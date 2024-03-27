Hammond raises nearly $12,000 and Nichols nearly $8,000 ahead of Menasha mayoral election

MENASHA — Mayoral candidate Austin Hammond continues to outpace candidate Rebecca Nichols in fundraising and spending ahead of Tuesday's election.

Hammond has accumulated $11,829 for his campaign, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed with the city clerk's office. The total includes $4,507 in the most recent reporting period, which ran from Feb. 6 to March 18.

He has spent $10,281, leaving his campaign with a balance of $1,548.

Nichols has raised $7,805, including $4,147 in the most recent reporting period. She has spent $4,860, leaving her campaign with a balance of $2,945.

The winner of the nonpartisan election will earn a four-year term as mayor and succeed incumbent Don Merkes, who didn't seek reelection after 16 years in office.

Only three votes separated Hammond and Nichols in the primary election. Hammond received 567 votes (29.8% of the total), and Nichols received 564 votes (29.6%). Common Council President Stan Sevenich and newcomer Kyle Coenen finished third and fourth, respectively, and were eliminated from contention.

Hammond has been endorsed by Merkes, council member Tom Grade and former state Rep. Amanda Stuck, among others.

Nichols has been endorsed by Sevenich, state Rep. Lee Snodgrass and former City Clerk Debbie Galeazzi, among others.

Hammond for Mayor campaign committee

Hammond has contributed $1,742 to his campaign. Another 63 people or organizations have contributed, including 15 who donated $200 or more.

Doug Baeten, Fremont, $500

Melissa Hammond, Fremont, $500

Tyler Klaver, Appleton, $500

Thiede for Supervisor, Appleton, $500

Craig Zoltowski, Menasha, $500

Robert Hammond, Fremont, $495

Sharon Baeten, Fremont, $480

Sarah Bauer, Menasha, $460

Jim and Theresa Wilson, Redgranite, $400

Renee Gralewicz, Appleton, $320

Erik Forsgren, Fremont, $300

Brian Keberlein, Neenah, $300

Jacy Park, Neenah, $300

John Bergstrom, Neenah, $250

Michael Keehan, Menasha, $250

The contribution limit for an individual or candidate committee is $500.

Friends of Rebecca Nichols campaign committee

Nichols has contributed $258 to her campaign. Another 46 people or organizations have contributed, including 17 who donated $200 or more.

Katherine Bauer, Menasha, $500

Eric Roush, Menasha, $500

Joanne Roush, Menasha, $500

Candyce Rusin, Menasha, $500

Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin, Green Bay, $400

Rachael Dowling, Menasha, $300

Neenah-Menasha Professional Firefighters Inc. (Tony DiPiazza), Neenah, $300

Neenah-Menasha Professional Firefighters Inc. (Jamie Leonard), Neenah, $300

Neenah-Menasha Professional Firefighters Inc. (Greg Wroblewski), Neenah, $300

Neenah-Menasha Professional Firefighters Inc. (Anthony Leiton), Neenah, $275

John Pack, Menasha, $250

Robin Foran, Tyrone, Georgia, $200

James Gunz, Neenah, $200

Neenah-Menasha Professional Firefighters Inc. (Kevin Korth), Neenah, $200

Steven Krueger, Fox Crossing, $200

Snodgrass for Assembly, Appleton, $200

Allen Wroblewski, Combined Locks, $200

Hammond and Nichols incurred expenses for Facebook and radio ads and for campaign materials such as voter lists, photos, logos, buttons, cards, car magnets, door hangers, mailers, yard signs, T-shirts and websites.

For information about registering to vote and polling locations, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

