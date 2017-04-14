Where the Stars Went on Spring Break 2017

Spring break isn’t just for 18-year-olds with fake IDs, ridiculously small bikinis, and bad judgment (hello, tramp stamp!). This year, more than usual, a lot of famous folks used it for family time… and yet another vacation.

So which locales were popular with celebrities for spring break 2017? Here, we break it down — and share some of the best pix. (Hey, Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth, invite us next time!)

St. Barts

The posh Caribbean island, where French is the native language, is always a celebrity favorite — just ask David Letterman’s fuzzy-wuzzy beard, which is a fixture there — and it’s attracted several stars over the last few weeks. Orlando Bloom was back on a paddleboard — in swim trunks this time — late last month while traveling with friends. Uma Thurman, celebrating her victory in a nasty custody battle with her ex, took to the island for a little R&R in early April. And after unloading their Mexican vacation house (next to George Clooney’s twin mansion), Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber also picked the island for a respite, bringing along at least one of their kids (daughter Kaia).









If only they were a more attractive family… Sigh.

Australia

Matt Damon and family made the hella long trip to Australia, where he has been bro-ing it up with buddy Chris Hemsworth and co. (You know Ben Affleck is so jealous.) The Thor hunk, who relocated his family with Elsa Pataky to Byron Bay from Los Angeles a few years back, is the spokesperson for Australia, so who better to show you a good time? Unfortunately, their adventures included treatment by paramedics when one of Damon’s daughters was reportedly stung by a jellyfish. Hey, better to be treated by professionals than that other jellyfish sting remedy! But, hey, go to Australia. It’s a beautiful place. Seriously.

Hawaii

During a recent interview, Jordana Brewster said she was looking forward to spring break in Hawaii as her producer husband, Andrew Form, had been off on set and away from home recently. And boom — there she is, along with her two little boys, thanks to Instagram.









Other celebs who have said “aloha” to the big and little islands recently are Kate Hudson, who made the trip with her boys (after a romantic trip away with new bf Danny Fujikawa). It was also a family affair for Liev Schreiber, who hit the beach with his sons. Kendra Wilkinson Baskett did the same, although her getaway apparently had its ups and downs.





Not everyone was in Hawaii for family time, though. Wink wink, nudge nudge to Naya Rivera and David Spade, who enjoyed a hot make-out session in a pool. ‘A‘ole pilikia!

Europe

Island livin’ is nice and everything, but let’s face it — so is Europe. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell brought their twin daughters to what the model described as her “motherland.” (The model’s father was born there.)









Meanwhile, Daisy Fuentes and Richard Marx are in Spain staying at the sickest villa. Thank you, Kohl’s — and “Right Here Waiting” royalties. (We mostly included them just so that some of y’all would comment: They’re together?! Yes, they are. Married since 2015.)









Mexico

Border-wall drama isn’t keeping the stars out of Mexico. Gwyneth Paltrow was just in Los Cabos (again!) with her kids, Apple and Moses, and her man, Brad Falchuk. Also singing “Oh, Mexico” were Sienna Miller (and no, not with Brad Pitt), Bella Hadid, Kevin Hart, and Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler — this is where that bare-buns photo of the NFL player was snapped.