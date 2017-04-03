Drew Barrymore: ‘I Came Out of the Womb’ Feeling Comfortable in My Own Shoes

Drew Barrymore signed on to be the face of Crocs’s “Come As You Are” campaign because it’s “an optimistic brand” and “universal,” she says. “My kids wear Crocs. I wear Crocs. It’s for the whole family.” (Photo: Crocs)

Drew Barrymore grew up in front of our eyes. We’ve followed her ups and downs, and downs and ups. We’ve marveled at her endlessly sunny disposition through it all.

The Santa Clarita Diet star, 42, is as effervescent as ever talking to Yahoo Celebrity about being the face of the new Crocs “Come As You Are” campaign, which emphasizes being comfortable in your own shoes. Barrymore, who describes herself as “definitely a come as you are kind of person,” gushes about the brand’s “joyful message” of “optimism,” especially in a time when there’s a “tremendous divide” in the world politically.

Of course, we had to know if Barrymore could pinpoint the time she started to feel comfortable in her shoes — whether it was turning 40, becoming a mom, or, heck, dancing on David Letterman’s desk at 20. It turns out she was born that way.

“I’ve always been comfortable in my own shoes — ever since I was a kid,” Barrymore says. “In some ways, it’s a curse to grow up with so much craziness around you,” referring of course to her much-documented parental woes and addiction issues. “On the other hand, it’s such a blessing to grow up in an environment that is so encouraging of playfulness. I always felt as a kid that it was OK to be myself — even if my job was to play other people, which is sort of an oxymoron. I never had a 20 or midlife sort of like: Now I finally feel comfortable. For better or worse, I came out of the womb very [hums: nanananaaa]. I’ve always just been unable to be anything but myself.”

Drew "came out of the womb" feeling comfortable in her own shoes, she says. Sounds about right because here she is at 7 being a total ham on the "Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." (Photo: Getty Images)

But, seriously, with all the stuff that’s happened in her life — most recently the end of her third marriage to Will Kopelman, with whom she has daughters Olive, 4, and Frankie, 2 — how does she remain so sunny? Commitment to the cause.

“I think that it’s a choice. Happiness is a choice,” Barrymore says. “Some days I’m just naturally magnetically pulled to it and some days I have to work harder on being happy.” But each day she’s chasing that rainbow. “Whether it’s an easy choice you make, or you had to go through hell … and it feels like a real struggle to get there … every day presents a different level of how easy it is to attain or how much you have to fight for your happiness. But I think always having that goal is anything but whimsical or hippie-dippie. It’s pleasurable for other people to be around. You’re going to be happier inside of yourself. Happy is good!”

"Happiness is a choice," a beaming Barrymore, pictured in September, says. "Some days you have to wrestle and throw down for it, but I think it's the right battle." (Photo: Getty Images)

