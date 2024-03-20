Q&A: Candidates for Kimberly school board share priorities, goals ahead of spring election

KIMBERLY - This spring, voters in the Kimberly Area School District will choose from among four people seeking two seats on the School Board.

Incumbents Mary Pribbenow and Ammie Ebben are running against challengers Jessica Bowden and Carrie Van Thiel.

Four candidates are running for these seats. We reached out to candidates and asked them to tell us a little about themselves, their priorities and what motivated them to run for office.

Candidates appear in alphabetical order. Submissions were lightly edited for clarity.

Jessica Bowden

Resident of: Buchanan

(Bowden did not reply to multiple requests from the Post-Crescent to submit responses to the biographical information and questionnaire. Residency information came from election papers.)

Ammie Ebben

Resident of: Combined Locks

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired mental health counselor and registered nurse

Highest level of education: master's degree in science, education and counseling

Relevant experience: I have experience as a Kimberly school board member since 2008. I am a parent of four children who graduated from Kimberly and am familiar with the academic requirements necessary for success beyond high school. My formative years spent in Combined Locks and Kimberly school districts continue to be instrumental in my life. Growing up within a family of educators, I have an awareness of issues they face. Having had a career as a pediatric nurse and youth mental health counselor, I am aware of the social and peer pressures that threaten our children.

Mary Valentyn Pribbenow

Resident of: Kimberly

Age: 63

Occupation: retired

Highest level of education: master's of social science work from University of Wisconsin-Madison

Relevant experience: I am serving my 15th year on the Kimberly school board and am humbled to serve as the current board president. My experience on the board is invaluable and it has enhanced my understanding of the importance of quality public education. I believe in the dignity of each person and want each child to achieve their potential. I am a positive person by nature and believe we are never done learning. My experience as a mom and a grandmother provide perspective and understanding as well.

Carrie Van Thiel

Carrie Van Thiel

Resident of: Combined Locks

Age: 53

Occupation: self-employed cosmetologist

Highest level of education: Kimberly High School, Gill-Tech Cosmetology School with a managerial and establishment license

Relevant experience: As a parent of five children, three who are graduates of Kimberly and two who are current students in the district, I have been on many committees throughout the years. I have spent countless hours volunteering, know many of the parents and teachers in our community and have business management skills that I will bring to my role as a school board member.

Why are you running for office?

Ebben: I am running to maintain my seat on the school board because I am passionate and committed to our district’s goal of maintaining the highest educational standards. I recognize the importance of continuity, respectful collaboration, deliberation and compromise in decision-making, which the current board has collectively done as we strive to address the many new challenges that face the district. As an active board member, being fully committed to our district's children, I am dedicated to maintaining our tradition of the highest educational, art, music and co-curricular standards while balancing the challenges of being fiscally responsible to those we serve.

Pribbenow: I love to learn, have supported my own children and grandchildren in their learning, and consider myself a champion of quality public education. In Kimberly, our Plan for Excellence provides the framework for all students to reach their potential. That involves helping students become problem solvers, supporting student wellness (mental, social, and physical), preparing students for career pathways and continuing to raise our achievement. We are charged with being good stewards of taxpayer dollars. I want to continue to be a part of the good work we do every day to prepare students for life.

Van Thiel: I’m a proud lifelong community member and would be honored to serve in it. I believe in the value of public education that serves the interests of the entire school community. I would love to be a part of continuing that level of commitment and success that the Kimberly School District has achieved.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Ebben: I respect any individual who is a candidate for the Kimberly school board who is willing to commit their time and energy for the betterment of our students. I am certain that each candidate is qualified in their own right. With that said, I am passionate about the community of Kimberly. Having been educated within the district and having recognized the merits of that education, we moved our children here to be beneficiaries of that same education. I have valued the experience of serving on the board and would be honored if given the opportunity to continue.

Pribbenow: These qualities set me apart: I am a clear communicator. I listen well. I am a person of integrity. I know I am not the smartest person in the room, so I welcome the insight fellow board members, administrators, teachers, parents and other experts offer. I collaborate and work well with others. I recognize that any power we have as a school board lies in the board, not in any one individual. Making decisions, setting policy and being fiscally responsible as a group is critical to moving our district forward.

Van Thiel: I am not a better candidate than the others who are running. I am a willing candidate. I am willing to listen, learn and grow with our community and all of the achievements and challenges that will go with it.

What are residents saying the district's most important issues are, and how would you address them?

Ebben: Overall, community members have expressed gratitude in regard to the district’s Plan for Excellence and its positive impact on students. Current resident concerns include managing the district budget with escalating expenses and its impact on taxes, decreased funding due to decline in enrollment, continuing to focus on safe routes to school, and student mental health and substance abuse. Through intentful information-seeking, utilizing community and state resources, focused problem-solving and respectful collaboration, I am confident the board will respond to these challenges.

Pribbenow: Residents of the Kimberly Area School District have come to expect excellence in education, and it remains the top issue in our district. The district sought input from residents who met in focus groups to help contribute to our most recent Plan for Excellence. Those groups highlighted the need for interpersonal skills education, which includes communication, time management, perseverance and developing a growth mindset. I think residents appreciate that we listen, we respond, and we strive to be transparent in the way we go about the business of the school district.

Van Thiel: In my opinion, keeping our high standard of education and support of all students, teachers and staff is the most important issue. The current board manages this wonderfully and I will strive to maintain this level of support and also be willing to make adjustments in the future to continue forward in this same manner.

