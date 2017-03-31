EXCLUSIVE PICS: Naya Rivera and David Spade Pack on PDA Poolside in Hawaii -- Are They a New Couple?

Naya Rivera had some fun in Hawaii.

Four months after filing for divorce from Ryan Dorsey, ET has exclusive photos of the 30-year-old actress cuddling up to 52-year-old comedian David Spade. The two are seen giggling and hugging while at the Halekulani Hotel pool in Waikiki.

An eyewitness tells ET that Rivera and Spade were joined by Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider and their families at the pool. Spade is currently on the Here Comes the Funny Tour with his fellow comedians, who are all performing on Friday at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

Aside from sharing a kiss, the eyewitness says Spade and Rivera were discreet. "The pair went for a short swim, hugged and had lots of body contact in the pool. They kept to one side of the pool where there was the most covering from prying eyes," the eyewitness recalls. "Outside of the pool, they sat on lounge chairs and talked animatedly. They spent about an hour poolside together."

"They were very happy," the onlooker adds. "They looked pretty comfortable together."

The eyewitness also tells ET that the two were spotted eating at Duke's restaurant in Waikiki. "They were definitely out and about together," the eyewitness notes.

Another source tells ET that Spade and Rivera's relationship is "very casual and they had a fun time together."

