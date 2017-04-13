Mariah Carey Goes to the Happiest Place on Earth Amid Breakup With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey, pictured here in 2012, loves her some Mickey Mouse. She was at Disneyland (again!) on Wednesday. (Photo: Kent Phillips/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Breakup? What breakup? That has been Mariah Carey’s attitude about her split with Bryan Tanaka.

The diva took her kids to the “happiest place on Earth,” Disneyland, on Wednesday — just two days after her breakup made headlines. She shared two photos from the excursion — the first personal posts she’s made to social media since she gave the backup dancer the heave-ho.

“Disneyland with #demkids,” the singer, who is 47 or 48, wrote with some hearts in the first post.

Moroccan and Monroe looked like they were having a swell time, hanging with their mom and blowing bubbles. Let’s be honest, though: Going to Disneyland can’t be that exciting when they’ve been there as many times as those kids have. (Oh, cool — another VIP trip to Disney. Thanks, ma. Can we fly to Paris for dessert?)





Mariah also shared a funny Boomerang in which she pretended to pop the camera. “#Pow,” she wrote.





We wonder who that was directed at. Perhaps the guy she supposedly dumped because she was tired of paying his $hopping bills?

Well, if you’re expecting Mariah to divulge deets about what went wrong in her (possibly fake) romance with Tanaka, think again. She never really explained what went wrong with James Packer. She just sang about it later in “I Don’t.”

Earlier this week it was announced that Mimi is forming her own record label, Butterfly Records, and will be releasing a new album later this year. Perhaps whatever happened with Tanaka will get a track. Though the quickie rebound relationship may not even be worth that much.





