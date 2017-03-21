Justin Bieber Takes Shots, Loses Shirt, and Dances With Old Lady

Justin Bieber has been hot and cold with his fans lately — one minute he can’t stop hugging them; the next, he’s telling them: “You make me sick.” Luckily, we’ve figured out the key to catching him in a good mood … if he’s shirtless and/or taking shots, you should be good to go!

Though there were a lot of ups and downs during the 23-year-old singer’s “Purpose” tour stop in Australia, so far the vibes seem good in New Zealand. On Tuesday night, Justin appeared to be in great spirits at a Queensland bar while taking shots with Pastor Carl Lentz. We’re assuming the Biebs was doing shots of tequila, because soon after, his clothes fell off.

Bieber removed his camo jacket and white shirt, perhaps to show off his abs to the female bartender. She didn’t seem to mind the view.

Fortunately, the bar had a “no shirt, no problem” policy, as did some of the establishment’s elderly patrons. Justin posted two videos to Instagram that showed him dancing with an older woman.





And by dancing, we mean nearly grinding. Oh, that Biebs. He has a way with women — of all ages.





The lucky lady got an up-close and personal view of Justin’s new tattoo. The “Love Yourself” crooner recently got a giant bald eagle inked on his chest between the words “Son of God” and “Purpose.” We also spy a new grizzly bear head on one of his pectoral muscles.

When it comes to Bieber’s body art, we’ve officially lost count.





