The No. 1 bestselling Hanes hoodie is on sale for just $15 on Amazon

We are still a few weeks away from summer and while it's a lot sunnier now than it was a month ago, we're still feeling that spring chill. Right about now, you have no idea what the temperature will be from one day to another. It can feel like you're somehow always dressed inappropriately. Well, you no longer have to play the role of a meteorologist (unless you are one) thanks to the Hanes Slub Knit Hoodie — perfect for layering or on its own, it's now only $15, down from $24. That's nearly 40% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Amazon is offering this fan-favorite hoodie for only $15 — the lowest price we've seen in over a year. This discount won't last forever so you might want to snag a few now. It's available in seven colors including white, turquoise and pink, though prices vary by color.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Hanes hoodie is the perfect swap for your favorite cardigan. You can throw it on over a t-shirt or tank top without sacrificing style. It's made with breathable cotton in a slub knit that gives it texture. The fabric is also lightweight without being gauzy, so it's not bulky — that means you can wear it under a jacket on a chilly evening or on an airplane without adding too much extra weight.

This hoodie's gonna take you places this spring. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 32,000 shoppers love this hoodie so much, they took the time out to give it a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

The breeziness of this hoodie makes it portable — one adventurous shopper takes hers everywhere. "I throw them in my tote and they travel around the world," she wrote.

"This is a keeper! Great weight for Spring and Fall!" raved a five-star fan. She then added a suggestion: "If you want a sloppy-loose fit order up a size from what you think you might need."

"I've bought three of these in the last few months," shared a happy shopper. "I can't believe how practical they are! I wear one of them most of the time––around the house, for a walk, painting outside, even for a lunch date with friends. I didn't have high expectations because of the bargain price, but am so thoroughly happy!"

Cons 👎

Shoppers say to beware because it can wrinkle easily. "The only reason that I didn't give this item a 5-star review is that they come very wrinkled because of their high cotton content," reported this reviewer. "The darker-colored hoodies are fine, but for the lighter ones, including the pretty 'Process Blue' one, the wrinkles are very obvious."

Said another: "I almost returned this hoodie because I was looking for something heavier. I decided to keep it because it is super lightweight and will be perfect for summer...It also wrinkles very easily."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Del Indio Papago Night Cream with Tepezcohuite $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Recovery Complex $55 $92 Save $37 See at Amazon

Msq Eyelash Comb $5 $10 Save $5 See at Amazon

Innza Laser Hair Removal Device $64 $95 Save $31 with coupon See at Amazon

Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $15 $25 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $9 $16 Save $7 See at Amazon

Wiholl V-Neck Petal Sleeve T-Shirt $15 $24 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Hanes Wireless Cooling Bra $13 $16 Save $3 See at Amazon