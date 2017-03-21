Orlando Bloom Goes Paddleboarding Again — but He’s Not Naked

Orlando Bloom paddleboarding in St. Barts? Boring!
The Pirates of the Caribbean star spent an action-packed day on the beach in St. Barts on Monday. He was paddleboarding! He was snorkeling! He was flirting! However, seeing him do all these things fully clothed made us feel like we were missing out.
After Paddleboard Penis Gate 2016 — you remember, that’s when a nude Lando acted as then-girlfriend Katy Perry’s manservant and paddled her around in the waters off of Sardinia — we expect a little more from the 40-year-old British actor. And by more, we guess we mean less.
Orlando’s vacation — which he’s on with Australian model Kristy Hinze, her businessman husband, and some other friends (including a brunette he’s being linked to in a post-Perry world — certainly isn’t terrible.
He showed his strength:
He starred in his own version of Aquaman:
He flirted (or merely sat next to a woman while both of them were on their phones) and ignited romance rumors:
He even smiled at the paparazzi!
However, despite all these pretty Orly photos, we were left somewhat underwhelmed. Sometimes less is more.
