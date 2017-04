Gwyneth Paltrow is south of the border in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on vacation with boyfriend Brad Falchuk. You don’t need to subscribe to the Goop newsletter to know what the actress looks for in a quality vacation. We’ll sum it up: She likes a sandy beach (preferably in Mexico) and packs plenty of string bikinis and shades. See how her vacations all sort of look the same (other than the studly travel companion, who changes due to conscious uncoupling).