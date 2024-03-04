Neenah Common Council election: Mark Ellis and Kristen Sandvick compete in District 1

NEENAH — Candidates Mark Ellis and Kristen Sandvick will compete in the April 2 nonpartisan election for a three-year term on the Common Council after advancing through the District 1 primary election.

Only 17 votes separated the two in the primary, with Ellis receiving 284 votes and Sandvick 267 votes. Candidate Brian Roeh was eliminated from contention. Incumbent John Skyrms didn't seek reelection.

Ellis is seeking a third stint on the Neenah council 26 years after his last one. He served on the council from 1981 to 1987 and from 1993 to 1998.

Sandvick ran for the council in 2022. She survived a three-way primary election before losing to incumbent Kathie Boyette by 10 votes.

The League of Women Voters of Winnebago County will sponsor a forum for Neenah council candidates at 6 p.m. March 13 at City Hall, 211 Walnut St. The candidates will respond to questions from the audience.

As part of The Post-Crescent's election coverage, Ellis and Sandvick were asked to update a questionnaire to explain why they're running for office, what makes them the better candidate and how they would address the most important issues facing the city. Their answers are published below.

For information about registering to vote and polling locations, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

Mark Ellis

Address: 218 Clybourn St.

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired

Highest education: Studied political science and marketing for two years at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Relevant experience: Neenah alderman for 11 years; vice president of the Neenah council; and past board member of the Neenah-Menasha YWCA (now YMCA), Youth Go, Future Neenah Development Corp., Future Neenah Inc., United Community Services Inc. and Beaming Inc.

Campaign website: None

Kristen Sandvick

Address: 312 Caroline St.

Age: 37

Occupation: Stay-at-home parent, homeschool teacher, growth and development teacher

Highest education: Bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Relevant experience: I interned with Coulee Region Mediation and Restorative Justice, where I learned skills on conflict resolution and mediation. I spent nearly two years as a Wisconsin Works (W-2) coordinator in Monroe County. I have community engagement experience as a La Leche League leader and as a homeschool co-op administrator for the past eight years.

Campaign website: www.facebook.com/ksandvickforneenahcitycouncil

Why are you running for office?

Ellis: Since I first became an alderman 43 years ago at age 25, I wanted to quietly leave my mark for a better Neenah. In 1981, when we began to rebuild our downtown, I was a key member to make that happen. Now that I’m retired, I want to serve again.

Sandvick: I love this community. I have lived here for most of my life, and I believe that it is a great place to live. Historically, Neenah has been a place where people have wanted to live and raise their children, and with good leadership, it can continue to be.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Ellis: Experience. My past years of serving on the city council, along with my years of participating in community events and serving on several local nonprofit boards of directors, make me well prepared to serve District 1 and Neenah once again.

Sandvick: As your alderperson, I will actively seek out opinions on local issues from my district's residents and small businesses. I will prioritize finding solutions that benefit our district and the greater community.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Ellis: The folks I have spoken with are all pretty pleased with Neenah and its growth. I wish to continue that direction.

Sandvick: While canvassing, I heard concerns about where the city is spending money. There were concerns about unsafe roadways, parking downtown and pedestrian crossings. People also wanted to know if there would be any developments along First Street on Doty Island, specifically, if Doty Island could get a Kwik Trip. One resident suggested we could consider having West Wisconsin Avenue become pedestrian only. This idea reminded me of a street from my time in Hong Kong that was pedestrian only at peak times. I look forward to bringing creative problem-solving to our city council.

