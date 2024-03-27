Hammond raises nearly $12,000 and Nichols nearly $8,000 ahead of Menasha mayoral election
MENASHA — Mayoral candidate Austin Hammond continues to outpace candidate Rebecca Nichols in fundraising and spending ahead of Tuesday's election.
Hammond has accumulated $11,829 for his campaign, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed with the city clerk's office. The total includes $4,507 in the most recent reporting period, which ran from Feb. 6 to March 18.
He has spent $10,281, leaving his campaign with a balance of $1,548.
Nichols has raised $7,805, including $4,147 in the most recent reporting period. She has spent $4,860, leaving her campaign with a balance of $2,945.
The winner of the nonpartisan election will earn a four-year term as mayor and succeed incumbent Don Merkes, who didn't seek reelection after 16 years in office.
Only three votes separated Hammond and Nichols in the primary election. Hammond received 567 votes (29.8% of the total), and Nichols received 564 votes (29.6%). Common Council President Stan Sevenich and newcomer Kyle Coenen finished third and fourth, respectively, and were eliminated from contention.
Hammond has been endorsed by Merkes, council member Tom Grade and former state Rep. Amanda Stuck, among others.
Nichols has been endorsed by Sevenich, state Rep. Lee Snodgrass and former City Clerk Debbie Galeazzi, among others.
More: Austin Hammond and Rebecca Nichols seek to make history as mayor
Hammond for Mayor campaign committee
Hammond has contributed $1,742 to his campaign. Another 63 people or organizations have contributed, including 15 who donated $200 or more.
Doug Baeten, Fremont, $500
Melissa Hammond, Fremont, $500
Tyler Klaver, Appleton, $500
Thiede for Supervisor, Appleton, $500
Craig Zoltowski, Menasha, $500
Robert Hammond, Fremont, $495
Sharon Baeten, Fremont, $480
Sarah Bauer, Menasha, $460
Jim and Theresa Wilson, Redgranite, $400
Renee Gralewicz, Appleton, $320
Erik Forsgren, Fremont, $300
Brian Keberlein, Neenah, $300
Jacy Park, Neenah, $300
John Bergstrom, Neenah, $250
Michael Keehan, Menasha, $250
The contribution limit for an individual or candidate committee is $500.
Friends of Rebecca Nichols campaign committee
Nichols has contributed $258 to her campaign. Another 46 people or organizations have contributed, including 17 who donated $200 or more.
Katherine Bauer, Menasha, $500
Eric Roush, Menasha, $500
Joanne Roush, Menasha, $500
Candyce Rusin, Menasha, $500
Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin, Green Bay, $400
Rachael Dowling, Menasha, $300
Neenah-Menasha Professional Firefighters Inc. (Tony DiPiazza), Neenah, $300
Neenah-Menasha Professional Firefighters Inc. (Jamie Leonard), Neenah, $300
Neenah-Menasha Professional Firefighters Inc. (Greg Wroblewski), Neenah, $300
Neenah-Menasha Professional Firefighters Inc. (Anthony Leiton), Neenah, $275
John Pack, Menasha, $250
Robin Foran, Tyrone, Georgia, $200
James Gunz, Neenah, $200
Neenah-Menasha Professional Firefighters Inc. (Kevin Korth), Neenah, $200
Steven Krueger, Fox Crossing, $200
Snodgrass for Assembly, Appleton, $200
Allen Wroblewski, Combined Locks, $200
More: Here's an Appleton-area voters guide for the April 2 election in the Fox Valley
Hammond and Nichols incurred expenses for Facebook and radio ads and for campaign materials such as voter lists, photos, logos, buttons, cards, car magnets, door hangers, mailers, yard signs, T-shirts and websites.
For information about registering to vote and polling locations, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.
Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke.
This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Menasha mayoral election fundraising sees Hammond ahead of Nichols