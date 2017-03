There was a time when Warren Beatty was just as famous for his many, many romances off-screen as he was for his acting and directing. He’s been a one-woman man since marrying Annette Bening, in 1992, but since it’s his 80th birthday (and the younger generation might only know him from the Best Picture gaffe at this year’s Oscars), we thought we’d take a look at some of the Hollywood beauties that Beatty dated in his bachelor days.