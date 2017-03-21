Celebrate Scott Eastwood’s Birthday With Some of His Best Shirtless Moments

Scott Eastwood, son of Clint Eastwood, turns 31 today! And to celebrate his birthday, we are taking a look at some of his top shirtless moments.

Scott told E! News that “fitness is a really important part of [his] life.” When it comes to training, Eastwood likes “to incorporate a bunch of different things,” and he said that “it’s important to always change it up.” And it’s definitely paying off.

So what are some of the activities Scott does to stay in top shape? He clearly loves biking:





And boxing:





Can’t forget about yoga:





Or those battle ropes:





Scott also makes sure to watch what he puts in his body, and after working out he ensures that he stays hydrated:





As well as cooled off:





As for his diet, Scott tries to keep his meals simple with “clean fish, clean meat, clean vegetables, and not a bunch of bread or other crap.” However, he did admit that chips and salsa are his vice and that he’s a huge fan of Mexican food. Well, he’s obviously not eating too many chips, since he is constantly posting shirtless photos.

Happy birthday, Scott. We hope that you continue to never wear a shirt!

Celebrate Rob Kardashian’s 30th birthday with some of his cutest moments with Dream:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: