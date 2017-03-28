Kristin Cavallari Shares NSFW Photo of Husband Jay Cutler: ‘No Tan Lines’

NFL pro Jay Cutler is a free agent and free of tan lines.

While on vacation with wife Kristin Cavallari, the 33-year-old athlete decided to shed his swimsuit while admiring the ocean view. "Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free," Cavallari -- who has posted sexy pics of her husband in the past -- captioned the photo, quoting Cutler's former Denver Broncos teammate, Tony Scheffler.

Cavallari has been sharing quite a few snaps from the couple's picturesque vacation, but Cutler's backside was her only NSFW image from the trip. The two also posed for a cute photo on a beach swing, and this time, Cutler wore his swim trunks and Cavallari sported a teeny brown bikini. "Swingin' around," she captioned the pic.

WATCH: Kristin Cavallari Defends Husband Jay Cutler Against Fat Shamers by Sharing 'Hot AF' Photos

The Hills star also shared a photo of herself enjoying the sun and surf while wearing a white bikini top and calling attention to her "saltwater hair."

She went on to post an image of an amazing view of the ocean, Cutler's butt not included. "In case my last post gets deleted, here's the unobstructed view #GonnaMissThisPlace," she quipped.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen Defends Kristin Cavallari After Mom Shaming Controversy -- 'I Loathe These S**thead Commenters'

The mother of three also preemptively shut down any rumors about the possibility of fourth baby upon sharing a pic of herself on a bike ride. "Not sure why it looks like I'm holding a pregnant belly," she captioned the snap. "Wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper."

Here's a look at the couple's envy-worthy vacation photos:

