? Think again! This planter is like a high-rise condo for your flora — you'll be able to harvest five different herbs, flowers and more within a super-small footprint (12.5 square inches, to be exact). Rest it on the ground, hang it up, use it outside, indoors — the limit does not exist!
Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top seller is cordless for even more convenience. Overgrown shrubs, you've met your match.
Best Amazon deals on Yahoo reader faves
Never fight with your family over outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this bestseller is much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor.
Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This No. 1 bestselling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall.
Hate having to drag out a cutting board every time you need to slice an onion? And does said onion make your eyes tear up with the sting of a hundred jellyfish? That's why thousands of shoppers reach for this top seller, which chops veggies into tiny, uniform pieces with just one push. And because everything falls into the attached tray, you'll keep your counter clean too.
Best new Amazon deals this week
Sleek and efficient, you can whip up barista-level coffee drinks at home — we're talking lattes, cappuccinos and any other caffeinated delights. It even comes with its own milk frother for that fresh-from-the-cafe foam — you get all that for nearly 40% off.
Looking for a cute new suit? Make a splash with this asymmetrical stunner, which features flattering ruching and a supportive mesh panel at the waist, along with a fun ruffle detail along its strap. It comes in so many colors and prints that you'll be tempted to grab a few — and at these prices, we say go for it.
Bring your crispy, crunchy culinary dreams to life by way of Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the air fryer category. It has a wide temperature range (from 105°-450°F) and can roast, reheat and dehydrate, all in one machine. Plus, it's compact but can fit up to 2 pounds of fries in its basket.
Amazon deals on tried-and-tested products
This No. 1 bestselling, compact carpet cleaner went viral for a reason — it packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds. Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs but also from furniture and even car upholstery. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreze.
Does Mom have a green thumb? These No. 1 sellers were designed to slice through branches, stems and stalks like nobody's business. Made of durable stainless steel, the blades have a low-friction coating and a self-cleaning sap groove to help prevent sticking, and the nonslip handles offer a secure grip.
Treat your tush to the oh-so-refreshing spray of this popular bidet, which allows you to adjust the water pressure to your liking. It feels nicer than using scratchy toilet paper, and it'll also cut down on your TP spending (plus, it's more sanitary than wiping). Everything you need for easy installation is included.
Best headphone and earbud deals
These second-gen top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. They're rarely on sale for this price, so we'd grab 'em while they're $50 off!
There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort.
Earbuds aren't for everyone, and if you'd prefer some cushy headphones, this wildly popular pair from Sony is an insane 10 bucks — that's 50% off. Their lightweight design makes them comfortable to wear for extended periods of time and the swiveling ear cups allow you to fold them down for easy packing. A wide frequency range offers an immersive sound experience.
Best home deals
It's safe to say you won't be needing your puffer coat for a long time. Rather than letting it take up space in your closet, allow these roomy storage bags to keep all of your off-season belongings organized and out of the way. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them.
Whether you're at home or on vacation, this 1.7-pound device will make de-wrinkling your shirts a piece of cake. You can use it on everything from casual cotton clothes to more delicate silk garments, so go ahead and pack that new dress in your suitcase! It just so happens to be Amazon's No. 1 bestselling travel steamer and has nearly 75,000 satisfied users.
Hot sleepers, rejoice: Over 132,000 shoppers rave about these wrinkle-resistant cooling sheets, made from breathable bamboo. They're Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified and come in an impressive 35 colors and prints.
Best deals on tablets and tech
If you've been curious about all the hype around Apple's popular tablets, now's your chance for a firsthand peek. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.)
Want to feel like you're getting a spa treatment in the comfort of your own bed? This mask will feel like heaven as it massages your eye area (with heat, no less!), and it can also be paired to your phone via Bluetooth so you can unwind with some soothing tunes. At 60% off, this is a fantastic deal.
Going camping? You'd be wise to take this No. 1 bestselling solar generator with you. You can charge it ahead of time at home or let the sun do its thing via a built-in solar panel. It's got two AC outlets and USB ports galore to keep multiple devices juiced up while you enjoy the great outdoors. Plus, there's a built-in LED flashlight you can use as a backup.
Best $25 and under deals
This popular, No. 1 bestselling kit can minimize the risk of dryer-related house fires, as it'll do a more thorough job than simply wiping out the lint. Just attach it to your vacuum — you'll be amazed by how much it sucks up!
Great for getting into small corners and busting away grime from grout, this battery-powered gadget scrubs 60 times per second to save you time and elbow grease. It comes with two heads and is all ready to go with batteries. Spring cleaning has never been so easy!
Even the most seasoned green thumbs need protection from thorns and rough branches. These No. 1 bestsellers combine comfort and function with a breathable, knitted material and flexible rubber for improved grip. This six-pack is down to just over $2 a pair.
Best TV deals
If a smaller screen suits your needs, you won't do much better than this highly affordable, No. 1 bestselling 32-inch telly. It's equipped with Alexa voice control and is compatible with Apple AirPlay, meaning you can pair it with your Apple device to broadcast photos and videos on the screen.
Enjoy sports, movies and all your favorite streaming services on this bestselling 40-inch smart TV, which has high-def resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It's equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your television, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant access.
For a very reasonable $450 you can snag this No. 1 bestseller, which features 4K Quantum Dot Display for unbelievable picture quality. It automatically adjusts the brightness level of whatever you're watching, and when it's not in use you can have it display over a thousand pieces of artwork.